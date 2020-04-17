More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Liga MX suspends promotion and relegation for the next five years

By Joel SoriaApr 17, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

During a video conference on Friday, Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla announced that promotion and relegation within Mexico’s top two divisions is suspended for the next five years.

The decision came after 18 Liga MX owners took a vote on the subject during the same video conference.

Bonilla, who took over the league’s presidency in 2015, also confirmed the cancellation of Ascenso MX’s – Mexico’s second division – 2020 Clausura and the 1000-minute threshold for minors in Liga MX. In addition, Bonilla added that Ascenso MX clubs, who voted in favor of the promotion-relegation decision earlier this week, will receive five years worth of guaranteed income ($845,000 per club every year).

The news comes after professional soccer in Mexico came to halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, giving Liga MX executives time to get its affairs in order, including the possibility of Ascenso MX converting into a youth development league.

Recently, dozens of Ascenso MX and Liga MX players took their disagreement of ending promotion and relegation to social media, uploading a photos with the hashtag, “without promotion there is no development.” Major League Soccer players like San Jose Earthquakes’ Oswaldo Alanís and LAFC’s Carlos Vela – whose older brother, Alejandro Vela, was affected first-hand by the decision – also joined the movement.

With promotion and relegation, which was based on a points-per-game basis over a three-year period and only relegated and promoted one club from each league per calendar year, on pause for the next five years, the chances of a Liga MX-MLS merger on the back of the 2026 World Cup seems likely.

In July 2019, MLS commissioner Don Garber told ESPN’s Herculez Gomez that the “ultimate dream” (between MLS and Liga MX) is “a league that is combined in some way.”

Bob Hermann, soccer boss who helped found NASL, dies at 97

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 17, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT
2 Comments

LADUE, Mo. (AP) Bob Hermann, the soccer executive who launched the Hermann Trophy given annually to the top college soccer players in the United States, has died at age 97.

His family said he died Monday at his home in the St. Louis suburb of Ladue.

A key figure in the rise of the professional sport in the U.S. in the 1960s, Hermann was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2001.

Robert Ringen Hermann was born on Jan. 3, 1923. He went to St. Louis Country Day School and in 1944 graduated from Princeton, where he was on the crew. Commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy, he served on the aircraft carrier USS Savo Island in the Pacific theater and rose to lieutenant.

He founded the plastic containers firm Hermann Cos. in 1956 and in 1967 helped create the National Professional Soccer League, a 10-team circuit in the U.S. and Toronto. Hermann launched the league with the help of former Philadelphia Phillies owner William D. Cox, who had been banned from baseball for life in 1943 for betting on his own team.

Hermann co-owned the St. Louis Stars with Bill Bidwill of the NFL’s Cardinals. After the 1967 season, the NPSL merged with the United Soccer Association and formed the North American Soccer League. Led by the Cosmos and Pele, NASL raised the presence of the soccer in the U.S. until it folded after the 1984 season.

Hermann’s Stars moved after the 1977 season to Anaheim and became the California Surf. The club was taken over in 1980 by a group headed by Henry Segerstrom, then folded after the 1981 season.

In 1967, Hermann founded the Hermann Trophy, presented to the top men’s college soccer player by the Missouri Athletic Club. A women’s award, also named after him, began in 1988.

Hermann Stadium, the 6,050-seat home of the soccer team of St. Louis University, was named after him in 1999 following a $5.1 million renovation he helped fund.

In 1981 he founded the Veiled Prophet Fair, a Gateway Arch-area celebration around the time of the Fourth of July now called Fair St. Louis. He also served as chairman of the St. Louis Zoo.

His first marriage, to the late Lilly Busch Hermann, ended in divorce. His second wife, Mary Lee Marshall Hermann, died last August. He is survived by daughter Carlota “Lotsie” Hermann Holton, son Robert R. Hermann Jr.; four stepchildren, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughter Christy Busch Hermann.

A memorial service will be planned later.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Kurzawa to Arsenal, Belotti chased by Man United

By Kyle BonnApr 17, 2020, 2:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A host of news from France on this Friday.

Arsenal is on the brink of signing Paris Saint-Germain wide player Layvin Kurzawa on a five-year deal, according to an obscure Spanish report that has been picked up by a number of tabloids in England, including the Evening Standard. Todo Fichades reports that Kurzawa has been unable to reach an agreement with PSG on a new contract, and with his current deal expiring in the summer, he is set to sign with the Gunners on a free transfer.

Kurzawa, a 27-year-old left-back with 13 caps for the French international team, is a versatile player who can play along the back line or can push further up the left flank. Kurzawa’s frustrations with PSG stem from a lack of playing time, used sparingly this season to the tune of 14 Ligue 1 appearances, losing minutes to the likes of Juan Bernat and Abdou Diallo at left-back for much of the campaign.

The report states that while the deal is close, it may not be announced until the end of the season.

According to Italian publication Tuttosport, Manchester United and Everton are chasing Torino striker Andrea Belotti who has a $109 million release clause. While the Premier League sides are interested in pursuing the Italian international, there is a sense of urgency given his contract could be renegotiated which could affect the status of his release clause. His current contract expires in the summer of 2022. Still, while the 26-year-old does have 27 caps for Italy to his name, his goalscoring numbers have fallen this season from the 15 he bagged last campaign, and he hasn’t come close to matching the 26 he scored in 2016/17.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Italian connections could make Everton a main player, especially since the Toffees have failed to secure a talismanic goalscorer since the days of Romelu Lukaku. That price tag is high, however, and Torino has successfully kept hold of Belotti since acquiring him from Palermo in the summer of 2015.

A number of reports in the last few days have tabbed West Ham as a major player for Marseille defender Bouna Sarr, with 28-year-old right-back wanted by Atletico Madrid as well. Foot Mercado in France (via Get French Football News) states that Sevilla as well as an unnamed German side are all in the mix, giving the Hammers some competition. 27-year-old Ryan Fredericks currently occupies the starting spot at West Ham having arrived from Fulham this past summer, but West Ham could capitalize given that Marseille could be forced to sell for as little as $7.5 million with GFFN calling the French side’s financial situation “tricky.”

Finally, sticking in France, Lille president Gerard Lopez has said that center-back Gabriel is likely on his way out, although he did not name an interested team. “It’s true that he would like to go and try something else out,” Lopez said, according to Sky Sports. “We haven’t taken that decision yet, but he’s received a number of offers. I feel he’s closer to one club than others, but nothing’s done yet so we’ll see.”

Report: MLS in discussions with players union over salary slash

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 17, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to a report by ESPN FC journalist Jeff Carlisle, Major League Soccer have engaged in discussions with the players’ union regarding a potentially drastic salary reduction to help accommodate the financial situation through the coronavirus shutdown.

Carlisle cited deputy commissioner Mark Abbott with confirmation of the talks as well as an extension of the shutdown through early June.

“MLS remains focused on exploring a wide variety of formats for playing the entire 2020 season including pushing back MLS Cup into December or later,” Abbot said. “Based on the most recent government guidance, we have extended the moratorium on matches until at least June 8. Like all leagues, we are in discussion with our players about changes to player compensation due to the financial impact on the league and our clubs from the COVID-19 crisis. We are seeking to work collaboratively with the MLSPA to find a solution that provides a safety net for all players, opportunity to earn full salary in the scenario where all matches are played with fans, and in particular provides protection for the players at the lower end of the salary scale.”

Carlisle reports that MLS commissioner Don Garber, Abbott, and the MLSPA executive board were present during the meeting. While other topics were reportedly covered in the discussions, including different scenarios for returning to play and how the competition would be structured, there were also salary reduction talks which included a suggestion by the league of a 50% cut, although that significant of a slash would only be enacted in the event of total season cancellation. That number would serve as the base, with increases for how much of the season is potentially played out. Carlisle also reports that playing games behind closed doors would likely affect the amount of the salary reduction given that teams would not be receiving gate admission income. Finally, a $100,000 threshold was proposed, with players making under that amount per year not affected and players making over that amount not allowed to fall below that total.

The report states that neither the old Collective Bargaining Agreement nor the one agreed to – but never ratified – in February contains a clause allowing the league to stop salaries altogether in the event of a catastrophic event.

MLS eventually released a statement confirming the June 8 date and announcing continued discussions with the players’ union.

VIDEO: Best PL goals of 2018/19 season

By Kyle BonnApr 17, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2018/19 Premier League campaign provided drama, and plenty of it. Manchester City would go on to win its second straight title in close to end-to-end fashion, but the eventual one-point margin of victory would be a harbinger of things to come.

Liverpool’s ascent was nearly complete, and the Reds fought the entire way down the stretch hoping to capitalize on a critical slip from the defending champions. That slip never came, and a 2-1 Manchester City victory over Liverpool in January proved essential to the ultimate result. A moment of sheer brilliance marked the title win, with Vincent Kompany bagging the all-important goal against Leicester City in May.

[ MORE: Best goals of 2017/18 Premier League season ]

While the title bout was raging, teams provided us with countless moments of brilliance up and down the table. Chelsea and Spurs won a ferocious battle for the final two Champions League places over Arsenal and Manchester United, while Wolves secured a spot in the Europa League with a fabulous campaign that saw them prove dangerous for all top sides. Brighton & Hove Albion hung on for dear life as Cardiff City, Fulham, and Huddersfield Town went down.

The fight for the Golden Boot was also vicious. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah all finished with 22 goals in a banner year for Africans in front of net. Sergio Aguero was right there at 21, Jamie Vardy scored 18, and both Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane bagged 17. They were not the only ones to produce sparkling moments, however, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Aaron Ramsey, Andros Townsend, Andre Gomes, and Jean-Michel Seri all popping up with stunners among the crowd. In the video above, Ian Wright guides us through the best goals of the year with contributions from Michael Owen and Alan Shearer, with Wright’s Top 5 given at the end.