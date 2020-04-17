More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League On this Day: Chelsea announce captain and club legend John Terry set to leave at the end of the season

By Joel SoriaApr 17, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT
Three years ago on this day, Chelsea announced that John Terry would be leaving Chelsea after a 23-year, trophy-laden career.

The Blues captain and club legend had been lined up for an exit a year earlier in 2016, but this time, it was official. Terry had become the club’s most successful captain in history. It was time for the Englishman to ride off into the sunset.

Among Terry’s accomplishments were lifting five Premier League titles, one Champions League trophy and registering over 700 appearances throughout all competitions with Chelsea alone. Terry, who started his Chelsea journey at the tender age of 14, was the epitome of a through-and-through Chelsea reference point.

Months following the announcement of the defender’s departure, Aston Villa presented a then-37-year-old Terry as their latest signing in front of media members. Camera flashes and shutter sounds echoed. Villa was suddenly at the heart of the reflectors, a clear indicator of Terry’s importance.

Ironically, in October 1998, during a League Cup tie against Aston Villa, Terry started what would eventually turn a famed career.

Assigned the captain role at 21 years of age, Terry quickly climbed the chart as the club’s main figure. The public’s ubiquitous sentiment was only fortified as the image of the No. 26 defender lifting the Premier League trophy became a common sight.

In proper legendary fashion, Terry wrapped his final campaign at Stamford Bridge lifting the league’s prime silverware, becoming the first player ever to captain a team to the Premier League title on five occasions.

On April 17, 2017, one of Chelsea’s most remarkable chapters turned its last page. And the entire Premier League woke up to the news that one of its most influential modern-day defenders was saying goodbye as a player. There may never be another John Terry.

US midfielder Tyler Adams ruing virus-enforced ‘whirlwind’ break

Associated PressApr 17, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) United States midfielder Tyler Adams picked the wrong time to be the fittest he’s been all season.

With the Bundesliga suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, Adams is unsure when he will be able to play a competitive game for Leipzig again, or even if the season can be completed.

The 21-year-old Adams missed almost the whole of the first half of the season because of a groin injury, then suffered a calf injury in February after five Bundesliga appearances.

He returned on March 10 to make his Champions League debut against Tottenham, setting up the last goal in Leipzig’s 3-0 win.

But the team hasn’t played since. The Bundesliga is in limbo with nine rounds remaining.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” Adams said by video link on Friday.

He has been using the time off to complete what he calls his preseason, working on his fitness at home before training resumed in small groups at Leipzig’s ground.

“I’m really building up to my full capability,” Adams said. “Right now the body feels great, I feel fully recovered from any past injuries. My mental state is clear. I’m just focused on being able to play again.”

Germany has strict social distancing measures in place. Training is in in groups of three or four -– always while maintaining appropriate distance.

“It’s a little bit tricky. You can only do certain passing drills. You can do dribbling, you can do running and fitness, finishing. So you have all the individual variables of what it’s like to play in a game, but at the same time, it’s never gonna be 11 vs. 11, right now,” Adams said. “That’s the thing that hurts.”

New York has become a hotspot for the virus in the U.S. with more than 123,000 cases of COVID-19 registered and nearly 11,500 deaths by Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Adams worries about his family back home, but said it was fortunate they live an hour and a half outside the city.

“It’s not too, too bad there yet, but the numbers there are still increasing. It’s a scary thing. My parents have my brothers at home with them, keeping them occupied … but right now they’re safe,” the player said. “It’s hard. You miss your family, you hope everyone’s safe.”

Adams joined Leipzig in January 2019 from New York Red Bulls and quickly established himself as a starter in the German side’s midfield. Despite ill luck with injuries this season, Leipzig handed Adams a pay rise and extended his contract last month to 2025.

The Bundesliga title was attainable before the league was suspended. Leipzig is just five points behind defending champion Bayern Munich.

Bundesliga clubs were hoping to return to play in May without spectators, but this week the ban on large gatherings was extended to Aug. 31, affecting the start of the 2020-21 Bundesliga, too.

Playing without fans wouldn’t be a problem for Adams.

“I’ve played in the USL (United Soccer League in the U.S.), so there were a lot of empty stadiums at the time,” he said. “Being able to go out and play would be a great feeling, but you only want to do so when it keeps everybody safe -– all the players, all the staff involved in running games, and of course the fans. If we continue to play with no spectators, and that keeps them safe, then I would be glad to do that.”

Adams is in regular contact with Weston McKennie, Erik Palmer-Brown at Austria Wien, and other American players who are overseas.

“It’s been unique to see what they’re going through. For (Palmer-Brown) they haven’t even had the opportunity to train again. They haven’t even been able to leave the house for a run,” Adams said. “Fortunately enough in Germany, we’re still able to get out.”

VIDEO: Inside the Mind of Jamie Vardy

By Joel SoriaApr 17, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT
Our ‘Inside the Mind’ series sees our NBC Sports talent sit down with a plethora of star names from across the Premier League to discuss the finer points of the game and this edition focuses on Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

The England international chatted with our own and Leicester native Arlo White in January to discuss a plethora of topics.

Vardy, one of the Premier League’s highest goal scorers over the past half decade, describes his journey from the eighth tier of English soccer to lifting a Premier League title in his own words.

The Leicester star, who has scored 188 goals during his 13-year career, also reveals the favorite goal of his career.

Liga MX suspends promotion and relegation for the next five years

By Joel SoriaApr 17, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT
During a video conference on Friday, Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla announced that promotion and relegation between Mexico’s top two divisions is suspended for the next five years.

The decision came after 18 Liga MX owners took a vote on the subject during the same video conference.

Bonilla, who took over the league’s presidency in 2015, also confirmed the cancellation of Ascenso MX’s – Mexico’s second division – 2020 Clausura and the 1000-minute threshold for minors in Liga MX.

In addition, Bonilla added that Ascenso MX clubs, who voted in favor of the promotion-relegation decision earlier this week, will receive five years worth of guaranteed income ($845,000 per club every year).

The news comes after professional soccer in Mexico came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, giving Liga MX executives time to get its affairs in order, including the possibility of Ascenso MX converting into a youth development league.

Recently, dozens of Ascenso MX and Liga MX players took their disagreement of ending promotion and relegation to social media, uploading a photos with the hashtag, “without promotion there is no development.” Major League Soccer players like San Jose Earthquakes’ Oswaldo Alanís and LAFC’s Carlos Vela – whose older brother, Alejandro Vela, was affected first-hand by the decision – also joined the movement.

With promotion and relegation – which was based on a points-per-game basis over a three-year period and only relegated and promoted one club from each league per calendar year – on pause for the next five years, the chances of a Liga MX-MLS merger on the back of the 2026 World Cup seems likely.

In July 2019, MLS commissioner Don Garber told ESPN’s Herculez Gomez that the “ultimate dream” (between MLS and Liga MX) is “a league that is combined in some way.”

Bob Hermann, soccer boss who helped found NASL, dies at 97

Associated PressApr 17, 2020, 3:47 PM EDT
LADUE, Mo. (AP) Bob Hermann, the soccer executive who launched the Hermann Trophy given annually to the top college soccer players in the United States, has died at age 97.

His family said he died Monday at his home in the St. Louis suburb of Ladue.

A key figure in the rise of the professional sport in the U.S. in the 1960s, Hermann was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2001.

Robert Ringen Hermann was born on Jan. 3, 1923. He went to St. Louis Country Day School and in 1944 graduated from Princeton, where he was on the crew. Commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy, he served on the aircraft carrier USS Savo Island in the Pacific theater and rose to lieutenant.

He founded the plastic containers firm Hermann Cos. in 1956 and in 1967 helped create the National Professional Soccer League, a 10-team circuit in the U.S. and Toronto. Hermann launched the league with the help of former Philadelphia Phillies owner William D. Cox, who had been banned from baseball for life in 1943 for betting on his own team.

Hermann co-owned the St. Louis Stars with Bill Bidwill of the NFL’s Cardinals. After the 1967 season, the NPSL merged with the United Soccer Association and formed the North American Soccer League. Led by the Cosmos and Pele, NASL raised the presence of the soccer in the U.S. until it folded after the 1984 season.

Hermann’s Stars moved after the 1977 season to Anaheim and became the California Surf. The club was taken over in 1980 by a group headed by Henry Segerstrom, then folded after the 1981 season.

In 1967, Hermann founded the Hermann Trophy, presented to the top men’s college soccer player by the Missouri Athletic Club. A women’s award, also named after him, began in 1988.

Hermann Stadium, the 6,050-seat home of the soccer team of St. Louis University, was named after him in 1999 following a $5.1 million renovation he helped fund.

In 1981 he founded the Veiled Prophet Fair, a Gateway Arch-area celebration around the time of the Fourth of July now called Fair St. Louis. He also served as chairman of the St. Louis Zoo.

His first marriage, to the late Lilly Busch Hermann, ended in divorce. His second wife, Mary Lee Marshall Hermann, died last August. He is survived by daughter Carlota “Lotsie” Hermann Holton, son Robert R. Hermann Jr.; four stepchildren, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by daughter Christy Busch Hermann.

A memorial service will be planned later.

