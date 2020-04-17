Transfer Rumor Roundup: Kurzawa to Arsenal, Belotti chased by Man United

A host of news from France on this Friday.

Arsenal is on the brink of signing Paris Saint-Germain wide player Layvin Kurzawa on a five-year deal, according to an obscure Spanish report that has been picked up by a number of tabloids in England, including the Evening Standard. Todo Fichades reports that Kurzawa has been unable to reach an agreement with PSG on a new contract, and with his current deal expiring in the summer, he is set to sign with the Gunners on a free transfer.

Kurzawa, a 27-year-old left-back with 13 caps for the French international team, is a versatile player who can play along the back line or can push further up the left flank. Kurzawa’s frustrations with PSG stem from a lack of playing time, used sparingly this season to the tune of 14 Ligue 1 appearances, losing minutes to the likes of Juan Bernat and Abdou Diallo at left-back for much of the campaign.

The report states that while the deal is close, it may not be announced until the end of the season.

According to Italian publication Tuttosport, Manchester United and Everton are chasing Torino striker Andrea Belotti who has a $109 million release clause. While the Premier League sides are interested in pursuing the Italian international, there is a sense of urgency given his contract could be renegotiated which could affect the status of his release clause. His current contract expires in the summer of 2022. Still, while the 26-year-old does have 27 caps for Italy to his name, his goalscoring numbers have fallen this season from the 15 he bagged last campaign, and he hasn’t come close to matching the 26 he scored in 2016/17.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Italian connections could make Everton a main player, especially since the Toffees have failed to secure a talismanic goalscorer since the days of Romelu Lukaku. That price tag is high, however, and Torino has successfully kept hold of Belotti since acquiring him from Palermo in the summer of 2015.

A number of reports in the last few days have tabbed West Ham as a major player for Marseille defender Bouna Sarr, with 28-year-old right-back wanted by Atletico Madrid as well. Foot Mercado in France (via Get French Football News) states that Sevilla as well as an unnamed German side are all in the mix, giving the Hammers some competition. 27-year-old Ryan Fredericks currently occupies the starting spot at West Ham having arrived from Fulham this past summer, but West Ham could capitalize given that Marseille could be forced to sell for as little as $7.5 million with GFFN calling the French side’s financial situation “tricky.”

Finally, sticking in France, Lille president Gerard Lopez has said that center-back Gabriel is likely on his way out, although he did not name an interested team. “It’s true that he would like to go and try something else out,” Lopez said, according to Sky Sports. “We haven’t taken that decision yet, but he’s received a number of offers. I feel he’s closer to one club than others, but nothing’s done yet so we’ll see.”

