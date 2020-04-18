Chelsea players in talks over pay cut

According to numerous reports Chelsea’s players are discussing a 10 per cent pay cut along with other measures to help with the Blues’ response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is in talks with captain Cesar Azpilicueta over the issue. Despite a suggestion of a league-wide 30 percent pay cut, there is no general directive from the Premier League who are letting all 20 clubs deal with pay cuts or wage deferrals on their own.
With the Premier League players agreeing to donate funds to the NHS as part of their Players’ Together initiative, they have shown plenty of willingness to come together and help the UK. Forcing players to take huge pay cuts of 30-50 percent clearly isn’t going to be welcomed by everyone as the Professional Footballers’ Union (PFA) union has already stepped in and held talks with the respective leagues against those measures.
This is likely to work better on a club-by-club basis and having directors and captains in dialogue will ensure everyone is happy with the plan to help the local community and services. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has already made several huge donations to help during the pandemic and made the hotel at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium available for nearby NHS workers to use.
These Chelsea players are a mixture of long-time servants and youngsters who have come up through the academy and they know how much of an impact their club has on the local community.
As transfer rumors swirl, contract runs down and the financial situation for clubs continues to get more serious, there is one player at all 20 clubs who is deemed as indispensable.
Even if owners are starting to think about which players they can sell to help their clubs rebuild and bring in some much-needed money, selling the 20 players below shouldn’t cross their minds.
Who are they and why are they so important to each Premier League team?
Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Scores goals galore and even though his contract is up next summer and he’s 31, Arsenal have to do everything they can to keep him. Mikel Arteta knows that but the big boys around Europe are circling.
Aston Villa: Jack Grealish – Aston Villa’s key playmaker makes them tick and he has been linked with several big boys as Villa battle against relegation. Grealish is Villa’s heartbeat and captain and without him they’d be in even deeper relegation trouble.
Bournemouth: Nathan Ake – The Cherries are in a relegation scrap and Ake is trying his best to hold together their leaky defense. Big teams want Ake and Bournemouth can only afford to cash in if they are relegated.
Brighton: Lewis Dunk – You can’t call Brighton’s defense leaky and that is the main reason they are sitting above the bottom three. They can’t score goals but captain and local lad Dunk organizes the Seagulls so well.
Burnley: Ashley Barnes – He leads the line so well and proves a valuable focal point. Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Nick Pope are vital defensively but Barnes gives them a much-needed cutting edge.
Chelsea: N’Golo Kante – When he’s out injured, Chelsea miss him badly. Back at home in holding midfield, he has brought out the best in Jorginho alongside him. The shield Kante provides is vital to this shaky Chelsea defensive unit.
Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha – He may not have scored that often this season as he had his head turned last summer, once again, but Palace sit deep and give the ball to Zaha and he takes the pressure off. His pace, power and trickery makes him their go-to guy, even though Jordan Ayew is scoring the goals.
Everton: Andre Gomes – He returned quickly after his horrific injury and it was clear Everton had missed their pass master. Richarlison and DCL get them going in attack but Gomes dictates the tempo of the game and is a Rolls Royce engine in an Everton side reminiscent of a car saved from the scrapheap by Carlo Ancelotti.
Leicester City: Wilfred Ndidi – Sure, Jamie Vardy and James Maddison will got most of the plaudits, and rightly so, but Ndidi has become one of the top young holding midfielders in the world. The Nigerian destroyer does his job week in, week out and Leicester’s midseason wobble occurred when he was injured. Take him out of their team and their system falls down.
Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk – There are so many players you can pick from this incredible Liverpool side but VVD takes it. They have missed Allison through injury but got by and even with Salah, Firmino and Mane out of the team they keep scoring goals, but without VVD they would struggle. He calms everybody down and makes everyone around him better.
Man City: Aymeric Laporte – I was going to pick Kevin de Bruyne for City and he is the one player driving them towards Champions League glory, but there’s no doubt that without Aymeric Laporte their entire defensive unit falls down. The Frenchman is underrated and is so calm on the ball and is a pure reader of the game with a fine left foot. He is so, so important and his absence through injury is why Man City are a distant second in the table.
Man United: Bruno Fernandes – This was a tough one. David de Gea and Marcus Rashford would usually get the nod but the former has made mistakes and the latter has been out injured and United kept winning. That is because Bruno Fernandes arrived to steal the show and his creativity has made a massive impact. With Bruno on board, United will be serious top four contenders next season. Special mention to Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka who have slotted in seamlessly too.
Newcastle United: Allan Saint-Maximin – A box of tricks who is capable of winning games all on his own, Saint-Maximim is already a fans favorite at St James’ Park. Nobody, including himself, knows what he will do next. That is why he is so dangerous.
Norwich City: Teemu Pukki – Norwich City have a few key men but Pukki’s goals have kept them within touching distance of safety all season. Even though they are bottom of the table and seven points from safety with nine games to go, Daniel Farke’s side believe they can get out of trouble. Pukki’s predatory goals is the main reason why.
Sheffield United: Chris Basham – How do you pick one player from a team which is greater than the sum of its parts? Basham is the captain and leader in defense and one of the key cogs in Chris Wilder’s side flying up from League One to the upper echelons of the PL. He is Mr. Consistent and the Blades are so grateful to have him marshalling everything.
Southampton: Danny Ings – Simply put, without local lad Ings banging the goals in Saints would be bottom of the league. He has scored 15 of their 35 goals and his energy is crucial to the high-pressing style Ralph Hasenhuttl loves to play. Ings is finally injury free and Southampton cannot afford to sell him. At any cost.
Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane – Another player who has been badly missed when out injured. Like Raul Jimenez (see below) his link up play gets overlooked because his goals are so important and Spurs’ forward line just doesn’t work the same, even though Son tried his best. Kane’s recent comments will worry Tottenham’s fans.
Watford: Abdoulaye Doucoure – Watford have been in a pickle all season but Abdoulaye Doucoure has helped drag them out of it in recent months. His driving runs from midfield, combative displays and incredible engine make him the perfect man to lead the Hornets away from the bottom three. He has been consistently excellent since he arrived at Vicarage Road.
West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski – Just look at how poor West Ham’s defensive record was during his spells out with injury. The Polish goalkeeper was sensational at the start of the season and you could argue his injury cost Manuel Pellegrini his job.
Wolves: Raul Jimenez – Wolves have so many key players (Traore, Coady, Patricio, Neves) but Jimenez is the man who knits their attack together. His clever flicks and hold up play often gets overlooked as his goals have been so crucial in their push for a top four finish and into the latter stages of the Europa League. The Mexican striker is the one player Wolves cannot afford to lose.
Our partners at Sky Sports detailed the key factors in deciding when the Premier League season could resume after it was suspended on March 13. The will of all 20 clubs is still to complete the 2019-20 season but no firm date to have it finished by has been suggested.
The main focus from the PL is to not put more stress on medical supplies and the NHS. However, if widespread COVID-19 testing is available by the time the Premier League is ready to return from suspension, games in empty stadiums would be possible.
It is believed the remaining 92 games could be completed in a 40-day window from June 8 until late July as 16 teams have nine games left to play and four have 10 games remaining. That June 8 date is seen as being very ambitious and the earliest possible date the season could resume as talks continue with the UK government.
The UK is under lockdown until May 7 after it was extended by three weeks earlier this week, so Premier League clubs will not be able to return to training until then at the earliest.
The next Premier League club meeting takes place on May 1 and by then they will have more details from UEFA to discuss, plus the Bundesliga in Germany will have also mapped out how they can return to action as their teams have already returned to training.
There’s no doubt that even a return to action in empty stadiums will be tough for Premier League clubs to organize from a logistical and medical standpoint, but the building blocks are being put in place as to exactly how they could return.
Completing the remaining games in a six-week window from mid-June is doable and the biggest remaining issues to resolve would be how to keep players in a bubble and away from spreading COVID-19 further, plus how to deal with players who are out of contract on July 1.
Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told the Onda Cero radio station that the coronavirus pandemic likely “won’t be under control” by then for events with big crowds to resume normally.
“In the spring and summer there won’t be any events with crowds in Spain, and possibly not in the fall either,” Martinez-Almeida said. “Because obviously the situation will not be fully under control. We will have to change our habits and behaviors even after being allowed to go back on to the streets.”
Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries with more than 190,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, only behind the United States. More than 20,000 have died in the European nation.
“Soccer matches without fans in the summer is a possibility, as long as health and safety conditions are observed,” Martinez-Almeida said.
The soccer federation said this week that if the league can’t resume it will use the current standings to decide the four clubs to play in the Champions League, which would mean giving the spots to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad.
The league has said the total losses for not finishing the season because of the pandemic could reach nearly 1 billion euros. ($1.1 billion). The losses if the league resumes with matches in empty stadiums would be about 300 million euros ($325 million), and if it restarts with fans it would be nearly 150 million euros ($163 million).
Martinez-Almeida also said it was a “mistake” for Atletico Madrid fans to play its Champions League game against Liverpool. Nearly 3,000 Atletico fans attended the game on March 11, just days before the Spanish government declared a state of emergency and established lockdown measures that are expected to remain in place at least until April 26.