Manchester City sign Peruvian starlet from Alianza Lima

Aguilar, who made his professional debut with Alianza in November, and is considered one of Peru’s most promising talents, will officially join the Premier League defending champions in May 2021, shortly after his 18th birthday.
“Going to [Manchester] City is really big deal for my career, I am happy that they noticed me,” said Aguilar in the Peruvian club’s statement. “It is a club with extraordinary players, coach and supporters. My goal is to become an outstanding player in the first team.”
Aguilar’s move to Manchester – reportedly valued at $2.8 million – is Alianza’s first successful deal with a Premier League club in its 119-year history. The Peruvian club is expected to obtain a percentage of a future sale involving Aguilar, who was first linked to a move to City in September.
“I’m a fan of the team (Alianza) and it’s a pleasure to defend the colors. It makes me happy that the possibility of making a move to Europe presented itself to me as a player of Alianza,” Aguilar added.
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Wan Kuzain is more than your average gamer. He’s got street cred.
That’s because when he was 17, Kuzain accepted a challenge from noted video game enthusiast (and former NFL player) Chad Johnson – and beat him.
The former Pro Bowler known as Ochocinco tweeted afterward that the “losing experience was worse than the time I lost my virginity” and added a crying emoji.
So it’s no surprise that Kuzain will be Sporting’s representative in a virtual MLS tournament starting Sunday. A number of the league’s top players, including Chicharito and Nani, will participate in the nationally televised event.
It goes like this: Two players from opposing teams will face off in EA Sports’ FIFA 2020 game. Then the league’s eMLS players will compete in a second leg. The losing team is eliminated. Fox Sports soccer commentators will call the action over the five-week event.
Other sports have also moved to virtual competition during the coronavirus pandemic, notably NASCAR. Like the already established eMLS competition, NASCAR had an iRacing Series for gamers. Drivers joined when COVID-19 suspended real races.
Individual athletes, including Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat and Women’s World Cup winner Allie Long, are also playing regularly on Twitch, a live streaming platform. The Phoenix Suns played out the season after the season was suspended on NBA 2K20 on Twitch.
One of the highlights Sunday will be a virtual ‘El Trafico’ rivalry match, pitting LA Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez, better known as Chicharito, against LAFC forward Adama Diomande.
MLS Works and FOX Sports will make a donation on behalf of the winning team to Feeding America after each episode. Donations will also be made to Food Banks Canada.
“You’ll see in some instances we’ve got some real gamers among our professional players. They’re going to show up to win. So while it is a great cause, we’re also out to entertain. I think you’ll see a real competitive edge come through as well, ” said Camilo Durana, the league’s senior vice president of properties and events.
Now 21, Kuzain said he’s been playing FIFA since the 2012 edition.
Kuzain was part of Sporting’s academy team before he was signed to the team’s USL affiliate, the Swope Park Rangers.
One day around that time he noticed that Chad Johnson was in the Kansas City area. Johnson was known at the time for dropping in on random gamers to play FIFA, so Kuzain – who had a picture of himself playing soccer on his Twitter profile – tweeted at him. The next thing he knew, Johnson was at his door.
“We played a couple of games. I’d say three or four,” Kuzain said. “He was really good. He was definitely worth all the tweets and commotion that he’s caused within the FIFA community.”
Afterward, Kuzain showed Johnson around a bit, taking him to the local indoor soccer complex.
“Like it’s crazy how nice he is and how he just can fit so many people that he doesn’t know into his schedule like that. So I’m really thankful for that experience,” Kuzain said. “And he did send a nice little tweet, and that was our promise, if I beat him he would shout me out.”
Kuzain signed with Kansas City’s first team as a Homegrown Player in 2018. He appeared in Sporting II’s first game before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus.
Asked if he was the best gamer among his Kansas City teammates, Kuzain didn’t mince words.
“It might hurt some feelings,” he said. “but I would say yeah, for sure.”
Transfer Rumor Roundup: Maddison ‘very happy’ at Leicester City, Tagliafico chased by Barcelona
Time and time again this season, Leicester City’s star James Maddison has been linked to a move out of King Power Stadium, with Manchester United reportedly topping the list of preferred next destinations for the 23-year-old.
But the past speculations seem to have been thrown at the window, as Maddison recently claimed he feels “very, very happy” at Leicester despite the outside noise of a big-time transfer.
“I feel right at home at Leicester,” the attacking midfielder said. “I feel like part of the furniture already and I love it here. I love the lads, I love the fans, (we’ve got) a great manager, so I’m very, very happy.”
The England international has made noise this season with the Foxes, following his nine goals and three assists throughout all competitions.
Time will tell what step the creative attacker will take next. What’s for sure is that Maddison has made it clear that he’s not in a rush to leave Leicester for good.
According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, La Liga giants Barcelona are closely monitoring Ajax and Argentina full-back Nicolas Tagliafico.
The 27-year-old was linked to a move to Spain last year, however, with Junior Firpo possibly on his way out of the Camp Nou this summer, the Blaugrana will reportedly launch a bid for the Ajax player.
Tagliafico’s agent reportedly has spoken with Barcelona on a number of occasions to discuss a deal. The Spanish defending champions are one of many top European sides looking for the defender’s signature this summer, however.
Wigan were 2-0 down but scored three times in the last 10 minutes to stun Arsene Wenger and Arsenal. Ben Watson pulled one back then Titus Bramble made it 2-2 in the 89th minute and Charles N’Zogbia won it for Wigan in the 91st minute.
Not only did this win all but secure their place in the Premier League (they finished in 16th place, six points above the relegation zone), it also ended Arsenal’s title bid as they finished 11 points behind eventual winners Chelsea.
Wigan’s FA Cup win against Man City in 2013 was sensational but they ended up getting relegated a few days later under Roberto Martinez. Wigan haven’t returned to the Premier League since and this win over Arsenal was one of the highlights of their eight-year stay in the top-flight.
Check out the highlights from the amazing comeback below.
79 mins: Wigan 0-2 Arsenal 90+1 mins: Wigan 3-2 Arsenal
As transfer rumors swirl, contract runs down and the financial situation for clubs continues to get more serious, there is one player at all 20 clubs who is deemed as indispensable.
Even if owners are starting to think about which players they can sell to help their clubs rebuild and bring in some much-needed money, selling the 20 players below shouldn’t cross their minds.
Who are they and why are they so important to each Premier League team?
Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Scores goals galore and even though his contract is up next summer and he’s 31, Arsenal have to do everything they can to keep him. Mikel Arteta knows that but the big boys around Europe are circling.
Aston Villa: Jack Grealish – Aston Villa’s key playmaker makes them tick and he has been linked with several big boys as Villa battle against relegation. Grealish is Villa’s heartbeat and captain and without him they’d be in even deeper relegation trouble.
Bournemouth: Nathan Ake – The Cherries are in a relegation scrap and Ake is trying his best to hold together their leaky defense. Big teams want Ake and Bournemouth can only afford to cash in if they are relegated.
Brighton: Lewis Dunk – You can’t call Brighton’s defense leaky and that is the main reason they are sitting above the bottom three. They can’t score goals but captain and local lad Dunk organizes the Seagulls so well.
Burnley: Ashley Barnes – He leads the line so well and proves a valuable focal point. Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Nick Pope are vital defensively but Barnes gives them a much-needed cutting edge.
Chelsea: N’Golo Kante – When he’s out injured, Chelsea miss him badly. Back at home in holding midfield, he has brought out the best in Jorginho alongside him. The shield Kante provides is vital to this shaky Chelsea defensive unit.
Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha – He may not have scored that often this season as he had his head turned last summer, once again, but Palace sit deep and give the ball to Zaha and he takes the pressure off. His pace, power and trickery makes him their go-to guy, even though Jordan Ayew is scoring the goals.
Everton: Andre Gomes – He returned quickly after his horrific injury and it was clear Everton had missed their pass master. Richarlison and DCL get them going in attack but Gomes dictates the tempo of the game and is a Rolls Royce engine in an Everton side reminiscent of a car saved from the scrapheap by Carlo Ancelotti.
Leicester City: Wilfred Ndidi – Sure, Jamie Vardy and James Maddison will got most of the plaudits, and rightly so, but Ndidi has become one of the top young holding midfielders in the world. The Nigerian destroyer does his job week in, week out and Leicester’s midseason wobble occurred when he was injured. Take him out of their team and their system falls down.
Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk – There are so many players you can pick from this incredible Liverpool side but VVD takes it. They have missed Allison through injury but got by and even with Salah, Firmino and Mane out of the team they keep scoring goals, but without VVD they would struggle. He calms everybody down and makes everyone around him better.
Man City: Aymeric Laporte – I was going to pick Kevin de Bruyne for City and he is the one player driving them towards Champions League glory, but there’s no doubt that without Aymeric Laporte their entire defensive unit falls down. The Frenchman is underrated and is so calm on the ball and is a pure reader of the game with a fine left foot. He is so, so important and his absence through injury is why Man City are a distant second in the table.
Man United: Bruno Fernandes – This was a tough one. David de Gea and Marcus Rashford would usually get the nod but the former has made mistakes and the latter has been out injured and United kept winning. That is because Bruno Fernandes arrived to steal the show and his creativity has made a massive impact. With Bruno on board, United will be serious top four contenders next season. Special mention to Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka who have slotted in seamlessly too.
Newcastle United: Allan Saint-Maximin – A box of tricks who is capable of winning games all on his own, Saint-Maximim is already a fans favorite at St James’ Park. Nobody, including himself, knows what he will do next. That is why he is so dangerous.
Norwich City: Teemu Pukki – Norwich City have a few key men but Pukki’s goals have kept them within touching distance of safety all season. Even though they are bottom of the table and seven points from safety with nine games to go, Daniel Farke’s side believe they can get out of trouble. Pukki’s predatory goals is the main reason why.
Sheffield United: Chris Basham – How do you pick one player from a team which is greater than the sum of its parts? Basham is the captain and leader in defense and one of the key cogs in Chris Wilder’s side flying up from League One to the upper echelons of the PL. He is Mr. Consistent and the Blades are so grateful to have him marshalling everything.
Southampton: Danny Ings – Simply put, without local lad Ings banging the goals in Saints would be bottom of the league. He has scored 15 of their 35 goals and his energy is crucial to the high-pressing style Ralph Hasenhuttl loves to play. Ings is finally injury free and Southampton cannot afford to sell him. At any cost.
Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane – Another player who has been badly missed when out injured. Like Raul Jimenez (see below) his link up play gets overlooked because his goals are so important and Spurs’ forward line just doesn’t work the same, even though Son tried his best. Kane’s recent comments will worry Tottenham’s fans.
Watford: Abdoulaye Doucoure – Watford have been in a pickle all season but Abdoulaye Doucoure has helped drag them out of it in recent months. His driving runs from midfield, combative displays and incredible engine make him the perfect man to lead the Hornets away from the bottom three. He has been consistently excellent since he arrived at Vicarage Road.
West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski – Just look at how poor West Ham’s defensive record was during his spells out with injury. The Polish goalkeeper was sensational at the start of the season and you could argue his injury cost Manuel Pellegrini his job.
Wolves: Raul Jimenez – Wolves have so many key players (Traore, Coady, Patricio, Neves) but Jimenez is the man who knits their attack together. His clever flicks and hold up play often gets overlooked as his goals have been so crucial in their push for a top four finish and into the latter stages of the Europa League. The Mexican striker is the one player Wolves cannot afford to lose.