AS Roma players, coaches forego four months salary

AS Roma’s players and staff are taking four months of pay cuts to help the club keep its staff, and they are also picking up the tab on staff salaries post-furlough.

Manager Paulo Fonseca and club captain Eden Dzeko brought the idea fo Roma management, who is said to be taking a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We always talk about unity at Roma and in volunteering to cut their salaries for the rest of the season, the players, the coach, and his staff, have all proved that we really are in this together,” said chief executive officer Guido Fienga.

The four months of pay gives Roma some relief should the club not resume the season, but I Giallorossi‘s players will be paid if the season picks back up.

According to Roma’s official site, “If the current season resumes and is completed, the club and the players, coach and his staff have agreed an incentive plan to be paid subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives.”

Roma sits fifth on the Serie A table and is comfortably positioned to qualify for the Europa League. The club sits three points back of a UCL spot, though Atalanta also has a match-in-hand. Both Atalanta and Roma remain involved in European competition, should that move forward.

