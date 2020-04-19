The transfer speculation surrounding Raul Jimenez doesn’t appear likely to disappear anytime soon, and Ilkay Gundogan is more than happy to throw more fuel on that fire.
[ VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne speaks with Rebecca Lowe on coronavirus lockdown ]
Just how good is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ superstar striker? Well, according to Gundogan, he’s plenty good enough to play for one of the world’s richest — dollars and talent alike — clubs in the world, Manchester City. Jimenez ticks all the boxes for a “world-class” striker, making him a perfect fit for any of the Premier League’s top-six sides, not the least of which being Man City — quotes from Sky Sports:
“I think he has everything a world-class striker needs. For a striker he is so mobile, but also physically so good and talented technically on the ball. I can imagine him playing with us.
“Maybe not on that level yet, but he reminds me a little bit of [Robert] Lewandowski, because I’ve played with him. In terms of style, I think there is still a lot of potential.
“It’s so difficult to predict but I think he would get a chance in every single top-six team and there’s a good possibility he could do well.”
Jimenez is 28 years old, meaning it would hardly be a long-term investment for City, but if Pep Guardiola and Co., are seeking a short-term bridge replacement when Sergio Aguero, who’ll turn 32 this summer, leaves the club, Jimenez makes all the sense in the world. Two or three highly productive years of Jimenez — and he would score a boatload of goals with those midfielders and wingers supplying him — would be more than enough to pinpoint and acquire, and bring along, the next great City striker.
Odion Ighalo has lent his voice and his name to the chorus of praise reserved for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the short time since he arrived from Sporting CP.
[ MORE: Gundogan: “World-class” Jimenez good enough to play for Man City ]
He didn’t, however, stop at calling him a good player, or even a great one, but insisted that Fernandes “is going to take the Premier League by storm” in very short order, once he’s had time to settle into life in England and get his feet under him — quotes from Sky Sports:
“He is intelligent, he has foresight, he has vision. He sees what he wants to do with the ball before it comes to him.
“You can see the understanding between him and [Anthony] Martial, you can see the understanding between me and him, so he’s a very good player — and he’s not even settled down yet.
“He comes from a very different place to the Premier League. When that guy has settled down, he’s going to take the Premier League by storm.”
Ighalo, who also arrived at Old Trafford during the January transfer window, previously trained with Fernandes at Udinese (Ighalo was loaned out numerous times while Fernandes was a central figure of the first time), so he’s hardly a stranger to Fernandes’ talent.
Fernandes proved a worthwhile signing in his first two months at Man United, tallying two goals and three assists in five PL appearances before the season was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
A report about Juventus’ progress toward signing Fiorentina hometown star Federico Chiesa gives hope to Manchester United.
Like all transfer tales of the coronavirus era, this will come down to the movement of the market and budgets during a time of uncertainty.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
A report out of Italy says Chiesa’s father has agreed to terms with Juventus, but that Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso wouldn’t want to move him to a fierce rival.
Fiorentina has seen several big stars move to Juve in its history, with Roberto Baggio and Federico Bernardeschi headlining the list. The Bernardeschi sale came less than three years ago.
That’s where Manchester United comes in, as the report says Commisso would prefer to entertain interest from the Red Devils or even Inter Milan over Juve.
According to The Manchester Evening News, Commisso is still hopeful of convincing Chiesa that his new Fiorentina vision is the right one to restore glory to La Viola.
Back to Chiesa: The price tag of at least $65 million is a lot for the 22-year-old right winger, who has six goals and five assists in 23 Serie A matches this year.
Chiesa has averaged six goals a league season for his career, and he has 17 caps for Italy with a goal.
How would he fit into United’s attack, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood valued highly and Daniel James a summer 2019 purchase?
The report should also come with skepticism of intent; We read a similar report about Juve and Chiesa agreeing terms last summer.
Our ‘Inside the Mind’ series sees our NBC Sports talent sit down with a plethora of star names from across the Premier League to discuss the finer points of the game and this edition focuses on a Kevin De Bruyne.
Man City’s record-chasing midfielder caught up with our Rebecca Lowe on life under lockdown and more.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
The start of the coronavirus suspension for De Bruyne’s family was a bit scary, as his wife and two sons were sick form 8-9 days.
He says he’s not sure whether or not they had the virus, but he only had minor symptoms and is happy to report that they are better now.
“To keep in touch these days is not really hard,” he said. “We considered maybe to go home but we live in Manchester. We’re used to being here and I think it was the better option to stay here. …. It’s not (a nice situation), but it’s not nice for anybody.”
He said he realizes how fortunate he is to have a house with a playground and room to run around, labeling his 4-year-old and 18-month-old sons “two savages… They just destroy the whole house. That’s two little boys I guess.”
De Bruyne also spoke to how hard it was to hear that manager Pep Guardiola’s mother died from COVID-19 complications, playing Fortnite with Dele Alli, and his hopes of returning to the United States with City in the future.
AS Roma’s players and staff are taking four months of pay cuts to help the club keep its staff, and they are also picking up the tab on staff salaries post-furlough.
Manager Paulo Fonseca and club captain Eden Dzeko brought the idea fo Roma management, who is said to be taking a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic.
[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]
“We always talk about unity at Roma and in volunteering to cut their salaries for the rest of the season, the players, the coach, and his staff, have all proved that we really are in this together,” said chief executive officer Guido Fienga.
The four months of pay gives Roma some relief should the club not resume the season, but I Giallorossi‘s players will be paid if the season picks back up.
According to Roma’s official site, “If the current season resumes and is completed, the club and the players, coach and his staff have agreed an incentive plan to be paid subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives.”
Roma sits fifth on the Serie A table and is comfortably positioned to qualify for the Europa League. The club sits three points back of a UCL spot, though Atalanta also has a match-in-hand. Both Atalanta and Roma remain involved in European competition, should that move forward.