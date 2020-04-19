The transfer speculation surrounding Raul Jimenez doesn’t appear likely to disappear anytime soon, and Ilkay Gundogan is more than happy to throw more fuel on that fire.

[ VIDEO: Kevin De Bruyne speaks with Rebecca Lowe on coronavirus lockdown ]

Just how good is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ superstar striker? Well, according to Gundogan, he’s plenty good enough to play for one of the world’s richest — dollars and talent alike — clubs in the world, Manchester City. Jimenez ticks all the boxes for a “world-class” striker, making him a perfect fit for any of the Premier League’s top-six sides, not the least of which being Man City — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I think he has everything a world-class striker needs. For a striker he is so mobile, but also physically so good and talented technically on the ball. I can imagine him playing with us. “Maybe not on that level yet, but he reminds me a little bit of [Robert] Lewandowski, because I’ve played with him. In terms of style, I think there is still a lot of potential. “It’s so difficult to predict but I think he would get a chance in every single top-six team and there’s a good possibility he could do well.”

Jimenez is 28 years old, meaning it would hardly be a long-term investment for City, but if Pep Guardiola and Co., are seeking a short-term bridge replacement when Sergio Aguero, who’ll turn 32 this summer, leaves the club, Jimenez makes all the sense in the world. Two or three highly productive years of Jimenez — and he would score a boatload of goals with those midfielders and wingers supplying him — would be more than enough to pinpoint and acquire, and bring along, the next great City striker.

