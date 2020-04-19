More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Hazard ‘recovering well, no complications’ after ankle surgery

By Andy EdwardsApr 19, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT
It’s been six weeks since Eden Hazard underwent surgery to repair a fracture in the fibula of his right foot, and Real Madrid’s Belgian superstar is reportedly right on schedule as he is “recovering well” and has dealt with “no complications,” according to his national team manager, Roberto Martinez.

The injury and operation were originally supposed to keep Hazard out for the vast majority, if not all, of the rest of the season, but the 29-year-old is now expected to be available when play resumes following suspension for the coronavirus pandemic. With Real Madrid trailing Barcelona by two points, Hazard’s return for the final 11 games could prove decisive.

Martinez spoke to local media in Belgium this weekend and provided an update on Hazard’s recovery — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I know he is recovering well. He is not far from running again and there are no complications. Everything went well with the operation, but you also hope that everything goes well in the four to five weeks afterwards without complications, and there were none.

“We know he will return stronger. We were also fortunate, of course, to have his surgery take place just before the coronavirus outbreak. Otherwise he would not be able to travel or be treated outside of Madrid. I have a positive feeling that Eden will be back soon.”

Hazard has just one goal in 15 La Liga appearances this season, after arriving from Chelsea for $113 million (with the potential to rise to $165 million) last summer.

West Ham exec: 300-500 staff needed for games without fans

Photo by James Griffiths/West Ham United FC via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 19, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) At least 300 people will be required in Premier League stadiums even if games are played without fans when the coronavirus-halted season can resume, according to a West Ham executive.

The 20 EPL clubs held a conference call on Friday when the league said they agreed the objective remains to complete the season, with teams having up to 10 games each remaining.

The earliest the league can restart is June, with Britain in lockdown until at least the first week of May.

“Police officers will need to be at games even if they are behind closed doors, as some supporters will travel to the stadium, even if they cannot come in to watch,” West Ham vice chair Karren Brady wrote in her column in Saturday’s editions of The Sun newspaper. “But the police will want to ensure attending matches does not drain resources away from other matters.

“Everyone at the stadium – and even behind closed doors this is about 300-500 people – including security, staff, medical officers, players, referees and media, will have to have temperature checks, fill out health questionnaires and observe social distancing. All this is manageable but what if a player gets injured, where do we send him? It can’t be to an NHS hospital that is already under pressure … so then what?”

Brady is unsure how long it will take for players to regain fitness.

“Players will have been able to retain some physical fitness at home, but if social-distancing rules are still in place, physical match-play training will not be allowed,” Brady wrote. “You can’t tackle from two meters away. So, how match-fit will players be if the season commences, as we all hope it will, by mid-June?”

West Ham is 16th in the 20-team table and out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Ighalo: Bruno Fernandes ‘is going to take the PL by storm’

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 19, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Odion Ighalo has lent his voice and his name to the chorus of praise reserved for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the short time since he arrived from Sporting CP.

He didn’t, however, stop at calling him a good player, or even a great one, but insisted that Fernandes “is going to take the Premier League by storm” in very short order, once he’s had time to settle into life in England and get his feet under him — quotes from Sky Sports:

“He is intelligent, he has foresight, he has vision. He sees what he wants to do with the ball before it comes to him.

“You can see the understanding between him and [Anthony] Martial, you can see the understanding between me and him, so he’s a very good player — and he’s not even settled down yet.

“He comes from a very different place to the Premier League. When that guy has settled down, he’s going to take the Premier League by storm.”

Ighalo, who also arrived at Old Trafford during the January transfer window, previously trained with Fernandes at Udinese (Ighalo was loaned out numerous times while Fernandes was a central figure of the first time), so he’s hardly a stranger to Fernandes’ talent.

Fernandes proved a worthwhile signing in his first two months at Man United, tallying two goals and three assists in five PL appearances before the season was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Gundogan: ‘World-class’ Jimenez good enough to play for Man City

Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 19, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT
The transfer speculation surrounding Raul Jimenez doesn’t appear likely to disappear anytime soon, and Ilkay Gundogan is more than happy to throw more fuel on that fire.

Just how good is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ superstar striker? Well, according to Gundogan, he’s plenty good enough to play for one of the world’s richest — dollars and talent alike — clubs in the world, Manchester City. Jimenez ticks all the boxes for a “world-class” striker, making him a perfect fit for any of the Premier League’s top-six sides, not the least of which being Man City — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I think he has everything a world-class striker needs. For a striker he is so mobile, but also physically so good and talented technically on the ball. I can imagine him playing with us.

“Maybe not on that level yet, but he reminds me a little bit of [Robert] Lewandowski, because I’ve played with him. In terms of style, I think there is still a lot of potential.

“It’s so difficult to predict but I think he would get a chance in every single top-six team and there’s a good possibility he could do well.”

Jimenez is 28 years old, meaning it would hardly be a long-term investment for City, but if Pep Guardiola and Co., are seeking a short-term bridge replacement when Sergio Aguero, who’ll turn 32 this summer, leaves the club, Jimenez makes all the sense in the world. Two or three highly productive years of Jimenez — and he would score a boatload of goals with those midfielders and wingers supplying him — would be more than enough to pinpoint and acquire, and bring along, the next great City striker.

Report: Manchester United target Chiesa’s rep agrees with Juve

Federico Chiesa
Photo by Andrea Staccioli/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
A report about Juventus’ progress toward signing Fiorentina hometown star Federico Chiesa gives hope to Manchester United.

Like all transfer tales of the coronavirus era, this will come down to the movement of the market and budgets during a time of uncertainty.

A report out of Italy says Chiesa’s father has agreed to terms with Juventus, but that Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso wouldn’t want to move him to a fierce rival.

Fiorentina has seen several big stars move to Juve in its history, with Roberto Baggio and Federico Bernardeschi headlining the list. The Bernardeschi sale came less than three years ago.

That’s where Manchester United comes in, as the report says Commisso would prefer to entertain interest from the Red Devils or even Inter Milan over Juve.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Commisso is still hopeful of convincing Chiesa that his new Fiorentina vision is the right one to restore glory to La Viola.

Back to Chiesa: The price tag of at least $65 million is a lot for the 22-year-old right winger, who has six goals and five assists in 23 Serie A matches this year.

Chiesa has averaged six goals a league season for his career, and he has 17 caps for Italy with a goal.

How would he fit into United’s attack, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood valued highly and Daniel James a summer 2019 purchase?

The report should also come with skepticism of intent; We read a similar report about Juve and Chiesa agreeing terms last summer.