It’s been six weeks since Eden Hazard underwent surgery to repair a fracture in the fibula of his right foot, and Real Madrid’s Belgian superstar is reportedly right on schedule as he is “recovering well” and has dealt with “no complications,” according to his national team manager, Roberto Martinez.
The injury and operation were originally supposed to keep Hazard out for the vast majority, if not all, of the rest of the season, but the 29-year-old is now expected to be available when play resumes following suspension for the coronavirus pandemic. With Real Madrid trailing Barcelona by two points, Hazard’s return for the final 11 games could prove decisive.
Martinez spoke to local media in Belgium this weekend and provided an update on Hazard’s recovery — quotes from Sky Sports:
“I know he is recovering well. He is not far from running again and there are no complications. Everything went well with the operation, but you also hope that everything goes well in the four to five weeks afterwards without complications, and there were none.
“We know he will return stronger. We were also fortunate, of course, to have his surgery take place just before the coronavirus outbreak. Otherwise he would not be able to travel or be treated outside of Madrid. I have a positive feeling that Eden will be back soon.”
Hazard has just one goal in 15 La Liga appearances this season, after arriving from Chelsea for $113 million (with the potential to rise to $165 million) last summer.