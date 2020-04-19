Odion Ighalo has lent his voice and his name to the chorus of praise reserved for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the short time since he arrived from Sporting CP.

[ MORE: Gundogan: “World-class” Jimenez good enough to play for Man City ]

He didn’t, however, stop at calling him a good player, or even a great one, but insisted that Fernandes “is going to take the Premier League by storm” in very short order, once he’s had time to settle into life in England and get his feet under him — quotes from Sky Sports:

“He is intelligent, he has foresight, he has vision. He sees what he wants to do with the ball before it comes to him. “You can see the understanding between him and [Anthony] Martial, you can see the understanding between me and him, so he’s a very good player — and he’s not even settled down yet. “He comes from a very different place to the Premier League. When that guy has settled down, he’s going to take the Premier League by storm.”

Ighalo, who also arrived at Old Trafford during the January transfer window, previously trained with Fernandes at Udinese (Ighalo was loaned out numerous times while Fernandes was a central figure of the first time), so he’s hardly a stranger to Fernandes’ talent.

Fernandes proved a worthwhile signing in his first two months at Man United, tallying two goals and three assists in five PL appearances before the season was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @AndyEdMLS