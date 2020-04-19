Report: Manchester United target Chiesa’s rep agrees with Juve

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A report about Juventus’ progress toward signing Fiorentina hometown star Federico Chiesa gives hope to Manchester United.

Like all transfer tales of the coronavirus era, this will come down to the movement of the market and budgets during a time of uncertainty.

A report out of Italy says Chiesa’s father has agreed to terms with Juventus, but that Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso wouldn’t want to move him to a fierce rival.

Fiorentina has seen several big stars move to Juve in its history, with Roberto Baggio and Federico Bernardeschi headlining the list. The Bernardeschi sale came less than three years ago.

That’s where Manchester United comes in, as the report says Commisso would prefer to entertain interest from the Red Devils or even Inter Milan over Juve.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Commisso is still hopeful of convincing Chiesa that his new Fiorentina vision is the right one to restore glory to La Viola.

Back to Chiesa: The price tag of at least $65 million is a lot for the 22-year-old right winger, who has six goals and five assists in 23 Serie A matches this year.

Chiesa has averaged six goals a league season for his career, and he has 17 caps for Italy with a goal.

How would he fit into United’s attack, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood valued highly and Daniel James a summer 2019 purchase?

The report should also come with skepticism of intent; We read a similar report about Juve and Chiesa agreeing terms last summer.

