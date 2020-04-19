Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A pair of young forwards highlight Sunday morning’s transfer gossip, including a Bundesliga striker who’s found his shooting boots over the past two seasons.

Luca Waldschmidt is the name, and he turns 24 next month. He’s made 95 career Bundesliga appearances, scoring 16 times with nine assists.

He earned three Germany caps at the end of 2019, but has to fight for minutes with Nils Petersen and Lucas Holer.

Every team needs depth, but this one’s a bit odd given Chelsea’s hold on homegrown center forward Tammy Abraham. Waldschmidt is a better passer, but Abraham’s finishing and aerial game are better. Still, depth will be needed and Waldschmidt can operate as a second striker, too.

Freiburg is in a host of teams that could qualify for the Europa League, while Chelsea is positioned for the Champions League and certainly has more reasonable chances to play under a brighter spotlight.

A forward getting much more fun is Odsonne Eduoard, as the “French Eddy” era at Celtic seems destined to come to a close.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has lit the Scottish Premiership on fire, and has 27 goals and 19 assists in 45 matches across all competitions this season.

He has 60 total goals since arriving from Toulouse as a teenager, and is expected to rise to a new challenge sooner rather than later.

Everton is being linked. Arsenal and Newcastle, too, and there’s plenty to suggest many others would love a player who just turned 22 in January and has fared well in European play as well.

What is the ceiling for Eduoard? It’s difficult to say. There will be some question as to whether he can immediately leap into the fray at a higher level than the Scottish Premiership, but he’s an absolute dynamo with the physical skill set to overcome any hurdles.

🍀🎥 Your @MagnersUK Goal of the Season nominees! Goal 6: French Eddy at Ibrox. You love to see it 😍 Vote for @Oedouard22 ➡️ https://t.co/5cvrOq72Vr pic.twitter.com/hzy8Mvh8Po — Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) April 10, 2020

