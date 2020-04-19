More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Transfer rumor roundup
Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Bongarts/Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Chelsea eyes Freiburg forward; Eduoard in demand

By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2020, 10:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A pair of young forwards highlight Sunday morning’s transfer gossip, including a Bundesliga striker who’s found his shooting boots over the past two seasons.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Luca Waldschmidt is the name, and he turns 24 next month. He’s made 95 career Bundesliga appearances, scoring 16 times with nine assists.

He earned three Germany caps at the end of 2019, but has to fight for minutes with Nils Petersen and Lucas Holer.

Every team needs depth, but this one’s a bit odd given Chelsea’s hold on homegrown center forward Tammy Abraham. Waldschmidt is a better passer, but Abraham’s finishing and aerial game are better. Still, depth will be needed and Waldschmidt can operate as a second striker, too.

Freiburg is in a host of teams that could qualify for the Europa League, while Chelsea is positioned for the Champions League and certainly has more reasonable chances to play under a brighter spotlight.

A forward getting much more fun is Odsonne Eduoard, as the “French Eddy” era at Celtic seems destined to come to a close.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has lit the Scottish Premiership on fire, and has 27 goals and 19 assists in 45 matches across all competitions this season.

He has 60 total goals since arriving from Toulouse as a teenager, and is expected to rise to a new challenge sooner rather than later.

Everton is being linked. Arsenal and Newcastle, too, and there’s plenty to suggest many others would love a player who just turned 22 in January and has fared well in European play as well.

What is the ceiling for Eduoard? It’s difficult to say. There will be some question as to whether he can immediately leap into the fray at a higher level than the Scottish Premiership, but he’s an absolute dynamo with the physical skill set to overcome any hurdles.

Brighton owner: Not ‘fathomable’ that teams could be relegated off uneven season

Brighton and Hove Albion
GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom’s side is safe from relegation if the season ends without further games, but don’t count him as one calling that fair.

The Seagulls are two points clear of the bottom three with nine matches to play, one of five teams within a four-point margin between 15th and 19th.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

They also have a brutal run to the finish line if the Premier League season restarts, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Leicester City comprising more than half of their postponed fixtures.

Armed with that knowledge, Bloom wonders how a team can be sent down from the hallowed grounds of the Premier League in good conscience (especially with one of those teams, Aston Villa, holding a match-in-hand on the rest).

From The Argus:

“I just don’t think it’s fathomable that a team which is not allowed to play out the season, may lose out on point-two-of-a-point based on this system. Also, it does not take into account the strength of the team you have not played.

“You may get a title winner, obviously Liverpool deserve it. You may use that criteria for European qualification. But I do not see how anyone can vote for that, certainly the percent needed, for teams to get relegated. I really cannot foresee that.”

Premier League On this Day: April 19

Jozy Altidore
GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2020, 9:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A week before Steven Gerrard’s slip against Chelsea cost Liverpool a title, a Chelsea hero’s slip cost the Blues’ their shot and Jose Mourinho an incredible streak.

Relegation-threatened Sunderland came back from an early Samuel Eto’o goal to beat the Blues 2-1 in London to hand Mourinho his first home loss in 77 matches at Stamford Bridge.

Cesar Azpilicueta fell over on the flank and gifted the ball to Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore, then chopping down the American for a penalty that Fabio Borini converted for a 2-1 win.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Altidore had a tough time with the Northeast set, but he enjoyed his time against the Blues, scoring his only Premier League goal for Sunderland in December at the Stadium of Light, then drawing the match-winning penalty at Stamford Bridge,

Chelsea wound up affecting both its failure to win the league and Liverpool’s by beating the Reds a week later, opening the door for Manchester City’s fourth top-flight title (City, for what it’s worth had slipped into third early in April by losing to Liverpool and drawing… Sunderland).

Chelsea would finish in third place, four points off leaders Man City and two back of Liverpool.

It’s a match that looks so odd in the rear view mirror, and not only because Gerrard fell over a week later; Chelsea star Marcos Alonso was on the field for Sunderland. Mohamed Salah was taken off the pitch for Andre Schurrle in the 66th minute, while David Luiz and Frank Lampard were saved for a midweek draw at Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Weird, weird game.

Belarusian Premier League roundup: Isloch edges Slavia Mozyr (video)

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaApr 18, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Belarusian Premier League – the only active European top-flight league at the moment – continued on Saturday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Isloch 2-1 Slavia Mozyr

Despite the first half showing little signs of life, Satuurday’s bout between Isloch and Slavia Mozyr had an action-packed second half, featuring three goals in the final 30 minutes of play.

 

With goals from captain Dmitri Komarovsky from the penalty spot and from Nikolai Yanush, Isloch walked away with three points for the first time in two rounds of the Belarusian Premier League. 

In the 77th minute, Slavia Mozyr got a quick sense of joy, with Francis Narh’s goal putting the visitor’s only a goal behind the draw. The goal would result as a consolation goal, however, as Isloch managed register the win despite the thin margin.

As a result, Isloch move fifth in the table after five rounds into the Belarusian top-flight campaign.

Elsewhere in Belarusian Premier League 

Rukh Brest 1-0 FC Minsk 

Vitebsk 1-0 Dinamo Brest

BATE Boristov 0-0 Torpedo

Rooney: MLS taking advantage of trade structure, hindering American players

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaApr 18, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United legend and former D.C. United Designated Player Wayne Rooney laments the way in which Major League Soccer owners take “advantage” of the league’s trade and transfer system.

MLS’ trade and transfer system, partly influenced by other top American sports leagues, has earned the league the reputation of being the world’s most complicated and complex soccer league in the past. Every season, like in the NBA, NFL, NHL, or MLB, dozens of players are traded within the league, with little to no transparency on the process.

Speaking to Perfect Soccer’s Ask A Pro Show, founded and hosted by MLS veteran Quincy Amarikwa, Rooney questioned the way the league’s owners are exploiting their players via the system and said that American players, specifically, are bearing the brunt of it all.

“I didn’t realize it before, but obviously when I got there (MLS), I seen it,” Rooney told Amarikwa, who was his former teammate at D.C. United. “My first week, we had a player who, when he finished training, he got told he was getting transferred onto somewhere else. I was like, ‘Why? What’s going on here? Where is he going? What’s going on?’ So, it’s difficult. I spoke to Steve (Birnbaum) a lot. I was like, “Can he do that? Is it that easy to do? Is it that easy to actually move someone on?’ There’s no thought behind it in terms of this person might have a family, children…. a life here. They might get told, ‘You know what? Move on.'”

I know it works that way in basketball (NBA) and in NFL, but those players get paid millions and millions of pounds. So, they look forward to have to do that, where MLS players can’t. They probably get a small percentage of money which won’t even cover the bills, won’t even cover what they have to live on. It’s wrong for that to happen. I think MLS needs to really look at that because, from seeing it, a lot of them owners are taking advantage of the league [structure], which is affecting American players. It might benefit [others]. For me, I went there for 18 months, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] was there for two years. We benefited from getting good adaptation in the USA, scoring a few goals. But for the guys who you leave behind, which I’ve never gotten to speak to, it still sits wrong with me, deep inside of me, which I don’t think is the case with all foreign players who are coming in.

During his time in the league, Rooney, who left MLS in August 2019 with two years left in his contract, slammed the league for its travel arrangements, which provides its franchises a few charter options per season.

The 34-year-old ended his 18-month spell in the nation’s capital with 25 goals in 52 appearances, before returning to his native England to join Derby County as a player-coach.