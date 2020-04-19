Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Our ‘Inside the Mind’ series sees our NBC Sports talent sit down with a plethora of star names from across the Premier League to discuss the finer points of the game and this edition focuses on a Kevin De Bruyne.

Man City’s record-chasing midfielder caught up with our Rebecca Lowe on life under lockdown and more.

The start of the coronavirus suspension for De Bruyne’s family was a bit scary, as his wife and two sons were sick form 8-9 days.

He says he’s not sure whether or not they had the virus, but he only had minor symptoms and is happy to report that they are better now.

“To keep in touch these days is not really hard,” he said. “We considered maybe to go home but we live in Manchester. We’re used to being here and I think it was the better option to stay here. …. It’s not (a nice situation), but it’s not nice for anybody.”

He said he realizes how fortunate he is to have a house with a playground and room to run around, labeling his 4-year-old and 18-month-old sons “two savages… They just destroy the whole house. That’s two little boys I guess.”

De Bruyne also spoke to how hard it was to hear that manager Pep Guardiola’s mother died from COVID-19 complications, playing Fortnite with Dele Alli, and his hopes of returning to the United States with City in the future.

Thoughts are with Pep and his family at this time. One team. pic.twitter.com/wUKnhRG9vi — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) April 6, 2020

