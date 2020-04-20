Canada star Alphonso Davies has signed a new long-term contract with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Davies, 19, has extended his deal with Bayern until the summer of 2025 after a string of fine displays at left back this season.

Speaking about signing a new deal, which showed him pictured with club directors around a table as they all wore face masks, the former Vancouver Whitecaps standout is delighted to extend his stay in Bavaria.

“I am very happy. FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world, and for me it’s a dream come true to play here. I felt happy from day one. I want to win as many titles as possible with this club. The mentality of always wanting to win everything is in FC Bayern’s DNA,” Alphonso Davies said.

Bayern’s top officials were all ecstatic to lock down Davies to an extended deal, as his previous contract ran until the summer of 2023. He joined Bayern from Vancouver in the summer of 2018 for what still is a record transfer fee paid for an MLS academy product, $13.5 million rising to $22 million with add-ons.

The story of Davies’ journey in life, not just in soccer, is remarkable. His parents fled to Ghana from Liberia due to the civil war and he was brought up in a refugee camp before his family moved to Ontario and then Edmonton. He made his debut for Canada as a 16-year-old and he has taken his game to new levels at Bayern in recent months with several marauding displays down the left flank.

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic praised Davies’ attitude on and off the pitch.

“I am very pleased that FC Bayern and Alphonso have made a long-term commitment to each other. With his speed, his enthusiasm and his professional attitude, Alphonso is an ideal fit for our team. He is also a real asset in human terms. It is up to all of us here to ensure that Alphonso continues to stabilize his very good performance, that he takes the next steps in his development with the same concentration and courage as he has up till now,” Salihamidzic said.

While Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added that Davies “delights our fans not only with the way he plays, but also with the way he is off the pitch.”

A versatile player who has all of the attributes to excel in the modern game, we could well be talking about Davies as one of the greatest players ever produced in North America. He has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs amid a breakout 2019-20 campaign but he is clearly very happy at Bayern and signing this new contract proves it.

Davies’ recent demolition job of Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg proved he can deliver on the big stage and even though that was the moment many felt he had arrived, those who have watched Davies in MLS and for Canada have known about his exceptional talents for some time.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports