Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Atleti offer to double Partey’s wages to fend off Arsenal pursuit

By Andy EdwardsApr 20, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT
Arsenal’s quest to acquire Thomas Partey during the summer transfer window took a bit of a hit on Monday, as it was revealed that Atletico Madrid have offered their prized midfielder a new contract that would double his wages and raises his release clause to more than $100 million.

The Gunners were said to be hot in pursuit of the 26-year-old Ghanaian, but Atleti manager Diego Simeone has informed that club’s hierarchy that retaining Partey this summer is of the utmost importance, thus their aggressive attempt to fend off interest from abroad.

Partey’s current release clause is just $54 million, a largely reasonable sum given the direction in which transfer fees have gone in recent years. If it’s not Arsenal who sign him for that much, it’ll be another one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Now, it’s up to Partey to decide his own future — $160,000 per week at Atleti, probably somewhere in the neighborhood of $180,000 at Arsenal while having to uproot himself and relocate, or wait for any number of additional suitors in the coming months.

One thing is absolutely certain: it’s good to have options.

Concern for players’ mental health during global sports shutdown

Photo by Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 20, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT
Socially isolated, cut off from their teammates. Worried about when they will play again. Concerned about their finances and the future of their sport.

The global union for soccer players has found its members are struggling with increased levels of anxiety and depression during the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down most leagues.

As clubs focus on keeping players fit during national lockdowns and faced with cost-cutting needs, FIFPRO is urging them not to neglect providing mental health provisions.

“If a club has to decide between having a second or third right back or a clinical psychologist within the medical team, you know which choice you are going to make, so it’s a kind of priority,” FIFPRO Chief Medical Officer Vincent Gouttebarge told The Associated Press on Monday. “Within the medical staff at any club, we know that the physical health of players is a main priority. But now we have enough objective data that show that mental health is as important as the physical health.

“We need to have an interdisciplinary medical team in place within clubs in order to take care of the mental health of the player.”

Reinforcing the need for clinical psychologists or psychiatrists to be made available to players is a survey led by FIFPRO of 1,602 professional players in Australia, Belgium, Botswana, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, South Africa, Switzerland and the United States.

It found 22 percent of female players and 13 percent of their male counterparts reported depression symptoms when asked in recent weeks, around twice as many as a separate survey with a smaller sample size of 307 players found in December and January.

The findings are only indicative of the mental health issues in soccer due to the small sample sizes and non-scientific polling.

“When you are not engaged with your family, with your teammates, then you have, of course, a decrease of social support and that is likely to lead to an higher rate of mental health symptoms,” Gouttebarge said. “The uncertainty about the end of competition and the uncertainty for the future in the football industry is obviously something that plays a role.”

Players have been away from their teams in most of the world for more than a month as governments try to contain the spread of the COVID-19 disease, although limited training has resumed in Germany.

Players will need several weeks to get match fit again before competitive games can resume. Europe’s major leagues are still trying to find a way of completing their seasons by extending beyond their usual endpoints around May and June.

“We have concerns on match congestion that might be related to resuming the competitions right now and trying to rush towards the end of the season,” Gouttebarge said. “The number of matches played within a few weeks and the very limited number of recovery days between matches.”

If UEFA’s optimistic planning allows the Champions League final on Aug. 29 — three months later than originally scheduled — next season could begin almost immediately in an attempt to recover lost time. With the 2020-21 season due to end for men with the rearranged European Championship, it could mean a lengthy continuous spell of competitive games.

“This season might be very long for many players, so this is a concern,” Gouttebarge said. “The international match calendar has been, of course, under scrutiny for quite a while. We need to find a good balance for players so that they can perform optimally without risk for musculoskeletal injury.”

Sufficient breaks will have to be provided to players while leagues try to fulfil television commitments, having lost several weeks without matches already.

“It’s of course, very important to provide players with sufficient time to have a proper recovery physically and mentally,” Gouttebarge said.

Premier League On this Day: Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal

By Andy EdwardsApr 20, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
Can you believe it’s been two years since Arsene Wenger announced he would be stepping down as Arsenal manager at the conclusion of the 2017-18 Premier League season?

Wenger revolutionized the management game and achieved something well beyond legendary status during his 22 years at Arsenal, but you’ll undoubtedly recall the discord which festered during his final few years at the helm, effectively backing the Frenchman into a corner and creating a nearly untenable environment to extend his tenure.

It didn’t matter that Wenger won the PL title three times — including the “Invincibles” season, the only side to ever finish the season unbeaten — or that he won the FA Cup a record seven times — including three out of four seasons from 2014-2017. Looking back, it was astonishing and absurd to watch lifelong fans — many of whom had never known another Arsenal manger — turn on Wenger.

Of course, he remained supremely classy until his final game in charge (above video) and showed one final time why he’s one of the greatest to ever do it.

Arsenal fans, does it feel like it’s been longer or shorter than two years? If you were part of the #WengerOut brigade, are you pleased with what has transpired at your club since Wenger left the Emirates Stadium, or do you perhaps wish the legend had stuck around a little longer?

Lokomotiv Moscow player dies at 22 during in-home training session

Photo credit: Lokomotiv Moscow
By Andy EdwardsApr 20, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
Lokomotiv Moscow announced on Monday that one of the club’s youth players, Innokenty Samokhvalov, has died at the age of 22 after suffering suspected heart failure during a training session in his home.

Lokomotiv released the following statement:

On April 20, defender Innokenty Samokhvalov died. The footballer became ill during an individual training session. Details of the tragedy are being clarified.

“Samokhvalov left a wife and a son. FC Lokomotiv is shocked by what happened. This is a huge sorrow for our family. We express our condolences to his family and friends.”

Samokhvalov had been playing for the Lokomotiv’s reserve team, Kazanka, in Russia’s third division, before the season was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He, like his teammates, had been training on his own to remain fit ahead of a potential resumption of the season.

“It’s horrible,” Kazanka coach Alexander Grishin told ssian news agency RIA Novos. “The doctors have told us the cause of death was heart failure. If the doctors allowed him to train then we must assume he did not have any problems.”

ePremier League tournament: Start time, TV info, more

Premier League
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT
1 Comment

The ePremier League invitational tournament will take place this week from Tuesday to Saturday and you can watch all of the action from the on EA Sports FIFA 20 tournament live right here on NBCSports.com and on the NBCSports app each day.

Both of the semifinals and the final will be aired on Sunday on NBCSN in an encore presentation, as NBC Sports will air the entire 20-team single-elimination tournament in partnership with Sky Sports in the UK.

The prize fund for the ePremier League Invitational tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and distributing them where they are needed most. 

Below are the details you need to know about the tournament which sees all 20 Premier League teams compete for the ePremier League invitational trophy.

And no, Tottenham fans, you don’t get a Champions League spot if you win it…

TIMES: All round 1, 2 and quarterfinal matchups will be streamed live beginning at 7 a.m. ET with four matches presented daily from Tuesday-Friday. The semifinals and the final match will be streamed live on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation on Sunday, April 26 at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

TV, STREAM INFO: You can watch the semifinals and final on NBCSN on Sunday from 10 a.m. ET and the entire tournament is available to watch right here on NBCSports.com and via the NBC Sports app.

PLAYERS COMPETING: There will be representatives from all 20 Premier League clubs taking part in the tournament, with 18 current players involved. Only Arsenal and Man United do not have a player representing them as they’ve both selected musicians to play on their behalf.

Josh Franceschi (Arsenal) – From the band You Me at Six
John McGinn (Aston Villa)
Philip Billing (Bournemouth)
Neal Maupay (Brighton)
Dwight McNeil (Burnley)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
Andre Gomes (Everton)
James Justin (Leicester City)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Tom Grennan (Man United) – From the band Chase and Status
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Christian Atsu (Newcastle)
Todd Cantwell (Norwich City)
Angus Gunn (Southampton)
Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)
Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham)
Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford)
Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United)
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

TOURNAMENT BRACKET: The first and second round matches are spread across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The quarterfinals take place on Friday with four matches per day throughout the first four days of the tournament, and three matches on Saturday. Here is the tournament schedule in full.

April 21

1A: John McGinn v. Neal Maupay
1B: Josh Franceschi v. Nathaniel Chalobah
1C: Dwight McNeil v. Ryan Fredericks
1D: Philip Billing v. Angus Gunn

April 22

2A: Raheem Sterling v. Wilfried Zaha
2B: Tom Greenan v. Trent Alexander-Arnold
2C: Reece James v. Andres Gomes
2D: Moussa Sissoko v. Christian Atsu

April 23

2E: Diogo Jota v. James Justin
2F: Todd Cantwell v. Lys Mousset
2G: Winner 1A v. Winner 1D
2H: Winner 1B v. Winner 1C

April 24

QF1: Winner 2B v. Winner 2D
QF2: Winner 2C v. Winner 2A
QF3: Winner 2E v. Winner 2F
QF4: Winner 2G v. Winner 2H

April 25

SF1: Winner QF 1 v. Winner QF 2
SF2: Winner QF 3 v. Winner QF 4
Final: Winner SF1 v. Winner SF2

FULL TV SCHEDULE: Below is your full TV and streaming schedule across our platforms at NBC Sports.

Tuesday, April 21: ePL Invitational, Round 1 at 7 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com
Wednesday, April 22: ePL Invitational, Round 2 at 7 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com
Thursday, April 23: ePL Invitational, Round 2 at 7 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com
Friday, April 24: ePL Invitational, Quarterfinals at 7 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com
Saturday, April 25: ePL Invitational, Semifinals and final at 10 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com
Sunday, April 26: ePL Invitational, Semifinals and final at 10 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSN* encore