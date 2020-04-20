More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Premier League

ePremier League tournament: Start time, TV info, more

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The ePremier League invitational tournament will take place this week from Tuesday to Saturday and you can watch all of the action from the on EA Sports FIFA 20 tournament live right here on NBCSports.com and on the NBCSports app each day.

Both of the semifinals and the final will be aired on Sunday on NBCSN in an encore presentation, as NBC Sports will air the entire 20-team single-elimination tournament in partnership with Sky Sports in the UK.

The prize fund for the ePremier League Invitational tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and distributing them where they are needed most. 

Below are the details you need to know about the tournament which sees all 20 Premier League teams compete for the ePremier League invitational trophy.

And no, Tottenham fans, you don’t get a Champions League spot if you win it…

TIMES: All round 1, 2 and quarterfinal matchups will be streamed live beginning at 7 a.m. ET with four matches presented daily from Tuesday-Friday. The semifinals and the final match will be streamed live on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation on Sunday, April 26 at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

TV, STREAM INFO: You can watch the semifinals and final on NBCSN on Sunday from 10 a.m. ET and the entire tournament is available to watch right here on NBCSports.com and via the NBC Sports app.

PLAYERS COMPETING: There will be representatives from all 20 Premier League clubs taking part in the tournament, with 18 current players involved. Only Arsenal and Man United do not have a player representing them as they’ve both selected musicians to play on their behalf.

Josh Franceschi (Arsenal) – From the band You Me at Six
John McGinn (Aston Villa)
Philip Billing (Bournemouth)
Neal Maupay (Brighton)
Dwight McNeil (Burnley)
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)
Andre Gomes (Everton)
James Justin (Leicester City)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Tom Grennan (Man United) – From the band Chase and Status
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Christian Atsu (Newcastle)
Todd Cantwell (Norwich City)
Angus Gunn (Southampton)
Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)
Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham)
Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford)
Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United)
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

TOURNAMENT BRACKET: The first and second round matches are spread across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The quarterfinals take place on Friday with four matches per day throughout the first four days of the tournament, and three matches on Saturday. Here is the tournament schedule in full.

April 21

1A: John McGinn v. Neal Maupay
1B: Josh Franceschi v. Nathaniel Chalobah
1C: Dwight McNeil v. Ryan Fredericks
1D: Philip Billing v. Angus Gunn

April 22

2A: Raheem Sterling v. Wilfried Zaha
2B: Tom Greenan v. Trent Alexander-Arnold
2C: Reece James v. Andres Gomes
2D: Moussa Sissoko v. Christian Atsu

April 23

2E: Diogo Jota v. James Justin
2F: Todd Cantwell v. Lys Mousset
2G: Winner 1A v. Winner 1D
2H: Winner 1B v. Winner 1C

April 24

QF1: Winner 2B v. Winner 2D
QF2: Winner 2C v. Winner 2A
QF3: Winner 2E v. Winner 2F
QF4: Winner 2G v. Winner 2H

April 25

SF1: Winner QF 1 v. Winner QF 2
SF2: Winner QF 3 v. Winner QF 4
Final: Winner SF1 v. Winner SF2

FULL TV SCHEDULE: Below is your full TV and streaming schedule across our platforms at NBC Sports.

Tuesday, April 21: ePL Invitational, Round 1 at 7 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com
Wednesday, April 22: ePL Invitational, Round 2 at 7 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com
Thursday, April 23: ePL Invitational, Round 2 at 7 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com
Friday, April 24: ePL Invitational, Quarterfinals at 7 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com
Saturday, April 25: ePL Invitational, Semifinals and final at 10 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com
Sunday, April 26: ePL Invitational, Semifinals and final at 10 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSN* encore

Transfer rumor roundup: Kane to Juventus; Dembele to Arsenal, Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A report from Corriere dello Sport in Italy states that Harry Kane is now the top target for Juventus as they plan to start a new project without veteran forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain.

“Kane is the striker that Juventus considers perfectly in line with their ambitions, he is young but he is not a boy, he is authoritative without being old, he is a leader, he is modern, he can lead the line on his own,” they say.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The report goes on to state that Tottenham are ‘not easy to talk to’ but that Juventus have already begin to put the wheels in motion over a deal which will cost over $130 million. Maybe double that offer and Daniel Levy will return your calls.

Kane’s recent comments about his future will have unnerved Tottenham’s hierarchy and fans alike and show that for the first time in his career he’s getting itchy feet when it comes to winning trophies. Previously Kane has been happy to be the talisman in Tottenham’s project but so much has changed over the past 12 months with Mauricio Pochettino fired, plenty of player contracts delayed and Daniel Levy hiring Jose Mourinho amid a huge slump in form.

Kane to Juventus doesn’t make a ton of sense and it still seems more likely he would move to Real Madrid but there’s no doubting that Levy would much rather sell him to a club in another league than strengthen a Premier League rival. See: Bale, Gareth. Modric, Luka. Eriksen, Christian and Trippier, Kieran as just a few examples of that.

Juve would probably have to pay less for Kane compared to Man United but that would still be over $200 million. Can they really afford that transfer fee and would Kane like a move to Italy? England’s captain will certainly have a very interesting next few transfer windows coming up and it is likely he will give Mourinho and Tottenham one full season before he seriously considers moving on.

Elsewhere in north London, Arsenal’s players and staff have agreed to a 12.5 percent wage cut for the next 12 months but that doesn’t mean they aren’t on the lookout for new players.

A report from Sport in Spain claims that both Arsenal and Man United are keen on signing France winger Ousmane Dembele, 22, from Barcelona.

According to the report Dembele has spoken with France teammate Anthony Martial about what it is like to play at Man United. As we said in this breakdown of Man United’s current squad, a tricky winger cutting in from the right would be one of the final pieces in the jigsaw for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The main problem both Man United and Arsenal have when it comes to Dembele is his recent injury record as he’s spent most of this season out. His talent is unquestioned and if he can slot into the right team, he is a star.

Arsenal already have Nicolas Pepe developing nicely out wide so it would seem that Dembele is needed more at Man United and the Red Devils could probably afford his wages at the very least, as Barcelona are unlikely to recoup half of the initial $115 million they paid Borussia Dortmund for him in the summer of 2017.

PHOTOS: Man United’s new kit ‘leaked’

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Man United fans, what do you think of this new ‘leaked’ home kit?

Apparently, Barcelona accidentally revealed the new Man United jersey for the 2020-21 season via their YouTube channel, then hastily deleted it.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The images below have been shared on social media and show a pretty classic Man United kit with red shirts and adidas and Chevrolet still the sponsors.

However, the funky yellow and black squares throughout the jersey give it a certain retro feel and it reminds me of these beauties from the 1992-93 season when Sir Alex Ferguson led Man United to the first-ever Premier League title and then plenty more after that.

Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been big on bringing back nostalgic comments and thoughts during his 18 months in charge of Man United, so maybe he was heavily involved in this design process?

It will be pretty interesting to see if Premier League clubs will wear their new kits if the 2019-20 season resumes over the coming months, as several have new kit deals from July 1. Liverpool are switching to Nike and many others are changing things up and contractually they have deals ending with one company and starting with another.

Take a look at the photos below and let us know what you think of the leaked Man United kit in the comments section.

I don’t hate it.

Arsenal players, staff agree to wage cut

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2020, 12:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal have confirmed that their players and coaching staff have agreed to a ‘voluntary’ wage cut to help the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The north London club state that the wage cut equals 12.5 percent of annual earnings and will begin this month.

It comes after two weeks of talks which proved very complicated for the club owned by American billionaire Stan Kroenke.

Arsenal also said that if players met certain targets on the pitch in the coming campaigns, aka qualifying for the Champions League, certain amounts of the wage cut will be paid back.

Below is the statement from Arsenal in full as they become the first Premier League club to agree on a wage cut, as players at Southampton and West Ham had previously agreed to defer their wages to that non-playing staff at both clubs could be paid in full.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached a voluntary agreement with our first-team players, head coach and core coaching staff to help support the club at this critical time.  The move follows positive and constructive discussions. In these conversations there has been a clear appreciation of the gravity of the current situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and a strong desire for players and staff to show their backing for the Arsenal family.

“Reductions of total annual earnings by 12.5 per cent will come into effect this month, with the contractual paperwork being completed in the coming days. If we meet specific targets in the seasons ahead, primarily linked to success on the pitch, the club will repay agreed amounts. We will be able to make those repayments as hitting these targets, which the players can directly influence, will mean our financial position will be stronger.

“The agreement is based on the assumption we will finish the season 2019/20 and receive the full broadcasting revenues. The resulting savings will help cover some of the financial risks we have this season in relation to our matchday and commercial income. We are proud and grateful to our players and staff for pulling together to support our club, our people and our community in these unprecedented times which are some of the most challenging we have faced in our history.”

This wage cut from Arsenal should signal other Premier League clubs doing the same as several remain in talks with players amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of the 2019-20 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alphonso Davies signs new Bayern Munich contract

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Canada star Alphonso Davies has signed a new long-term contract with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Davies, 19, has extended his deal with Bayern until the summer of 2025 after a string of fine displays at left back this season.

Speaking about signing a new deal, which showed him pictured with club directors around a table as they all wore face masks, the former Vancouver Whitecaps standout is delighted to extend his stay in Bavaria.

“I am very happy. FC Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world, and for me it’s a dream come true to play here. I felt happy from day one. I want to win as many titles as possible with this club. The mentality of always wanting to win everything is in FC Bayern’s DNA,” Alphonso Davies said.

Bayern’s top officials were all ecstatic to lock down Davies to an extended deal, as his previous contract ran until the summer of 2023. He joined Bayern from Vancouver in the summer of 2018 for what still is a record transfer fee paid for an MLS academy product, $13.5 million rising to $22 million with add-ons.

The story of Davies’ journey in life, not just in soccer, is remarkable. His parents fled to Ghana from Liberia due to the civil war and he was brought up in a refugee camp before his family moved to Ontario and then Edmonton. He made his debut for Canada as a 16-year-old and he has taken his game to new levels at Bayern in recent months with several marauding displays down the left flank.

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic praised Davies’ attitude on and off the pitch.

“I am very pleased that FC Bayern and Alphonso have made a long-term commitment to each other. With his speed, his enthusiasm and his professional attitude, Alphonso is an ideal fit for our team. He is also a real asset in human terms. It is up to all of us here to ensure that Alphonso continues to stabilize his very good performance, that he takes the next steps in his development with the same concentration and courage as he has up till now,” Salihamidzic said.

While Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge added that Davies “delights our fans not only with the way he plays, but also with the way he is off the pitch.”

A versatile player who has all of the attributes to excel in the modern game, we could well be talking about Davies as one of the greatest players ever produced in North America. He has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs amid a breakout 2019-20 campaign but he is clearly very happy at Bayern and signing this new contract proves it.

Davies’ recent demolition job of Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg proved he can deliver on the big stage and even though that was the moment many felt he had arrived, those who have watched Davies in MLS and for Canada have known about his exceptional talents for some time.