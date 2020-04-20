The ePremier League invitational tournament will take place this week from Tuesday to Saturday and you can watch all of the action from the on EA Sports FIFA 20 tournament live right here on NBCSports.com and on the NBCSports app each day.

Both of the semifinals and the final will be aired on Sunday on NBCSN in an encore presentation, as NBC Sports will air the entire 20-team single-elimination tournament in partnership with Sky Sports in the UK.

The prize fund for the ePremier League Invitational tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and distributing them where they are needed most.

Below are the details you need to know about the tournament which sees all 20 Premier League teams compete for the ePremier League invitational trophy.

And no, Tottenham fans, you don’t get a Champions League spot if you win it…

TIMES: All round 1, 2 and quarterfinal matchups will be streamed live beginning at 7 a.m. ET with four matches presented daily from Tuesday-Friday. The semifinals and the final match will be streamed live on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, with an encore presentation on Sunday, April 26 at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

TV, STREAM INFO: You can watch the semifinals and final on NBCSN on Sunday from 10 a.m. ET and the entire tournament is available to watch right here on NBCSports.com and via the NBC Sports app.

PLAYERS COMPETING: There will be representatives from all 20 Premier League clubs taking part in the tournament, with 18 current players involved. Only Arsenal and Man United do not have a player representing them as they’ve both selected musicians to play on their behalf.

Josh Franceschi (Arsenal) – From the band You Me at Six

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Philip Billing (Bournemouth)

Neal Maupay (Brighton)

Dwight McNeil (Burnley)

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Andre Gomes (Everton)

James Justin (Leicester City)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Tom Grennan (Man United) – From the band Chase and Status

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Christian Atsu (Newcastle)

Todd Cantwell (Norwich City)

Angus Gunn (Southampton)

Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)

Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham)

Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford)

Ryan Fredericks (West Ham United)

Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

TOURNAMENT BRACKET: The first and second round matches are spread across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The quarterfinals take place on Friday with four matches per day throughout the first four days of the tournament, and three matches on Saturday. Here is the tournament schedule in full.

April 21

1A: John McGinn v. Neal Maupay

1B: Josh Franceschi v. Nathaniel Chalobah

1C: Dwight McNeil v. Ryan Fredericks

1D: Philip Billing v. Angus Gunn

April 22

2A: Raheem Sterling v. Wilfried Zaha

2B: Tom Greenan v. Trent Alexander-Arnold

2C: Reece James v. Andres Gomes

2D: Moussa Sissoko v. Christian Atsu

April 23

2E: Diogo Jota v. James Justin

2F: Todd Cantwell v. Lys Mousset

2G: Winner 1A v. Winner 1D

2H: Winner 1B v. Winner 1C

April 24

QF1: Winner 2B v. Winner 2D

QF2: Winner 2C v. Winner 2A

QF3: Winner 2E v. Winner 2F

QF4: Winner 2G v. Winner 2H

April 25

SF1: Winner QF 1 v. Winner QF 2

SF2: Winner QF 3 v. Winner QF 4

Final: Winner SF1 v. Winner SF2

FULL TV SCHEDULE: Below is your full TV and streaming schedule across our platforms at NBC Sports.

Tuesday, April 21: ePL Invitational, Round 1 at 7 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com

Wednesday, April 22: ePL Invitational, Round 2 at 7 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com

Thursday, April 23: ePL Invitational, Round 2 at 7 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com

Friday, April 24: ePL Invitational, Quarterfinals at 7 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com

Saturday, April 25: ePL Invitational, Semifinals and final at 10 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSports.com

Sunday, April 26: ePL Invitational, Semifinals and final at 10 a.m. ET – Watch on NBCSN* encore

