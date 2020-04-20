More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
How can Man United become title contenders?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
Man United are in the top four picture in the Premier League but they want more, a lot more, as talk of mounting a title bid in the future has begun.

Woah. Hold your horses. Man United title contenders?

Newly-installed Man United captain Harry Maguire has told our partners at Sky Sports that he wants them to challenge for the title and not be content with a top four finish. That’s admirable, Harry, but is it realistic?

“I think you can see from the start of the season we look a lot more like a team, we can probably see where we want to go, where we want to head. I knew when I first came to Manchester United that Ole said to me loads and loads it’s a building process but we’ll be where we want to be. I can see where we’re heading and the style he wants to implement on the team,” Maguire said. “Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of aspects we need to improve to get to the top of where we want to be. We don’t want to be challenging for this Champions League spot, we want to be challenging for titles. We know there’s still a lot of improvement to get there, but we’re on the right track and I’m sure eventually we will get there.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tried to keep expectations relatively low since he arrived at Man United in December 2018 but with big money spent on Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and most recently Bruno Fernandes, there’s a sense the Red Devils are getting there.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s still a long way to go until they catch up with Liverpool and Man City to mount a serious title bid, but the signs have been promising. They are currently unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions, recording nine shutouts during this run and have beaten Chelsea and Man City (twice).

Below we take a look at where Man United still need to strengthen to become title contenders.

Where Man United need to strengthen to become title challengers

—– De Gea —–

— Wan-Bissaka — Maguire — ? — Shaw —

—- ? —- Fred — 

—- ? —- Fernandes —- Rashford —-

—– Martial —–

Most of the back four is fine and this be a little harsh to suggest a replacement for Victor Lindelof is needed and a little too kind to keep Luke Shaw in there. Simply put, if United keep Lindelof and Shaw in their back four, they will probably be solid enough. Is that good enough? If you want to challenge for titles you have to have a back four capable of not making a mistake for months on end.

Defensive midfield is United’s biggest problem area. It is quite generous for me to keep Fred in there after a few months of decent displays following his 12 months of mediocrity. That said, Nemanja Matic is edging towards the end of his career, Paul Pogba’s future is uncertain and Scott McTominay is a great 12th man but is he anymore than that? Bringing in a N’Golo Kante type player is what United need to do to knit their midfield and defense together.

On the attacking side of things, not a lot needs to happen. Of course, bringing in Harry Kane up top would be a game-changer but are Tottenham really going to sell him to Man United and will Solskjaer really blow his entire transfer budget on a forward when he already has a handful who can grab close to 20 goals a season each? Probs not. Martial, Rashford will interchange as left wingers and central strikers, while Fernandes is their star playmaker in the No.10 role. The only spot that really needs filling is out on the right. Daniel James has been inconsistent, Jesse Lingard has lost his form and Mason Greenwood prefers to play up top. Bringing in a tricky winger who can cut in from the right would be ideal.

So, Man United are at the very least three players away from having a squad which could mount a serious title bid. A center back, holding midfielder and right winger would be a fine start to closing the gap on the clubs above them. There is a plan and that is promising but they still have a heck of a long way to go.

Man United haven’t won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson returned in 2013 and the only time they’ve come relatively close since was the 2017-18 campaign when the finished a distant second to runaway leaders Man City.

Plans in place for La Liga to return in June

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2020, 9:55 AM EDT
For the first time La Liga and the Spanish FA (RFEF) have come to a common agreement about when the season will return and it could be in June.

Following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, La Liga and RFEF have been locked in talks without an agreement but a lengthy meeting with the sports council in Spain has yielded progress, with the sports council stating that training can resume soon along with government guidelines.

The state of emergency has been lifted in Spain and the government is looking at ways to restart some sporting events in early May.

It has been widely reported that the Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) have told captains from La Liga clubs that June 6 is the date in mind for potentially restarting the league. Although no dates have been confirmed, it is expected that teams could return to training on either May 4 or May 11 in preparation for the final 11 games of the Spanish top-flight.

With all that in mind, the aim is that the season would end on July 30 but the Spanish government still needs to agree to these plans before they are confirmed. As previously stated, the rest of the La Liga season is expected to be played in empty stadiums.

Barcelona currently sit top of the table, two points clear of second-place Real Madrid, while there is an almighty scrap to finish in the top four and against relegation.

The fact there has been some progress is talks is encouraging for the rest of the professional leagues in Europe as Bundesliga clubs have returned to training, clubs in Denmark and Austria are preparing to return and now that the situation is somewhat under control in Spain, it seems like they will follow suit.

Playing games in empty stadiums will be the new reality for many months to come but a light is starting to appear at the end of the tunnel for La Liga clubs, fans and players.

Hazard ‘recovering well, no complications’ after ankle surgery

Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 19, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT
It’s been six weeks since Eden Hazard underwent surgery to repair a fracture in the fibula of his right foot, and Real Madrid’s Belgian superstar is reportedly right on schedule as he is “recovering well” and has dealt with “no complications,” according to his national team manager, Roberto Martinez.

The injury and operation were originally supposed to keep Hazard out for the vast majority, if not all, of the rest of the season, but the 29-year-old is now expected to be available when play resumes following suspension for the coronavirus pandemic. With Real Madrid trailing Barcelona by two points, Hazard’s return for the final 11 games could prove decisive.

Martinez spoke to local media in Belgium this weekend and provided an update on Hazard’s recovery — quotes from Sky Sports:

“I know he is recovering well. He is not far from running again and there are no complications. Everything went well with the operation, but you also hope that everything goes well in the four to five weeks afterwards without complications, and there were none.

“We know he will return stronger. We were also fortunate, of course, to have his surgery take place just before the coronavirus outbreak. Otherwise he would not be able to travel or be treated outside of Madrid. I have a positive feeling that Eden will be back soon.”

Hazard has just one goal in 15 La Liga appearances this season, after arriving from Chelsea for $113 million (with the potential to rise to $165 million) last summer.

West Ham exec: 300-500 staff needed for games without fans

Photo by James Griffiths/West Ham United FC via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 19, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT
LONDON (AP) At least 300 people will be required in Premier League stadiums even if games are played without fans when the coronavirus-halted season can resume, according to a West Ham executive.

The 20 EPL clubs held a conference call on Friday when the league said they agreed the objective remains to complete the season, with teams having up to 10 games each remaining.

The earliest the league can restart is June, with Britain in lockdown until at least the first week of May.

“Police officers will need to be at games even if they are behind closed doors, as some supporters will travel to the stadium, even if they cannot come in to watch,” West Ham vice chair Karren Brady wrote in her column in Saturday’s editions of The Sun newspaper. “But the police will want to ensure attending matches does not drain resources away from other matters.

“Everyone at the stadium – and even behind closed doors this is about 300-500 people – including security, staff, medical officers, players, referees and media, will have to have temperature checks, fill out health questionnaires and observe social distancing. All this is manageable but what if a player gets injured, where do we send him? It can’t be to an NHS hospital that is already under pressure … so then what?”

Brady is unsure how long it will take for players to regain fitness.

“Players will have been able to retain some physical fitness at home, but if social-distancing rules are still in place, physical match-play training will not be allowed,” Brady wrote. “You can’t tackle from two meters away. So, how match-fit will players be if the season commences, as we all hope it will, by mid-June?”

West Ham is 16th in the 20-team table and out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Ighalo: Bruno Fernandes ‘is going to take the PL by storm’

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 19, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Odion Ighalo has lent his voice and his name to the chorus of praise reserved for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the short time since he arrived from Sporting CP.

He didn’t, however, stop at calling him a good player, or even a great one, but insisted that Fernandes “is going to take the Premier League by storm” in very short order, once he’s had time to settle into life in England and get his feet under him — quotes from Sky Sports:

“He is intelligent, he has foresight, he has vision. He sees what he wants to do with the ball before it comes to him.

“You can see the understanding between him and [Anthony] Martial, you can see the understanding between me and him, so he’s a very good player — and he’s not even settled down yet.

“He comes from a very different place to the Premier League. When that guy has settled down, he’s going to take the Premier League by storm.”

Ighalo, who also arrived at Old Trafford during the January transfer window, previously trained with Fernandes at Udinese (Ighalo was loaned out numerous times while Fernandes was a central figure of the first time), so he’s hardly a stranger to Fernandes’ talent.

Fernandes proved a worthwhile signing in his first two months at Man United, tallying two goals and three assists in five PL appearances before the season was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.