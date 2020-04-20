Lokomotiv Moscow player dies at 22 during in-home training session

A report from Corriere dello Sport in Italy states that Harry Kane is now the top target for Juventus as they plan to start a new project without veteran forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain.

“Kane is the striker that Juventus considers perfectly in line with their ambitions, he is young but he is not a boy, he is authoritative without being old, he is a leader, he is modern, he can lead the line on his own,” they say.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The report goes on to state that Tottenham are ‘not easy to talk to’ but that Juventus have already begin to put the wheels in motion over a deal which will cost over $130 million. Maybe double that offer and Daniel Levy will return your calls.

Kane’s recent comments about his future will have unnerved Tottenham’s hierarchy and fans alike and show that for the first time in his career he’s getting itchy feet when it comes to winning trophies. Previously Kane has been happy to be the talisman in Tottenham’s project but so much has changed over the past 12 months with Mauricio Pochettino fired, plenty of player contracts delayed and Daniel Levy hiring Jose Mourinho amid a huge slump in form.

Kane to Juventus doesn’t make a ton of sense and it still seems more likely he would move to Real Madrid but there’s no doubting that Levy would much rather sell him to a club in another league than strengthen a Premier League rival. See: Bale, Gareth. Modric, Luka. Eriksen, Christian and Trippier, Kieran as just a few examples of that.

Juve would probably have to pay less for Kane compared to Man United but that would still be over $200 million. Can they really afford that transfer fee and would Kane like a move to Italy? England’s captain will certainly have a very interesting next few transfer windows coming up and it is likely he will give Mourinho and Tottenham one full season before he seriously considers moving on.

Elsewhere in north London, Arsenal’s players and staff have agreed to a 12.5 percent wage cut for the next 12 months but that doesn’t mean they aren’t on the lookout for new players.

A report from Sport in Spain claims that both Arsenal and Man United are keen on signing France winger Ousmane Dembele, 22, from Barcelona.

According to the report Dembele has spoken with France teammate Anthony Martial about what it is like to play at Man United. As we said in this breakdown of Man United’s current squad, a tricky winger cutting in from the right would be one of the final pieces in the jigsaw for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The main problem both Man United and Arsenal have when it comes to Dembele is his recent injury record as he’s spent most of this season out. His talent is unquestioned and if he can slot into the right team, he is a star.

Arsenal already have Nicolas Pepe developing nicely out wide so it would seem that Dembele is needed more at Man United and the Red Devils could probably afford his wages at the very least, as Barcelona are unlikely to recoup half of the initial $115 million they paid Borussia Dortmund for him in the summer of 2017.

