For the first time La Liga and the Spanish FA (RFEF) have come to a common agreement about when the season will return and it could be in June.

Following the suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, La Liga and RFEF have been locked in talks without an agreement but a lengthy meeting with the sports council in Spain has yielded progress, with the sports council stating that training can resume soon along with government guidelines.

The state of emergency has been lifted in Spain and the government is looking at ways to restart some sporting events in early May.

It has been widely reported that the Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) have told captains from La Liga clubs that June 6 is the date in mind for potentially restarting the league. Although no dates have been confirmed, it is expected that teams could return to training on either May 4 or May 11 in preparation for the final 11 games of the Spanish top-flight.

With all that in mind, the aim is that the season would end on July 30 but the Spanish government still needs to agree to these plans before they are confirmed. As previously stated, the rest of the La Liga season is expected to be played in empty stadiums.

Barcelona currently sit top of the table, two points clear of second-place Real Madrid, while there is an almighty scrap to finish in the top four and against relegation.

The fact there has been some progress is talks is encouraging for the rest of the professional leagues in Europe as Bundesliga clubs have returned to training, clubs in Denmark and Austria are preparing to return and now that the situation is somewhat under control in Spain, it seems like they will follow suit.

Playing games in empty stadiums will be the new reality for many months to come but a light is starting to appear at the end of the tunnel for La Liga clubs, fans and players.

