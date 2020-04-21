More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Premier League On this Day: Arshavin struts in 8-goal thriller

By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT
Do you remember where you were when Andrei Arshavin scored 13 percent of his Arsenal goals to crush Liverpool’s title hopes?

The Gunners and Reds drew 4-4 at Anfield on this day in 2009, with seven of eight goals coming in a wild second half.

The draw was the only time that Rafa Benitez’s Reds dropped points in their last 11 matches of the 2008/09 season, finishing four points back of a Manchester United side.

Liverpool’s defense had been one of the strongest in the Premier League, but was no match for Arshavin. The Reds allowed 27 goals in league play that season.

Arshavin scored in the 39th minute before Dirk Kuyt set up goals from Fernando Torres and Yossi Benayoun within the first 11 minutes after halftime. He’d strike in the 67th and 70th minutes to restore Arsenal’s lead, the former tally an aesthetically-pleasing rocket inside the far post.

Torres struck again in the 72nd, and it looked destined for a 3-3 finish before Arshavin struck in the 90th minute. Benayoun had other ideas in stoppage time, and the spoils were split.

Arshavin would add a goal in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat of Liverpool at Anfield the following season, but this day is the one that haunts the Reds.

Transfer rumor roundup: Italian clubs eye Chelsea, Spurs stars

Richard Calver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
Italy and London are being linked in Tuesday’s run through the transfer rumor mill.

A sensational story out of Italy says Juventus could chase Harry Kane if it fails to land primary target Mauro Icardi, the tempestuous but talented Inter Milan striker on loan to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kane, as you imagine, will not come cheap; The report says Spurs want approximately $185 million for the 26-year-old center forward.

That’s a lot of money, but Kane is in his prime and capable of feasting on the spoils of Juve playmaking.

Icardi is a wonderful talent and only five months older than Kane. He’s been rejuvenated in Ligue 1, back to his 20-plus goal pace, but why would Juve rate the Argentine above Kane?

It simply must be price tag related. Kane’s deal runs through 2023/24, while Icardi’s less secure. PSG reportedly has an option to buy on Icardi, so Juve could be looking at its second option quickly.

The London Evening Standard has two stories regarding Jorginho, as Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is reportedly antsy for a reunion with his star pupil.

Jorginho’s agent has denied that the Italian is interested in heading back to Serie A, saying that there has been no contact from Sarri nor Juve chief officer Fabio Paritici.

“The lad is very happy in London, where he is showing his worth and where he still has three more years on his contract. In fact, in July, there is the possibility of adding a fourth and opening negotiations for a renewal of the contract with Chelsea.”

The Standard also cites an Italian report that says Juve would offer Federico Bernadeschi to the Blues in order to drive down the cost of acquiring Jorginho.

The 26-year-old Bernadeschi has done very little over the past two seasons after a decent first year with Juve following a highly-publicized transfer from Fiorentina. He cost $44 million in 2017.

Netherlands won’t have soccer until at least September

Netherlands
Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT
Professional sports and all major events have been banned in the Netherlands through Sept. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That sound you hear is the bell tolling for the Eredivisie season, though UEFA still has to formalize the move. Dutch clubs are not alive in the Champions League or Europa League, and the nation’s federation says the ruling goes against closed door games, too.

Ajax and AZ Alkmaar will finish the season with 56 points and Champions League places, while Feyenoord goes to the Europa League. Utrecht and Feyenoord will decide the KNVB Cup at a later date.

The UCL and UEL are going to be messy next year for leagues like the Eredivisie, which have qualifying playoffs.

There are a number of American prospects on top Dutch teams, headlined by USMNT right back Sergino Dest at Ajax (though he’s a man in demand). This list also includes Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven), Haji Wright (VVV Venlo), and Desevio Payne (Emmen).

American investor DaGrosa eyes Premier League club

Joseph DaGrosa
Photo by Romain Perrocheau/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT
American investor Joseph DaGrosa is well-positioned for his next investment in football, and he’s thinking very big.

DaGrosa exited Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux and says he passed on buying Newcastle in recent months, also making a pair of big real estate moves just before the pandemic hit.

Had he purchased Newcastle or stayed with Bordeaux, he’d be amongst the many European club owners weathering a terrible climate while waiting out a pandemic.

Instead, DaGrosa sees an opportunity to build around a massive club in the Premier League or La Liga. He’s made his money in turning around companies, and believes that wisdom can be applied here on a broad scale.

“In this environment, given what’s going on with the coronavirus pandemic, we believe there’s an opportunity to recreate City Football Group at a fraction of the cost,” DaGrosa told ProSoccerTalk this week. “Club valuations are already coming down. In many cases, clubs are going to be effectively taken over by their lenders. There’s going to be some great opportunities in the next 12 months, and great opportunities to get world-class players at a fraction of the cost. This is the time to capitalize it.”

Here’s how it would work for his project, which he’s calling Kapital Football Group, “a new soccer platform holding company, to acquire controlling and influential minority stakes in world-class football clubs and academies at deep valuation discounts.”

DaGrosa aims to buy “an anchor club, most likely in the Premier League,” and then invest in three to five satellite clubs in Europe and South America. He’d also invest in nine academies, three in Asia, three in Africa, and three between North and South America. He didn’t rule out investing in MLS if the valuation proves fruitful, but DaGrosa is also “taking a real hard look” at USL clubs.

“If we can put that together we’ll have a formidable group that can rival City Football Group,” he said.

The CEO and co-founder of GACP Sports, DaGrosa starting eyeballing clubs, including Spanish outfit Getafe a couple of years ago. That didn’t work out during the due diligence stage, which led him to Bordeaux.

He calls running the Ligue 1 club “a fantastic learning experience for the world of European football.”

“Today we have a better appreciation for the importance of legacy of the clubs as well as the importance of the fans contributing to that success,” he said. “And thanks to that experience, we now look for those same qualities in the clubs we are looking to acquire next.”

A rumored 2019 deal to buy Newcastle didn’t work out, but DaGrosa is still laser-focused on making his impact on the global game.

What kind of club is he eyeing? Is it strictly about the best bang for his buck, or does the appeal and history of the club carry significant weight?

“Legacy is a big part out of it,” he said. “I’m even more sensitive today given our experience at Bordeaux. We always understood the legacy and passion of the fans, but all clubs have a special place in the history of the cities and communities in which they are located. In some cases, they are the lifeblood. In the U.S. you think of the Green Bay Packers. I have a much better appreciation for legacy in the history of the clubs we are looking to require, particularly in the Premier League. It’s less important in the U.S. where you don’t have multi-generational ties to one club, but it’s still important.”

There’s keen interest in the United States, as DaGrosa stresses what many investors have noted: The 2026 World Cup is going to drive interest in the potential of this country both here and abroad.

We asked DaGrosa why, given that, he wouldn’t dive into Major League Soccer? He’s not ruling it out, but expressed concerns with the franchise fees and revenues in the short-term. Building a club here takes a lot more investment, risk, and patience than, say, a century-old club that holds sway in its region.

“You can build a club (in MLS) that’s going to cost 500 or 600 million bucks,” he said. “At the end of the day, you’re paying 10 times revenues. Or you can buy a club like Bordeaux established in 1881 that has a remarkable history, pedigree, and is a brand known around the world, for 1.6 times revenue. When you look at the metrics it’s hard, not impossible to make a compelling case for MLS over the short-term. If you have a lot of staying power, there’s money to be made but clubs in general are going to trade as a function of their broadcasting rights revenue, and we’re just not seeing that in the U.S. at a rate required to justify the valuation.”

DaGrosa believes in the American soccer market and says the system is on the verge of becoming an elite talent exporter, comparing its potential to that of a current font further south.

“Other markets are going to open up,” he said. “Most of the great clubs in Brazil were insolvent before the effects of the coronavirus. There’s a movement to privatize clubs and we feel there’s going to be an opportunity to get the really top names in Brazil. Those satellite clubs are designed to be good investments in their own right but the name of the game is to secure world class players and Brazil is one of those markets that can immediately supply world class players. The U.S. is a market that can do that in five to seven years.”

DaGrosa’s interest in the Premier League is deep-seated, and has only grown given his expectations for how well the league is equipped to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The PL will emerge as the strongest league and there may be some good deals to be had,” he said. “There are going to be financially distressed owners throughout football globally. There will be some lenders that are going to be scared to death who’d love to create a win-win with someone with capital. If the market is down 20-30 percent, segments of the public market that will be down 30-40 percent, football could be down 50-75 percent. It’s a great time to buy with dry powder so after the acquisitions you can build up a world-class team at a fraction of what it would otherwise cost. In our discussion with investors, we can essentially buy today and invest 25-40 cents on the dollar relative to what we would’ve paid six months ago.”

That’s when he was in “mid-to-late stage discussions” with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley and his partners about the northeast outfit.

DaGrosa insists that Ashley was “first-class” in negotiations despite many reports about his combustible nature.

“It’s unfortunate in one respect that the deal didn’t go forward,” he said. “With a guy like Mike Ashley you might get punched in the face but you’ll never get knifed in the back. At the time it was disappointing the deal didn’t go forward. It was on our side that a major backer pulled out at the last minute but hindsight is 20-20. Better to be lucky than smart because we probably dodged a short-term bullet.”

Now that twist of fate and timing may launch a wildly ambitious project in the next 12 months.

FIFA says support of women’s game will continue

Women's soccer
Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 21, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
2 Comments

Soccer’s international governing body says it will maintain funding for women’s soccer despite concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the Women’s World Cup last year, FIFA President Gianni Infantino pledged to invest $1 billion in the women’s game over the next four years.

“In line with the FIFA Women’s Football Strategy and FIFA’s long-term vision for the development of women’s football, this funding will be invested into a range of areas in the women’s game including competitions, capacity building, development programs, governance and leadership, professionalization and technical programs,” FIFA said in a statement provided Tuesday to The Associated Press. “We can confirm that this funding has already been committed by FIFA and will not be impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis.”

The Guardian first reported that FIFA’s funding would not drop because of the coronavirus.

FIFA also said it is assessing the financial impact the pandemic is having on soccer worldwide, including the women’s game, and is exploring possible ways to provide assistance.

“The exact format and details of this assistance are currently being discussed in consultation with FIFA’s member associations, the confederations and other stakeholders,” the organization said.

FIFA has said it sees a duty to offer a lifeline from its cash reserves, last reported at more than $2.7 billion, as the economic consequences of the pandemic ripple across global soccer.

“FIFA is in a strong financial situation and it’s our duty to do the utmost to help them in their hour of need,” the organization said in a statement late last month. “FIFA is working on possibilities to provide assistance to the football community around the world after making a comprehensive assessment of the financial impact this pandemic will have on football.”

Infantino reiterated the pledge in a video message to FIFA’s member associations.

FIFA’s commitment comes after FIFPro, the international players’ union, called for continued financial support of women’s soccer worldwide. The union issued a report saying COVID-19 is “likely to present an almost existential threat to the women’s game if no specific considerations are given to protect the women’s football industry.”

There are early signs the pandemic is already taking a toll on the women’s game, in addition to the cancellation and postponement of league play and tournaments worldwide. In Colombia, Independiente Santa Fe suspended all player contracts for its women’s soccer team recently but said its men’s team would only see pay cuts.

The pandemic struck at a time when women’s soccer was on the upswing, boosted by the success of last year’s World Cup in France.

“We do have concerns about investments in the women’s game being dropped or reduced or precrisis investments being withdrawn, ultimately, from the women’s game. We’re concerned that decision-makers might ignore the needs of women or exclude women’s football from recovering support programs,” said Amanda Vandervort, chief women’s football officer for FIFPro.