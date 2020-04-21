More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Barcelona sells Camp Nou title to raise money to fight virus

Associated PressApr 21, 2020, 11:17 AM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona will sell the title rights to its storied stadium for one year in an effort to raise money for the fight against the coronavirus.

The Spanish club’s executive board said Tuesday it will donate the entire fee raised by selling the title rights to the Camp Nou to fighting the global pandemic.

The Camp Nou is the biggest stadium in Europe with more than 99,000 seats. It has never had a sponsor since it opened in 1957.

“We want to send a universal message: For the first time someone will have the opportunity to put their name on Camp Nou and the revenues will go to all of humanity, not just Barca,” club vice president Jordi Cardoner told The Associated Press.

“The initiative arose in an emergency situation. We think that we have to have a very quick response, putting our crown jewel at the service (of the fight).”

The club had planned to wait to sell the stadium’s title rights for the first time in the 2023-24 season. At that time, the club hopes to bring in 300 million euros ($326 million) paid up front for a 25-year contract to pay for renovations to the stadium and other facilities.

Cardoner, who has recovered after contracting the virus, said the board conceived of this new charity sale independent of the long-term deal of 25 years. But, he said that if there emerges a sponsor who wanted to include it in the long-term deal, then the club would consider it.

Cardoner said Barcelona wants to listen to offers from companies and private foundations and will consider opening it up to a group of interested sponsors who could team up and hopefully provide even more funds to help battle the new virus.

He would not give any estimate on how much the foundation hopes to earn from this “one-shot” sale. But given the greatness of Lionel Messi and the millions of spectators who tune in each week to watch Barcelona’s games, Camp Nou is one of the most coveted venues in sports.

“Camp Nou is sending out an S.O.S.,” Cardoner said. “We are open to everything. We want to maximize the economic participation and to ensure that the partners share our same social values.”

The stadium will maintain the name “Camp Nou” in addition to including the sponsor, the club said.

Barcelona’s foundation for social charities, which is overseen by Cardoner, will manage the investment of the money in fighting the virus. The foundation runs programs in Spain and in 58 other countries, largely focused on at-risk youth and refugees.

The club said it hopes to close a deal “in the coming weeks.” The decision will then have to be approved by a general assembly of club members, which number 140,000, likely to be held in October, if conditions permit.

How the money is used will be determined by the club’s foundation and the sponsor, with each party proposing how to distribute half of the funds, Cardoner said. Barcelona said it wants to propose using part of the money in Spain, especially in Catalonia, and in countries where the club has current charities. Cardoner said specific projects have not been chosen, but he would like some money to go to helping the elderly, especially in the devastated nursing home sector.

Cardoner said that he took some inspiration from the club’s decision in 2006 to put UNICEF on its shirt, which had never carried a sponsor before. The club moved the UNICEF logo to the back of the shirt in 2011 and sold the front to a corporate sponsor. It has continued to donate 2 million euros ($2.14 million) to UNICEF annually.

The main impetus, however, hit Cardoner while he was confined to his bed waging his own fight against an infection from the virus. He never needed hospitalization and fully recovered after a couple of weeks, but he said that the experience prompted him “think big.”

“I spent a long time in bed and had time to think,” he said. “We do a lot through our foundation, and it occurred to me that we had to think big, think big like we did with the shirt and UNICEF.”

Spain has been one of the hardest-hit countries by the COVID-19 virus, which causes respiratory failure especially in the elderly and the sick. More than 20,000 people have died in Spain, a death toll second only to the United States. The city of Barcelona and the surrounding areas in northeast Catalonia have been hotspots.

The suspension of the Spanish soccer amid the pandemic has put a large hole in the expected revenues of Barcelona, forcing its players to take a pay cut. Still, Cardoner said the club was not tempted to use the title rights revenue now to help plug the holes.

The decision comes during a rocky season for Barcelona and president Josep Bartomeu, who has weathered a mid-season coaching switch, internal tiffs between club officials and players, and the resignation of six board members. Even so, Barcelona leads the league that is now in limbo.

FIFA says support of women’s game will continue

Women's soccer
Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 21, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Soccer’s international governing body says it will maintain funding for women’s soccer despite concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the Women’s World Cup last year, FIFA President Gianni Infantino pledged to invest $1 billion in the women’s game over the next four years.

“In line with the FIFA Women’s Football Strategy and FIFA’s long-term vision for the development of women’s football, this funding will be invested into a range of areas in the women’s game including competitions, capacity building, development programs, governance and leadership, professionalization and technical programs,” FIFA said in a statement provided Tuesday to The Associated Press. “We can confirm that this funding has already been committed by FIFA and will not be impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis.”

The Guardian first reported that FIFA’s funding would not drop because of the coronavirus.

FIFA also said it is assessing the financial impact the pandemic is having on soccer worldwide, including the women’s game, and is exploring possible ways to provide assistance.

“The exact format and details of this assistance are currently being discussed in consultation with FIFA’s member associations, the confederations and other stakeholders,” the organization said.

FIFA has said it sees a duty to offer a lifeline from its cash reserves, last reported at more than $2.7 billion, as the economic consequences of the pandemic ripple across global soccer.

“FIFA is in a strong financial situation and it’s our duty to do the utmost to help them in their hour of need,” the organization said in a statement late last month. “FIFA is working on possibilities to provide assistance to the football community around the world after making a comprehensive assessment of the financial impact this pandemic will have on football.”

Infantino reiterated the pledge in a video message to FIFA’s member associations.

FIFA’s commitment comes after FIFPro, the international players’ union, called for continued financial support of women’s soccer worldwide. The union issued a report saying COVID-19 is “likely to present an almost existential threat to the women’s game if no specific considerations are given to protect the women’s football industry.”

There are early signs the pandemic is already taking a toll on the women’s game, in addition to the cancellation and postponement of league play and tournaments worldwide. In Colombia, Independiente Santa Fe suspended all player contracts for its women’s soccer team recently but said its men’s team would only see pay cuts.

The pandemic struck at a time when women’s soccer was on the upswing, boosted by the success of last year’s World Cup in France.

“We do have concerns about investments in the women’s game being dropped or reduced or precrisis investments being withdrawn, ultimately, from the women’s game. We’re concerned that decision-makers might ignore the needs of women or exclude women’s football from recovering support programs,” said Amanda Vandervort, chief women’s football officer for FIFPro.

Sissoko, Aurier apologize for breaking government guidelines

Tottenham Hotspur
Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT
A pair of Tottenham Hotspur players apologized Tuesday after breaking government protocol this week.

Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier posted videos training with each other, breaching coronavirus pandemic guidelines that restrict exercise to solo activity or with housemates.

The apology comes just 13 days after Spurs boss Jose Mourinho apologized for running an individual training session for Tanguy Ndombele in the same park where Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were running.

Here’s part of the Aurier and Sissoko apology, via Sky Sports:

“We recognize that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing,” they said in a statement. “We wish to apologize for not setting the right example here. We must all respect the government advice to minimize the number of lives lost during this pandemic.”

Making this mistake this late in the game is school boy stuff from two men who know better.

Confusion in French soccer over whether league should resume

AP
Associated PressApr 21, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Confusion reigns in French soccer as to whether the league should resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The co-president of the French professional soccer players’ union called for the league to stop, while coaches in the top two divisions have expressed diverging opinions whether the 10 remaining games should be played.

“It is legitimate to collectively ask ourselves the question of whether championships should continue,” Sylvain Kastendeuch wrote in a column for Le Monde newspaper. “The economic emergency should not override the priority for public health. Let us renounce a rushed and dangerous resumption of the championship.”

The president of the national union of coaches, former France coach Raymond Domenech, said “all of the stances taken at this current time, from one side or another” were not leading anywhere.

“For the moment no one knows where we’re heading, taking a fixed stance makes no sense,” he said in a video on Tuesday on sports daily L’Equipe’s website. “Resuming just like that is impossible, that’s obvious to everybody. But we can do everything to try to resume. We can ask questions about how we can resume and under what conditions.”

But the players’ union estimated that 75% of its membership fear getting injured if the league resumes with a packed schedule, and are worried about the virus spreading.

However, the union also took a slightly more cautious view than Kastendeuch.

“A return to competition seems difficult to envisage at this stage,” the UNFP said in a statement following Kastendeuch’s column on Monday. “However, if in the days ahead all the doubts can be removed to allow a resumption in the best conditions, the UNFP obviously won’t oppose this.”

France’s top two divisions fall under the umbrella of the French league’s governing body.

The LFP’s administrative council unanimously voted on April 10 to consider resuming on June 17 and concluding the games – 11 for leader Paris Saint-Germain and mid-table Strasbourg – by July 25. In that hypothetical scenario, next season would start on August 22.

France is in lockdown until May 11, with the government set to announce at the end of April what measures will be put in place when the confinement ends.

The LFP has asked its doctors and the French Football Federation medical commission to devise a medical protocol which would allow training to resume “in the manner of those announced last week by the major leagues (of Germany, Italy, Spain).”

Pointing to protocols elsewhere, Domenech urged French soccer to be more flexible in its outlook.

“(So) we should say from one day to the next: `We’re stopping?’ … Let’s look at others,” he said.

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia, whose side is involved in the Champions League round of 16 against Juventus, is among those who favor a resumption, while Brest and Dijon do not.

“We want to resume in the right conditions. Conditions which will allow us not to play every three days, or at least not systematically,” Lyon coach Rudi Garcia told sports daily L’Equipe “(Conditions) which will allow us to give the players two weeks of rest between the two seasons.”

The president of second-division Clermont also wants the leagues to finish.

“It’s better to resume behind closed doors than not at all. Bakers are obliged to resume work on May 11 and take the risk of being exposed to the virus. Why should soccer not resume?” Ahmet Schaefer said. “On the contrary. We should also return to work … I don’t understand France when I see what’s happening in Germany, in Italy or in Austria.”

Tottenham transform stadium into vital NHS facility

Tottenham
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 21, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur have turned their stunning new stadium into a vital facility being used by the NHS.

As the UK continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the Tottenham Hotspur stadium now houses NHS equipment and has become a drive-in COVID-19 testing facility with swabbing for NHS staff, their families and dependents. It also acts as the Women’s Outpatient Services for the North Middlesex Hospital, to free up space for the hospital itself to treat patients with COVID symptoms, helping with the redirection of pregnant women away from the hospital.

Here is a summary of how Tottenham’s stadium is now being used:

  • Media Entrance and Café will be used as a main reception and welfare area for visitors and NHS staff
  • The NFL Away changing room areas will be used as a Maternal Day Unit
  • Flash interview rooms off of the players’ tunnel – where post-match TV interviews are normally conducted – as well as the referees’ area, will be used as consultation and scanning rooms
  • The football Away dressing room area will be used as a Midwives Clinical Room and staff Admin Office

Other Premier League clubs such as Brighton and Hove Albion have transformed their stadium into COVID-19 testing facilities, while as we previously reported Spurs are using their stadium as a hub for food to be distributed to the local community via the London Food Alliance which helps the most vulnerable people in England’s capital city.

The latest release from the UK government confirmed there have been 17,337 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who reversed his initial decision to furlough all non-playing members of staff, is happy Spurs could help out.

“We are proud to be handing over our stadium to our wonderful NHS as we fight COVID-19 together,” Levy said. “We reached out to the NHS and the Mayor of London’s Office when the pandemic first started to explore ways in which our stadium’s facilities could be of use, so we are pleased to see this now becoming a reality. I should like to commend staff at North Middlesex Hospital, along with our own Stadium Operations team, who have worked tirelessly over recent weeks to find solutions to transform our stadium for such a vital cause.”

Take a look at the photos below to see how Tottenham have transformed their home to help their local community in its time of need.