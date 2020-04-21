Premier League TV schedule: April 25-26

We have over 15 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend and here is your TV schedule for April 25-26.
This Saturday we have eight hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC on your TV and then from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.
With the current 2019-20 Premier League season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a lot of programming treats planned for you in the coming weeks and will keep you fully updated with a TV schedule posted every single week.
Remember, during the season you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold.
Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.
Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, Goal of the Season, Behind the Badge, a focus on ePremier League tournament and much more coming up.
FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN
Saturday, April 25
6-6:30 a.m. ET: PL 100 – Michael Owen [STREAM]
6:30-7 a.m. ET: PL 100 – Ian Wright [STREAM]
7-7:30 a.m. ET: PL 100 – Peter Schmeichel [STREAM]
7:30-8 a.m. ET: PL 100 – Alan Shearer [STREAM]
8-9 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2007-08 [STREAM]
9-10 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2008-09 [STREAM]
10-10:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Spurs v. Man United, Sept. 2001 [STREAM]
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Liverpool v. Chelsea, Apr. 2014 [STREAM]
11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Arsenal v. Man City, Oct. 2000 [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: PL Classic: Everton v. Man United, Feb. 2004 [STREAM]
12-12:30 p.m. ET: PL Classic: Liverpool v. Arsenal, Apr. 2009 [STREAM]
1-2 p.m. ET: The Noisy Neighbors (NBC) [STREAM]
2-3 p.m. ET: Pep’s Pursuit of Perfection (NBC) [STREAM]
Sunday, April 26
6-7 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2004-05 [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2005-06 [STREAM]
8-10 a.m. ET: Match of the Week, Arsenal v. Spurs, Nov. 2012 [STREAM]
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: ePremier League tournament, semifinals and final [STREAM]