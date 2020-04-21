More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Premier League TV schedule: April 25-26

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 21, 2020, 11:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

We have over 15 hours of Premier League programming coming your way this weekend and here is your TV schedule for April 25-26.

This Saturday we have eight hours of programming coming your way from 6 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC on your TV and then from 6 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With the current 2019-20 Premier League season suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have a lot of programming treats planned for you in the coming weeks and will keep you fully updated with a TV schedule posted every single week.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

Remember, during the season you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Below is your full Premier League TV schedule and stream links for Saturday and Sunday as we have classic matches, Goal of the Season, Behind the Badge, a focus on ePremier League tournament and much more coming up.

FULL TV SCHEDULE FOR NBCSN

Saturday, April 25
6-6:30 a.m. ET: PL 100 – Michael Owen [STREAM]
6:30-7 a.m. ET: PL 100 – Ian Wright [STREAM]
7-7:30 a.m. ET: PL 100 – Peter Schmeichel [STREAM]
7:30-8 a.m. ET: PL 100 – Alan Shearer [STREAM]
8-9 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2007-08 [STREAM]
9-10 a.m. ET: PL Goals of the Season: 2008-09 [STREAM]
10-10:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Spurs v. Man United, Sept. 2001 [STREAM]
10:30-11 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Liverpool v. Chelsea, Apr. 2014 [STREAM]
11-11:30 a.m. ET: PL Classic: Arsenal v. Man City, Oct. 2000 [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: PL Classic: Everton v. Man United, Feb. 2004 [STREAM]
12-12:30 p.m. ET: PL Classic: Liverpool v. Arsenal, Apr. 2009 [STREAM]
1-2 p.m. ET: The Noisy Neighbors (NBC) [STREAM]
2-3 p.m. ET: Pep’s Pursuit of Perfection (NBC) [STREAM]

Sunday, April 26
6-7 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2004-05 [STREAM]
7-8 a.m. ET: PL season in review 2005-06 [STREAM]
8-10 a.m. ET: Match of the Week, Arsenal v. Spurs, Nov. 2012 [STREAM]
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET: ePremier League tournament, semifinals and final [STREAM]

FIFA says support of women’s game will continue

Women's soccer
Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 21, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
2 Comments

Soccer’s international governing body says it will maintain funding for women’s soccer despite concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the Women’s World Cup last year, FIFA President Gianni Infantino pledged to invest $1 billion in the women’s game over the next four years.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

“In line with the FIFA Women’s Football Strategy and FIFA’s long-term vision for the development of women’s football, this funding will be invested into a range of areas in the women’s game including competitions, capacity building, development programs, governance and leadership, professionalization and technical programs,” FIFA said in a statement provided Tuesday to The Associated Press. “We can confirm that this funding has already been committed by FIFA and will not be impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis.”

The Guardian first reported that FIFA’s funding would not drop because of the coronavirus.

FIFA also said it is assessing the financial impact the pandemic is having on soccer worldwide, including the women’s game, and is exploring possible ways to provide assistance.

“The exact format and details of this assistance are currently being discussed in consultation with FIFA’s member associations, the confederations and other stakeholders,” the organization said.

FIFA has said it sees a duty to offer a lifeline from its cash reserves, last reported at more than $2.7 billion, as the economic consequences of the pandemic ripple across global soccer.

“FIFA is in a strong financial situation and it’s our duty to do the utmost to help them in their hour of need,” the organization said in a statement late last month. “FIFA is working on possibilities to provide assistance to the football community around the world after making a comprehensive assessment of the financial impact this pandemic will have on football.”

Infantino reiterated the pledge in a video message to FIFA’s member associations.

FIFA’s commitment comes after FIFPro, the international players’ union, called for continued financial support of women’s soccer worldwide. The union issued a report saying COVID-19 is “likely to present an almost existential threat to the women’s game if no specific considerations are given to protect the women’s football industry.”

There are early signs the pandemic is already taking a toll on the women’s game, in addition to the cancellation and postponement of league play and tournaments worldwide. In Colombia, Independiente Santa Fe suspended all player contracts for its women’s soccer team recently but said its men’s team would only see pay cuts.

The pandemic struck at a time when women’s soccer was on the upswing, boosted by the success of last year’s World Cup in France.

“We do have concerns about investments in the women’s game being dropped or reduced or precrisis investments being withdrawn, ultimately, from the women’s game. We’re concerned that decision-makers might ignore the needs of women or exclude women’s football from recovering support programs,” said Amanda Vandervort, chief women’s football officer for FIFPro.

Sissoko, Aurier apologize for breaking government guidelines

Tottenham Hotspur
Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A pair of Tottenham Hotspur players apologized Tuesday after breaking government protocol this week.

Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier posted videos training with each other, breaching coronavirus pandemic guidelines that restrict exercise to solo activity or with housemates.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The apology comes just 13 days after Spurs boss Jose Mourinho apologized for running an individual training session for Tanguy Ndombele in the same park where Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were running.

Here’s part of the Aurier and Sissoko apology, via Sky Sports:

“We recognize that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing,” they said in a statement. “We wish to apologize for not setting the right example here. We must all respect the government advice to minimize the number of lives lost during this pandemic.”

Making this mistake this late in the game is school boy stuff from two men who know better.

Confusion in French soccer over whether league should resume

AP
Associated PressApr 21, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Confusion reigns in French soccer as to whether the league should resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The co-president of the French professional soccer players’ union called for the league to stop, while coaches in the top two divisions have expressed diverging opinions whether the 10 remaining games should be played.

“It is legitimate to collectively ask ourselves the question of whether championships should continue,” Sylvain Kastendeuch wrote in a column for Le Monde newspaper. “The economic emergency should not override the priority for public health. Let us renounce a rushed and dangerous resumption of the championship.”

The president of the national union of coaches, former France coach Raymond Domenech, said “all of the stances taken at this current time, from one side or another” were not leading anywhere.

“For the moment no one knows where we’re heading, taking a fixed stance makes no sense,” he said in a video on Tuesday on sports daily L’Equipe’s website. “Resuming just like that is impossible, that’s obvious to everybody. But we can do everything to try to resume. We can ask questions about how we can resume and under what conditions.”

But the players’ union estimated that 75% of its membership fear getting injured if the league resumes with a packed schedule, and are worried about the virus spreading.

However, the union also took a slightly more cautious view than Kastendeuch.

“A return to competition seems difficult to envisage at this stage,” the UNFP said in a statement following Kastendeuch’s column on Monday. “However, if in the days ahead all the doubts can be removed to allow a resumption in the best conditions, the UNFP obviously won’t oppose this.”

France’s top two divisions fall under the umbrella of the French league’s governing body.

The LFP’s administrative council unanimously voted on April 10 to consider resuming on June 17 and concluding the games – 11 for leader Paris Saint-Germain and mid-table Strasbourg – by July 25. In that hypothetical scenario, next season would start on August 22.

France is in lockdown until May 11, with the government set to announce at the end of April what measures will be put in place when the confinement ends.

The LFP has asked its doctors and the French Football Federation medical commission to devise a medical protocol which would allow training to resume “in the manner of those announced last week by the major leagues (of Germany, Italy, Spain).”

Pointing to protocols elsewhere, Domenech urged French soccer to be more flexible in its outlook.

“(So) we should say from one day to the next: `We’re stopping?’ … Let’s look at others,” he said.

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia, whose side is involved in the Champions League round of 16 against Juventus, is among those who favor a resumption, while Brest and Dijon do not.

“We want to resume in the right conditions. Conditions which will allow us not to play every three days, or at least not systematically,” Lyon coach Rudi Garcia told sports daily L’Equipe “(Conditions) which will allow us to give the players two weeks of rest between the two seasons.”

The president of second-division Clermont also wants the leagues to finish.

“It’s better to resume behind closed doors than not at all. Bakers are obliged to resume work on May 11 and take the risk of being exposed to the virus. Why should soccer not resume?” Ahmet Schaefer said. “On the contrary. We should also return to work … I don’t understand France when I see what’s happening in Germany, in Italy or in Austria.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tottenham transform stadium into vital NHS facility

Tottenham
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 21, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur have turned their stunning new stadium into a vital facility being used by the NHS.

As the UK continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the Tottenham Hotspur stadium now houses NHS equipment and has become a drive-in COVID-19 testing facility with swabbing for NHS staff, their families and dependents. It also acts as the Women’s Outpatient Services for the North Middlesex Hospital, to free up space for the hospital itself to treat patients with COVID symptoms, helping with the redirection of pregnant women away from the hospital.

Here is a summary of how Tottenham’s stadium is now being used:

  • Media Entrance and Café will be used as a main reception and welfare area for visitors and NHS staff
  • The NFL Away changing room areas will be used as a Maternal Day Unit
  • Flash interview rooms off of the players’ tunnel – where post-match TV interviews are normally conducted – as well as the referees’ area, will be used as consultation and scanning rooms
  • The football Away dressing room area will be used as a Midwives Clinical Room and staff Admin Office

Other Premier League clubs such as Brighton and Hove Albion have transformed their stadium into COVID-19 testing facilities, while as we previously reported Spurs are using their stadium as a hub for food to be distributed to the local community via the London Food Alliance which helps the most vulnerable people in England’s capital city.

The latest release from the UK government confirmed there have been 17,337 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who reversed his initial decision to furlough all non-playing members of staff, is happy Spurs could help out.

“We are proud to be handing over our stadium to our wonderful NHS as we fight COVID-19 together,” Levy said. “We reached out to the NHS and the Mayor of London’s Office when the pandemic first started to explore ways in which our stadium’s facilities could be of use, so we are pleased to see this now becoming a reality. I should like to commend staff at North Middlesex Hospital, along with our own Stadium Operations team, who have worked tirelessly over recent weeks to find solutions to transform our stadium for such a vital cause.”

Take a look at the photos below to see how Tottenham have transformed their home to help their local community in its time of need.