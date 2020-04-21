Tottenham Hotspur have turned their stunning new stadium into a vital facility being used by the NHS.
As the UK continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the Tottenham Hotspur stadium now houses NHS equipment and has become a drive-in COVID-19 testing facility with swabbing for NHS staff, their families and dependents. It also acts as the Women’s Outpatient Services for the North Middlesex Hospital, to free up space for the hospital itself to treat patients with COVID symptoms, helping with the redirection of pregnant women away from the hospital.
Here is a summary of how Tottenham’s stadium is now being used:
- Media Entrance and Café will be used as a main reception and welfare area for visitors and NHS staff
- The NFL Away changing room areas will be used as a Maternal Day Unit
- Flash interview rooms off of the players’ tunnel – where post-match TV interviews are normally conducted – as well as the referees’ area, will be used as consultation and scanning rooms
- The football Away dressing room area will be used as a Midwives Clinical Room and staff Admin Office
Other Premier League clubs such as Brighton and Hove Albion have transformed their stadium into COVID-19 testing facilities, while as we previously reported Spurs are using their stadium as a hub for food to be distributed to the local community via the London Food Alliance which helps the most vulnerable people in England’s capital city.
The latest release from the UK government confirmed there have been 17,337 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who reversed his initial decision to furlough all non-playing members of staff, is happy Spurs could help out.
“We are proud to be handing over our stadium to our wonderful NHS as we fight COVID-19 together,” Levy said. “We reached out to the NHS and the Mayor of London’s Office when the pandemic first started to explore ways in which our stadium’s facilities could be of use, so we are pleased to see this now becoming a reality. I should like to commend staff at North Middlesex Hospital, along with our own Stadium Operations team, who have worked tirelessly over recent weeks to find solutions to transform our stadium for such a vital cause.”
Take a look at the photos below to see how Tottenham have transformed their home to help their local community in its time of need.
Equipment has now been installed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to operate drive-through COVID-19 testing and swabbing for NHS staff, families and their dependents. @SpursOfficial becomes the first @premierleague ground to be used for testing 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aRUpOYi71i
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 21, 2020