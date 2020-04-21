More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

USWNT star Lloyd ‘playing best soccer’ of career

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 21, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

USWNT legend Carli Lloyd joined our very own Mike Tirico on NBC Sports’ Lunch Talk Live show and had some pretty interesting things to say about her former coach Jill Ellis and believes she is playing the best soccer of her entire career.

Carli Lloyd, 37, was a substitute for much of the 2019 World Cup in France last summer and the legendary midfielder has previously spoken about not being happy about it. Why would she be? After all, she’s Carli Lloyd.

The former FIFA World Player of the Year also previously said that without a coaching change she would have walked away from the USWNT but Vlatko Andonovski has since replaced Ellis who stepped down in July 2019.

“2019 was very difficult for me, the last few years have been very difficult but I didn’t stop being a teammate, I supported every one of my teammates and I was there for them but I was still competing and I still felt I deserved to be out there, starting and playing a lot more than I did. Those were things I couldn’t control. The only things I could control was being respectful and being a good teammate and supporting everybody around me,” Lloyd explained.

“To now have a coach who really values people, values the improvement of individuals as well as the team but also holds everybody accountable. It doesn’t matter how old you are, doesn’t matter how young you are, everybody is treated the same. As long as you’re performing, you’re going to play. For me that is all I wanted. I wanted a fair shot. It is up to me to perform and get the job done on the field but I’m feeling really good. Physically I feel amazing, the fittest I’ve ever felt. Tactically, I feel like I am playing the best soccer of my career. I just have to keep building and keep getting better.”

There’s a lot to unpack here. It was clear Ellis and Lloyd didn’t see eye to eye, even though the former USWNT head coach led the team to back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.

The style of play Ellis wanted from the USWNT was heavily criticized and was based on physical strength, being direct and generally pummelling opponents. That’s not the way Carli Lloyd plays and many believe the USWNT will now play a more attractive style under Vlatko Andonovski.

Tirico then asked Lloyd if the summer Olympics in Tokyo being delayed a year to 2021 impacted her at all and if she planned to be available for the USWNT next summer, as she aims to win a third Gold medal in her illustrious career.

“Not really. I am actually kind of excited because it gives me and my teammates another year to train and compete and to just push on and to continue to get better,” Lloyd said. “I know it is obviously different with other sports because of when you are peaking and all of that but for a soccer player there are details which go with the training but it is not heavily reliant on when you’re pushing and when you’re not. I am thankful that it is at least postponed for another year. I am looking forward to another year of giving it everything I have to help the team.”

Ever the competitor, Carli Lloyd was asked about her insatiable appetite to keep improved and she gave a typically gritty answer.

“It comes from within. The will for me to want to succeed. It is the work. It is the grind. I am obsessed with the work. Every single day, if I’m not doing something to make myself better I don’t feel good about myself,” Lloyd said. “I’ve spent my entire career doing the right things on and off the field, taking care of my body and being consistent with everything. That is the key. Training. Eating. Sleep. You can’t switch off. The minute you switch off, somebody is going to come in and take your spot. For me it has been this will to improve. I’ve gotten better with age but that comes down to the work I put in every single day. I won’t stop until I hang up the boots because I want to walk away from the sport knowing that I did very single thing possible to be the best I could be.”

FIFA says support of women’s game will continue

Women's soccer
Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 21, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
2 Comments

Soccer’s international governing body says it will maintain funding for women’s soccer despite concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the Women’s World Cup last year, FIFA President Gianni Infantino pledged to invest $1 billion in the women’s game over the next four years.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

“In line with the FIFA Women’s Football Strategy and FIFA’s long-term vision for the development of women’s football, this funding will be invested into a range of areas in the women’s game including competitions, capacity building, development programs, governance and leadership, professionalization and technical programs,” FIFA said in a statement provided Tuesday to The Associated Press. “We can confirm that this funding has already been committed by FIFA and will not be impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis.”

The Guardian first reported that FIFA’s funding would not drop because of the coronavirus.

FIFA also said it is assessing the financial impact the pandemic is having on soccer worldwide, including the women’s game, and is exploring possible ways to provide assistance.

“The exact format and details of this assistance are currently being discussed in consultation with FIFA’s member associations, the confederations and other stakeholders,” the organization said.

FIFA has said it sees a duty to offer a lifeline from its cash reserves, last reported at more than $2.7 billion, as the economic consequences of the pandemic ripple across global soccer.

“FIFA is in a strong financial situation and it’s our duty to do the utmost to help them in their hour of need,” the organization said in a statement late last month. “FIFA is working on possibilities to provide assistance to the football community around the world after making a comprehensive assessment of the financial impact this pandemic will have on football.”

Infantino reiterated the pledge in a video message to FIFA’s member associations.

FIFA’s commitment comes after FIFPro, the international players’ union, called for continued financial support of women’s soccer worldwide. The union issued a report saying COVID-19 is “likely to present an almost existential threat to the women’s game if no specific considerations are given to protect the women’s football industry.”

There are early signs the pandemic is already taking a toll on the women’s game, in addition to the cancellation and postponement of league play and tournaments worldwide. In Colombia, Independiente Santa Fe suspended all player contracts for its women’s soccer team recently but said its men’s team would only see pay cuts.

The pandemic struck at a time when women’s soccer was on the upswing, boosted by the success of last year’s World Cup in France.

“We do have concerns about investments in the women’s game being dropped or reduced or precrisis investments being withdrawn, ultimately, from the women’s game. We’re concerned that decision-makers might ignore the needs of women or exclude women’s football from recovering support programs,” said Amanda Vandervort, chief women’s football officer for FIFPro.

Sissoko, Aurier apologize for breaking government guidelines

Tottenham Hotspur
Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A pair of Tottenham Hotspur players apologized Tuesday after breaking government protocol this week.

Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier posted videos training with each other, breaching coronavirus pandemic guidelines that restrict exercise to solo activity or with housemates.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The apology comes just 13 days after Spurs boss Jose Mourinho apologized for running an individual training session for Tanguy Ndombele in the same park where Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were running.

Here’s part of the Aurier and Sissoko apology, via Sky Sports:

“We recognize that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing,” they said in a statement. “We wish to apologize for not setting the right example here. We must all respect the government advice to minimize the number of lives lost during this pandemic.”

Making this mistake this late in the game is school boy stuff from two men who know better.

Confusion in French soccer over whether league should resume

AP
Associated PressApr 21, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) Confusion reigns in French soccer as to whether the league should resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

The co-president of the French professional soccer players’ union called for the league to stop, while coaches in the top two divisions have expressed diverging opinions whether the 10 remaining games should be played.

“It is legitimate to collectively ask ourselves the question of whether championships should continue,” Sylvain Kastendeuch wrote in a column for Le Monde newspaper. “The economic emergency should not override the priority for public health. Let us renounce a rushed and dangerous resumption of the championship.”

The president of the national union of coaches, former France coach Raymond Domenech, said “all of the stances taken at this current time, from one side or another” were not leading anywhere.

“For the moment no one knows where we’re heading, taking a fixed stance makes no sense,” he said in a video on Tuesday on sports daily L’Equipe’s website. “Resuming just like that is impossible, that’s obvious to everybody. But we can do everything to try to resume. We can ask questions about how we can resume and under what conditions.”

But the players’ union estimated that 75% of its membership fear getting injured if the league resumes with a packed schedule, and are worried about the virus spreading.

However, the union also took a slightly more cautious view than Kastendeuch.

“A return to competition seems difficult to envisage at this stage,” the UNFP said in a statement following Kastendeuch’s column on Monday. “However, if in the days ahead all the doubts can be removed to allow a resumption in the best conditions, the UNFP obviously won’t oppose this.”

France’s top two divisions fall under the umbrella of the French league’s governing body.

The LFP’s administrative council unanimously voted on April 10 to consider resuming on June 17 and concluding the games – 11 for leader Paris Saint-Germain and mid-table Strasbourg – by July 25. In that hypothetical scenario, next season would start on August 22.

France is in lockdown until May 11, with the government set to announce at the end of April what measures will be put in place when the confinement ends.

The LFP has asked its doctors and the French Football Federation medical commission to devise a medical protocol which would allow training to resume “in the manner of those announced last week by the major leagues (of Germany, Italy, Spain).”

Pointing to protocols elsewhere, Domenech urged French soccer to be more flexible in its outlook.

“(So) we should say from one day to the next: `We’re stopping?’ … Let’s look at others,” he said.

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia, whose side is involved in the Champions League round of 16 against Juventus, is among those who favor a resumption, while Brest and Dijon do not.

“We want to resume in the right conditions. Conditions which will allow us not to play every three days, or at least not systematically,” Lyon coach Rudi Garcia told sports daily L’Equipe “(Conditions) which will allow us to give the players two weeks of rest between the two seasons.”

The president of second-division Clermont also wants the leagues to finish.

“It’s better to resume behind closed doors than not at all. Bakers are obliged to resume work on May 11 and take the risk of being exposed to the virus. Why should soccer not resume?” Ahmet Schaefer said. “On the contrary. We should also return to work … I don’t understand France when I see what’s happening in Germany, in Italy or in Austria.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tottenham transform stadium into vital NHS facility

Tottenham
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 21, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur have turned their stunning new stadium into a vital facility being used by the NHS.

As the UK continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the Tottenham Hotspur stadium now houses NHS equipment and has become a drive-in COVID-19 testing facility with swabbing for NHS staff, their families and dependents. It also acts as the Women’s Outpatient Services for the North Middlesex Hospital, to free up space for the hospital itself to treat patients with COVID symptoms, helping with the redirection of pregnant women away from the hospital.

Here is a summary of how Tottenham’s stadium is now being used:

  • Media Entrance and Café will be used as a main reception and welfare area for visitors and NHS staff
  • The NFL Away changing room areas will be used as a Maternal Day Unit
  • Flash interview rooms off of the players’ tunnel – where post-match TV interviews are normally conducted – as well as the referees’ area, will be used as consultation and scanning rooms
  • The football Away dressing room area will be used as a Midwives Clinical Room and staff Admin Office

Other Premier League clubs such as Brighton and Hove Albion have transformed their stadium into COVID-19 testing facilities, while as we previously reported Spurs are using their stadium as a hub for food to be distributed to the local community via the London Food Alliance which helps the most vulnerable people in England’s capital city.

The latest release from the UK government confirmed there have been 17,337 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who reversed his initial decision to furlough all non-playing members of staff, is happy Spurs could help out.

“We are proud to be handing over our stadium to our wonderful NHS as we fight COVID-19 together,” Levy said. “We reached out to the NHS and the Mayor of London’s Office when the pandemic first started to explore ways in which our stadium’s facilities could be of use, so we are pleased to see this now becoming a reality. I should like to commend staff at North Middlesex Hospital, along with our own Stadium Operations team, who have worked tirelessly over recent weeks to find solutions to transform our stadium for such a vital cause.”

Take a look at the photos below to see how Tottenham have transformed their home to help their local community in its time of need.