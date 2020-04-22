Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The National League, which makes up England’s fifth and sixth tiers of soccer, announced on Wednesday that its member clubs have voted to end the 2019-20 season and cancel all remaining fixtures.

90 percent of the leagues’ clubs supported the a motion to end the season as things stood when play was belatedly suspended on March 16. Some clubs has as few as seven games remaining, while games in hand left others with as many as 12.

Various options concerning promotion and relegation are “under careful and timely consideration,” as the National League sits just one level below the English Football League. Barrow sits top of the National League, four points clear of second-place Harrogate, at the season’s conclusion. Wealdstone and York top the National League South and North leagues, respectively.

2019-20 records were expunged for all clubs below the National League, from the seventh tier downward, earlier this month.

A statement from the League read as follows:

In the knowledge that the ordinary resolution has passed, the League’s Board has chosen to communicate the decision now and before the last few responses are received, which will not change the outcome, to enable clubs to make business decisions with greater clarity as soon as possible.

