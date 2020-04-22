More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Lukaku: Majority of Inter players showed coronavirus symptoms last year

By Andy EdwardsApr 22, 2020, 11:28 AM EDT
Romelu Lukaku has revealed that, in his estimation, “23 out of 25” Inter Milan players showed coronavirus symptoms at roughly the same time in late December and early January.

Inter players were given a week off at the end of December, with no games played between December 21 and January 6.

Lukaku says that at some point after the group reconvened for regular training, what we now know to be common symptoms of the coronavirus had spread throughout the first-team squad. Lukaku says that no players were tested for the virus at that time, as what is currently believed to be Italy’s first confirmed case wasn’t reported until Jan. 31 — quotes from Sky Sports:

“We had a week off in December, we returned to work and I swear that 23 out of 25 players were ill. I am not kidding.

“We played against Radja Nainggolan’s Cagliari (on Jan. 26) and after about 25 minutes, one of our defenders had to leave the pitch. He could not continue and almost fainted.”

“Everyone was coughing and had a fever. When I was warming up, I felt a lot hotter than usual. I hadn’t suffered from a fever in years.

“After the game there was a planned dinner with guests, but I thanked them and went straight to bed. We never did the COVID-19 tests at that moment, so we’ll never know for sure.”

Lukaku did not mention him by name, but Slovak defender Milan Skriniar was subbed off after just 17 minutes of the game against Cagliari. The sides drew 1-1 after Nainggolan, Lukaku’s Belgian compatriot, scored a late equalizer against his parent club.

Transfer rumor roundup: Coutinho to Chelsea; English lessons for Werner?

Photo by Visionhaus
By Andy EdwardsApr 22, 2020, 2:27 PM EDT
A roundup of the biggest transfer rumors involving Premier League clubs on Wednesday…

Philippe Coutinho is hardly struggling to find work these days, but he’s unquestionably struggled to find a consistent home and club to play for since leaving Liverpool in 2018. On loan to Bayern Munich (from Barcelona) this season, the 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder is already in search of his next step. According to reports, Chelsea are seriously interested and even rumored to be close to signing Coutinho.

Timo Werner is widely expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer after racking up 27 goals and 12 assists in 36 games across all competitions (thus far) this season, and it would appear he expects he’ll be heading to England. That’s based on a report that he’s taking English lessons, adding further fuel to the long-burning fire that Jurgen Klopp will bring his compatriot to Anfield. Also rumored to be interested in the 24-year-old? Chelsea.

Speaking of the Blues, it sounds as if Frank Lampard could oversee a full-on squad rebuild this summer. Jorginho has recently been linked with a move to Juventus, where he would reunite with previous Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, though Chelsea will reportedly offer the 28-year-old a new contract in an attempt to keep him in west London.

Don’t be surprised if Real Madrid are uncharacteristically quiet in the transfer market this summer, due to the severe financial hit the club is experiencing amid the coronavirus shutdown. As such, Gareth Bale will reportedly remain in the Spanish capital next season despite constant rumors that he would be leaving after another round of discontent with manager Zinedine Zidane. Bale had most frequently been linked with moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, among others.

Premier League On this Day: The difference a year made at Man United

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 22, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT
These are strange times indeed for any Manchester United supporter under the age of 30 — you know, not winning, or at least competing for, the Premier League title every season.

Seven years ago today — April 22, 2013 — the Red Devils were busy clinching their record 20th first-division title (13th in the PL era, also a record) on the back of a 33-minute hat trick from Robin van Persie, who claimed the Golden Boot (26 goals) by a three-goal margin to cap off a spectacular first season at Old Trafford. Goal no. 2 from the Dutchman is one of the best the PL has ever seen.

Little did we know at the time that it would be the last title of Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary career. Less than a month later, Ferguson announced that he would be retiring after 26 years at Man United. A day later, David Moyes was appointed the incoming manager to replace Ferguson, which ever so conveniently brings us to “On this Day” in 2014, a year later…

After less than 10 months in charge — with United sitting seventh in the table, 23 points back of the then-leaders Liverpool, with a record of 17W-6D-11L — Moyes was fired.

In retrospect, Moyes’ immediate struggles only served to highlight the genius that was Ferguson. He was the man who not only built United into a global powerhouse over two and a half decades, but also overcame every last obstacle which proved too great a hurdle for every United manager who followed him.

England’s National League votes to end season

Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 22, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT
The National League, which makes up England’s fifth and sixth tiers of soccer, announced on Wednesday that its member clubs have voted to end the 2019-20 season and cancel all remaining fixtures.

[ MORE: Netherlands won’t have soccer until at least September ]

90 percent of the leagues’ clubs supported the a motion to end the season as things stood when play was belatedly suspended on March 16. Some clubs has as few as seven games remaining, while games in hand left others with as many as 12.

Various options concerning promotion and relegation are “under careful and timely consideration,” as the National League sits just one level below the English Football League. Barrow sits top of the National League, four points clear of second-place Harrogate, at the season’s conclusion. Wealdstone and York top the National League South and North leagues, respectively.

2019-20 records were expunged for all clubs below the National League, from the seventh tier downward, earlier this month.

A statement from the League read as follows:

In the knowledge that the ordinary resolution has passed, the League’s Board has chosen to communicate the decision now and before the last few responses are received, which will not change the outcome, to enable clubs to make business decisions with greater clarity as soon as possible.

Clubs yet to respond still have an opportunity to do so, and the League wishes to include as many preferences as possible before the final voting result is declared.

Transfer rumor roundup: Italian clubs eye Chelsea, Spurs stars

Transfer rumor roundup
Richard Calver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 21, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT
Italy and London are being linked in Tuesday’s run through the transfer rumor mill.

A sensational story out of Italy says Juventus could chase Harry Kane if it fails to land primary target Mauro Icardi, the tempestuous but talented Inter Milan striker on loan to Paris Saint-Germain.

Kane, as you imagine, will not come cheap; The report says Spurs want approximately $185 million for the 26-year-old center forward.

That’s a lot of money, but Kane is in his prime and capable of feasting on the spoils of Juve playmaking.

Icardi is a wonderful talent and only five months older than Kane. He’s been rejuvenated in Ligue 1, back to his 20-plus goal pace, but why would Juve rate the Argentine above Kane?

It simply must be price tag related. Kane’s deal runs through 2023/24, while Icardi’s less secure. PSG reportedly has an option to buy on Icardi, so Juve could be looking at its second option quickly.

The London Evening Standard has two stories regarding Jorginho, as Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is reportedly antsy for a reunion with his star pupil.

Jorginho’s agent has denied that the Italian is interested in heading back to Serie A, saying that there has been no contact from Sarri nor Juve chief officer Fabio Paritici.

“The lad is very happy in London, where he is showing his worth and where he still has three more years on his contract. In fact, in July, there is the possibility of adding a fourth and opening negotiations for a renewal of the contract with Chelsea.”

The Standard also cites an Italian report that says Juve would offer Federico Bernadeschi to the Blues in order to drive down the cost of acquiring Jorginho.

The 26-year-old Bernadeschi has done very little over the past two seasons after a decent first year with Juve following a highly-publicized transfer from Fiorentina. He cost $44 million in 2017.