A roundup of the biggest transfer rumors involving Premier League clubs on Wednesday…

[ MORE: Lukaku: Many Inter players showed coronavirus symptoms months ago ]

Philippe Coutinho is hardly struggling to find work these days, but he’s unquestionably struggled to find a consistent home and club to play for since leaving Liverpool in 2018. On loan to Bayern Munich (from Barcelona) this season, the 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder is already in search of his next step. According to reports, Chelsea are seriously interested and even rumored to be close to signing Coutinho.

Timo Werner is widely expected to leave RB Leipzig this summer after racking up 27 goals and 12 assists in 36 games across all competitions (thus far) this season, and it would appear he expects he’ll be heading to England. That’s based on a report that he’s taking English lessons, adding further fuel to the long-burning fire that Jurgen Klopp will bring his compatriot to Anfield. Also rumored to be interested in the 24-year-old? Chelsea.

Speaking of the Blues, it sounds as if Frank Lampard could oversee a full-on squad rebuild this summer. Jorginho has recently been linked with a move to Juventus, where he would reunite with previous Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, though Chelsea will reportedly offer the 28-year-old a new contract in an attempt to keep him in west London.

Don’t be surprised if Real Madrid are uncharacteristically quiet in the transfer market this summer, due to the severe financial hit the club is experiencing amid the coronavirus shutdown. As such, Gareth Bale will reportedly remain in the Spanish capital next season despite constant rumors that he would be leaving after another round of discontent with manager Zinedine Zidane. Bale had most frequently been linked with moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, among others.

Follow @AndyEdMLS