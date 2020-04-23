Arsenal players break lockdown rules

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Four Arsenal players are the latest Premier League stars to break lockdown rules in the UK.

Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz and Granit Xhaka have been spoken to by the north London club after photos and videos emerged of them breaking social distancing rules.

Pepe played soccer with friends out and about, Xhaka and Luiz were together at a park and Lacazette was chatting with a car valeter close to his home.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the whole of the UK has been under strict lockdown rules since March 23 which is currently set to end on May 7.

Social distancing in north London seems to be a big problem.

Before these Arsenal stars were caught breaking rules there were four separate incidents of Tottenham players (and manager Jose Mourinho) being caught not adhering to social distancing rules.

Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier apologized, so too did Jose Mourinho as he worked with Tanguy Ndombele in a park, while Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were seen running together and Aurier was previously involved in another similar situation.

This situation involving four Arsenal stars must be particularly frustrating for manager Mikel Arteta, who has spoken at length about the need to listen to government rules as he tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week Arsenal confirmed that their players and coaching staff have agreed to a 12.5 percent pay cut for the next 12 months to help the club deal with the financial issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple reports suggest that several Arsenal stars, including Mesut Ozil, haven’t agreed to take the pay cut.

Arteta seemed to be making this Arsenal squad more disciplined and he will no doubt be upset with these players, three of which are his most experienced, breaking the rules so publicly.

With the 2019-20 Premier League season suspended and June 8 suggested as the earliest possible date for its resumption, the more PL players who flout social distancing rules, the more danger for everyone involved.

