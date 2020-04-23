David Beckham, part owner of the MLS club Inter Miami, is auctioning off a chance to take him on in a five-on-five match, part of a package that includes lunch with the English legend and a chance to watch a game from the owners’ box.
The auction is part of the league’s All In Challenge, which will raise money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.
Other auctions include an opportunity to fly to Los Angeles to attend an LAFC game with comedian Will Ferrell, a part owner of that club. MLS Commissioner Don Garber is auctioning off a chance for a fan to get their name on the official MLS game ball when games resume. MLS suspended the season on March 12.
Here is the full list of auction items:
Play 5-on-5 with MLS, Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham
Replace Commissioner Garber’s Name On The Official MLS Match Ball + VIP All-Star Weekend Trip
Sit In The LAFC Owners Box With Will Ferrell
Fly + Stay w/ Colorado Rapids to away game + field access and more
Austin FC co-owner Matthew McConaughey has a Texas Longhorns offer
Bundesliga ready to play in May if government allows
The matches will begin behind closed doors next month if the government okays the plan.
The federation sure seems to have done due diligence. It says that all laboratories “have guaranteed in writing” that the testing of footballers will not hinder their ability to test the general public. The federation is also donating around $540,000 in testing materials for publicly-funded healthcare.
The maximum amount of people at matches is listed down to the person, with 213 people in the stadium at Bundesliga matches with an additional 109 on the exterior. Those figures drop to 188 and 82 for matches in the second tier.
Next up, here’s what former Chelsea and England star Joe Cole had to say as the 38-year-old looked back on his superb career for club and country as he played at three World Cups for England and was pivotal in Jose Mourinho’s legendary back-to-back Premier League winning Chelsea teams.
The three-time Premier League winner discussed his breakthrough at West Ham and much more, as the current BT Sport analyst is also coaching at Chelsea’s academy as he looks to take the next step in his career. He also played for Liverpool, Lille and Aston Villa among others, and most recently the Tampa Bay Rowdies before retiring in 2018.
Looking back on your career so far, what is the one memory that sticks out as the best and why?
Joe Cole: It is hard to focus on one memory, you know? I enjoyed everything. I enjoyed lots of highs and lots of lows. I think the first time stepping onto the pitch as a professional is a big thing. My debut, I remember it because it is the culmination of a childhood dream. I loved that moment. That is something I will never forget. Stepping out at Upton Park in front of so many people.
What is the most memorable goal you have scored? Talk us through what you remember from it.
Joe Cole: I would probably say the goal against Man United, when we [Chelsea] won the title. That sticks out. That was my favorite goal. It was a cracking goal, one of the best I’ve scored, but the circumstances and how big the game was made it a very special day for me.
Best stadium or atmosphere you’ve played in, and why?
Joe Cole: Some cracking stadiums in England, of course. I think the noisiest I’ve ever experienced is playing against Fenerbache in Turkey. That was a really good atmosphere. In Turkey, those warm nights, big European games, that one will be up there.
Who is the Best XI you’ve played with?
Joe Cole: I don’t want to get into that. I don’t want to upset anybody!
First up, the main focus appears to be Timo Werner as the German striker has reportedly let Liverpool know he is ready to sign for them. Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have some new details on this deal.
Werner has been linked with Bayern Munich, Liverpool and many other top clubs around Europe but signed a new deal at Leipzig last summer until 2023. He’s scored 27 goals so far this season and has Leipzig in the Bundesliga title race as well as the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, and he’s previously said he wants to move to England.
Why is there pressure from Werner on Liverpool to make this happen now?
The kicker here is that Werner has a release clause of $65 million in his contract at Leipzig which expires on June 15. After that date it is conceivable his price will double, at least, given the incredible season he is currently having and the fact he’s still just 24 years old.
How would Werner fit in at Liverpool? He would provide genuine competition for Roberto Firmino up top and as great as Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane as a trio, the latter two are creeping towards the age of 30 and Mane has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.
Werner really does fit the Firmino role with his darting runs, clever link up play, pace in-behind and clinical finishing. He seems perfectly suited to be lined up as Firmino’s replacement.
Another intriguing attacking option for Liverpool has emerged in the latest transfer news, as Sport in Spain state that Willian is in talks about a move to Anfield with a ‘favorable deal’ discussed.
Willian, 31, is a free agent this summer and Jurgen Klopp has been known to do plenty of bargain shopping in recent seasons. Andy Robertson, Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri slot into that category. The latter two names have yet to really offer Klopp the extra zest he wants in attack when Firmino, Mane or Salah are out, and Willian would be a safe pick up.
His form for Chelsea this season has been superb and it seems like a major oversight on the Blues’ part to not have him signed to a new contract. With Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi breaking through, plus Hakim Ziyech soon to arrive, perhaps Frank Lampard is correct to move Willian on. Chelsea have reportedly offered Willian a two-year contract extension but he wants three years and the Blues are now eyeing a loan move for Philippe Coutinho instead.
This deal would be a very sensible one for Liverpool to do, especially in the current financial situation the world finds itself in. With his Brazilian teammates Fabinho, Firmino and Alisson already at Anfield, Willian should slot in very nicely and could play at least 15-20 games per season, which he may enjoy in the latter stage of his career.
Dier, 26, reacted angrily to abuse direct at his family from a section of the Tottenham fans and moments after they had lost in the FA Cup last 16 to Norwich on penalty kicks he jumped into the stand, charged up the stairs and was involved in a heated exchange with one fan as others tried to calm the situation down.
The English Football Association have released the following statement on the incident involving Dier.
“Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3. It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s actions at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City FC on Wednesday 4 March 2020 were improper and/or threatening. Eric Dier has until Friday 8 May 2020 to provide a response.”
Dier doesn’t really have a leg to stand on here. The best he can hope for is to accept the charge and get a fine and maybe a one or two game suspension. However, it seems likely his punishment will be more severe than that because no matter what abuse was directed at him or his family, the FA cannot be seen to be okay with players confronting fans in the stands. They just can’t set that precedent.
The Tottenham and England midfielder is one of the smartest players around and he will know that. Perhaps the FA will take into consideration that this was totally against his character and look at the wider situation, as frustration has grown at Tottenham given their poor form on the pitch, injuries mounting up, Mauricio Pochettino fired with Jose Mourinho replacing him and the latter having little luck in salvaging their awful season.
Dier can expect to be banned for the first few games, whenever action resumes.