Liverpool have been linked with two attacking players as cut-price deals for Timo Werner and Willian are reportedly being worked on in our latest roundup of the transfer news.

First up, the main focus appears to be Timo Werner as the German striker has reportedly let Liverpool know he is ready to sign for them. Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have some new details on this deal.

Werner has been linked with Bayern Munich, Liverpool and many other top clubs around Europe but signed a new deal at Leipzig last summer until 2023. He’s scored 27 goals so far this season and has Leipzig in the Bundesliga title race as well as the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, and he’s previously said he wants to move to England.

Why is there pressure from Werner on Liverpool to make this happen now?

The kicker here is that Werner has a release clause of $65 million in his contract at Leipzig which expires on June 15. After that date it is conceivable his price will double, at least, given the incredible season he is currently having and the fact he’s still just 24 years old.

How would Werner fit in at Liverpool? He would provide genuine competition for Roberto Firmino up top and as great as Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane as a trio, the latter two are creeping towards the age of 30 and Mane has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Werner really does fit the Firmino role with his darting runs, clever link up play, pace in-behind and clinical finishing. He seems perfectly suited to be lined up as Firmino’s replacement.

Another intriguing attacking option for Liverpool has emerged in the latest transfer news, as Sport in Spain state that Willian is in talks about a move to Anfield with a ‘favorable deal’ discussed.

Willian, 31, is a free agent this summer and Jurgen Klopp has been known to do plenty of bargain shopping in recent seasons. Andy Robertson, Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri slot into that category. The latter two names have yet to really offer Klopp the extra zest he wants in attack when Firmino, Mane or Salah are out, and Willian would be a safe pick up.

His form for Chelsea this season has been superb and it seems like a major oversight on the Blues’ part to not have him signed to a new contract. With Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi breaking through, plus Hakim Ziyech soon to arrive, perhaps Frank Lampard is correct to move Willian on. Chelsea have reportedly offered Willian a two-year contract extension but he wants three years and the Blues are now eyeing a loan move for Philippe Coutinho instead.

This deal would be a very sensible one for Liverpool to do, especially in the current financial situation the world finds itself in. With his Brazilian teammates Fabinho, Firmino and Alisson already at Anfield, Willian should slot in very nicely and could play at least 15-20 games per season, which he may enjoy in the latter stage of his career.

