ePremier League tournament wrap: Wolves, Blades score big

Diogo Jota had been scoring goals for fun before the Wolves season stalled, so it’s seems right that he’s bagging goals on the e-pitch.
Jota hung eight goals on Wilfred Ndidi as Wolves buried Leicester City 8-2 in one of three Round of 16 matches held Thursday in the ePremier League invitational tournament.
Elsewhere, Burnley’s Dwight McNeil handled Arsenal 3-1, the Gunners repped by singer Josh Franceschi.
Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset scored six to the two of Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell, while Brighton’s Neal Maupay doubled up Bournemouth’s Philip Billing 4-2.
The quarterfinals begin Thursday. Here’s where the bracket stands:
- Liverpool (Trent Alexander-Arnold) v. Newcastle United (Christian Atsu)
- Everton (Andre Gomes) v. Man City (Raheem Sterling)
- Wolves (Jota) v. Sheffield United (Mousset)
- Brighton (Maupay) v. Burnley (McNeil)
You can watch the semifinals and final on NBCSN on Sunday from 10 a.m. ET and the entire tournament is available to watch right here on NBCSports.com and via the NBC Sports app.
The prize fund for the ePremier League Invitational tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and distributing them where they are needed most.
