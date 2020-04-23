More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
ePremier League tournament
@PremierLeague

ePremier League tournament wrap: Wolves, Blades score big

By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
Diogo Jota had been scoring goals for fun before the Wolves season stalled, so it’s seems right that he’s bagging goals on the e-pitch.

Jota hung eight goals on Wilfred Ndidi as Wolves buried Leicester City 8-2 in one of three Round of 16 matches held Thursday in the ePremier League invitational tournament.

Elsewhere, Burnley’s Dwight McNeil handled Arsenal 3-1, the Gunners repped by singer Josh Franceschi.

Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset scored six to the two of Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell, while Brighton’s Neal Maupay doubled up Bournemouth’s Philip Billing 4-2.

The quarterfinals begin Thursday. Here’s where the bracket stands:

  1. Liverpool (Trent Alexander-Arnold) v. Newcastle United (Christian Atsu)
  2. Everton (Andre Gomes) v. Man City (Raheem Sterling)
  3. Wolves (Jota) v. Sheffield United (Mousset)
  4. Brighton (Maupay) v. Burnley (McNeil)

You can watch the semifinals and final on NBCSN on Sunday from 10 a.m. ET and the entire tournament is available to watch right here on NBCSports.com and via the NBC Sports app.

The prize fund for the ePremier League Invitational tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and distributing them where they are needed most. 

Bundesliga ready to play in May if government allows

Bundesliga
Photo by Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT
Germany’s top two flights are prepared to play soccer if they get the green light from the government.

That conditional is a massive one, but the German Football Federation has announced plans for the return of the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga. Multiple outlets say the target date is May 9, but the federation refrained from putting a firm date in its release.

The announcement comes just days after the Netherlands banned public events until at least Sept. 1.

The matches will begin behind closed doors next month if the government okays the plan.

The federation sure seems to have done due diligence. It says that all laboratories “have guaranteed in writing” that the testing of footballers will not hinder their ability to test the general public. The federation is also donating around $540,000 in testing materials for publicly-funded healthcare.

The maximum amount of people at matches is listed down to the person, with 213 people in the stadium at Bundesliga matches with an additional 109 on the exterior. Those figures drop to 188 and 82 for matches in the second tier.

The federation has also allocated some of the money put into a solidarity fund by the Bundesliga’s four Champions League outfits. It will be dispersed to women’s sides and 3.Liga clubs that are not Bundesliga reserve sides (Bayern Munich II is in the 3.Liga).

We won’t jinx it, and we certainly hope the plan is sound… but my goodness would it be nice to watch some live soccer on our screens as soon as next month.

Bend it like Beckham? How about Bend it WITH Beckham

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 23, 2020, 2:35 PM EDT
Why bend it like David Beckham when you can bend it WITH the MLS owner?

David Beckham, part owner of the MLS club Inter Miami, is auctioning off a chance to take him on in a five-on-five match, part of a package that includes lunch with the English legend and a chance to watch a game from the owners’ box.

The auction is part of the league’s All In Challenge, which will raise money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Other auctions include an opportunity to fly to Los Angeles to attend an LAFC game with comedian Will Ferrell, a part owner of that club. MLS Commissioner Don Garber is auctioning off a chance for a fan to get their name on the official MLS game ball when games resume. MLS suspended the season on March 12.

Here is the full list of auction items:

  • Play 5-on-5 with MLS, Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham
  • Replace Commissioner Garber’s Name On The Official MLS Match Ball + VIP All-Star Weekend Trip
  • Sit In The LAFC Owners Box With Will Ferrell
  • Fly + Stay w/ Colorado Rapids to away game + field access and more
  • Austin FC co-owner Matthew McConaughey has a Texas Longhorns offer

 

Memory Lane with Joe Cole

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 23, 2020, 1:50 PM EDT
We’ve been catching up with some Premier League stars to take a trip down memory lane to discuss the top moments of their careers, the best players they’ve played alongside and much more.

Next up, here’s what former Chelsea and England star Joe Cole had to say as the 38-year-old looked back on his superb career for club and country as he played at three World Cups for England and was pivotal in Jose Mourinho’s legendary back-to-back Premier League winning Chelsea teams.

The three-time Premier League winner discussed his breakthrough at West Ham and much more, as the current BT Sport analyst is also coaching at Chelsea’s academy as he looks to take the next step in his career. He also played for Liverpool, Lille and Aston Villa among others, and most recently the Tampa Bay Rowdies before retiring in 2018.

Looking back on your career so far, what is the one memory that sticks out as the best and why?

Joe Cole: It is hard to focus on one memory, you know? I enjoyed everything. I enjoyed lots of highs and lots of lows. I think the first time stepping onto the pitch as a professional is a big thing. My debut, I remember it because it is the culmination of a childhood dream. I loved that moment. That is something I will never forget. Stepping out at Upton Park in front of so many people.

Getty Images

What is the most memorable goal you have scored? Talk us through what you remember from it.

Joe Cole: I would probably say the goal against Man United, when we [Chelsea] won the title. That sticks out. That was my favorite goal. It was a cracking goal, one of the best I’ve scored, but the circumstances and how big the game was made it a very special day for me.

Getty Images

Best stadium or atmosphere you’ve played in, and why?

Joe Cole: Some cracking stadiums in England, of course. I think the noisiest I’ve ever experienced is playing against Fenerbache in Turkey. That was a really good atmosphere. In Turkey, those warm nights, big European games, that one will be up there.

Who is the Best XI you’ve played with?

Joe Cole: I don’t want to get into that. I don’t want to upset anybody!

Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Werner, Willian to Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 23, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
Liverpool have been linked with two attacking players as cut-price deals for Timo Werner and Willian are reportedly being worked on in our latest roundup of the transfer news.

First up, the main focus appears to be Timo Werner as the German striker has reportedly let Liverpool know he is ready to sign for them. Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK have some new details on this deal.

Werner has been linked with Bayern Munich, Liverpool and many other top clubs around Europe but signed a new deal at Leipzig last summer until 2023. He’s scored 27 goals so far this season and has Leipzig in the Bundesliga title race as well as the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, and he’s previously said he wants to move to England.

Why is there pressure from Werner on Liverpool to make this happen now?

The kicker here is that Werner has a release clause of $65 million in his contract at Leipzig which expires on June 15. After that date it is conceivable his price will double, at least, given the incredible season he is currently having and the fact he’s still just 24 years old.

How would Werner fit in at Liverpool? He would provide genuine competition for Roberto Firmino up top and as great as Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane as a trio, the latter two are creeping towards the age of 30 and Mane has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Werner really does fit the Firmino role with his darting runs, clever link up play, pace in-behind and clinical finishing. He seems perfectly suited to be lined up as Firmino’s replacement.

Getty Images

Another intriguing attacking option for Liverpool has emerged in the latest transfer news, as Sport in Spain state that Willian is in talks about a move to Anfield with a ‘favorable deal’ discussed.

Willian, 31, is a free agent this summer and Jurgen Klopp has been known to do plenty of bargain shopping in recent seasons. Andy Robertson, Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri slot into that category. The latter two names have yet to really offer Klopp the extra zest he wants in attack when Firmino, Mane or Salah are out, and Willian would be a safe pick up.

His form for Chelsea this season has been superb and it seems like a major oversight on the Blues’ part to not have him signed to a new contract. With Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi breaking through, plus Hakim Ziyech soon to arrive, perhaps Frank Lampard is correct to move Willian on. Chelsea have reportedly offered Willian a two-year contract extension but he wants three years and the Blues are now eyeing a loan move for Philippe Coutinho instead.

This deal would be a very sensible one for Liverpool to do, especially in the current financial situation the world finds itself in. With his Brazilian teammates Fabinho, Firmino and Alisson already at Anfield, Willian should slot in very nicely and could play at least 15-20 games per season, which he may enjoy in the latter stage of his career.