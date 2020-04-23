Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct after jumping into the stand to confront a fan following Tottenham’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich City last month.
Yes, that incident was only last month.
Dier, 26, reacted angrily to abuse direct at his family from a section of the Tottenham fans and moments after they had lost in the FA Cup last 16 to Norwich on penalty kicks he jumped into the stand, charged up the stairs and was involved in a heated exchange with one fan as others tried to calm the situation down.
The English Football Association have released the following statement on the incident involving Dier.
“Eric Dier has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3. It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s actions at the conclusion of the Emirates FA Cup fixture against Norwich City FC on Wednesday 4 March 2020 were improper and/or threatening. Eric Dier has until Friday 8 May 2020 to provide a response.”
Dier doesn’t really have a leg to stand on here. The best he can hope for is to accept the charge and get a fine and maybe a one or two game suspension. However, it seems likely his punishment will be more severe than that because no matter what abuse was directed at him or his family, the FA cannot be seen to be okay with players confronting fans in the stands. They just can’t set that precedent.
The Tottenham and England midfielder is one of the smartest players around and he will know that. Perhaps the FA will take into consideration that this was totally against his character and look at the wider situation, as frustration has grown at Tottenham given their poor form on the pitch, injuries mounting up, Mauricio Pochettino fired with Jose Mourinho replacing him and the latter having little luck in salvaging their awful season.
Dier can expect to be banned for the first few games, whenever action resumes.