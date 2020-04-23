More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
MLS
Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Soccer extends team training moratorium

By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With games off until June, it’s logical that Major League Soccer has extended its training moratorium until at least May 15.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

MLS announced the extension Thursday night, saying it expects its players to stay in their respective markets pending special appeals.

It’s the fifth time MLS has extended its training moratorium since March 13. The league is currently talking with its players union about cutting salaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The May 15 date would give the league a three-and-a-half week run up to their current match calendar, though that still seems so soon. Perhaps the Bundesliga’s possible May restart is giving MLS hope, though the Eredivisie’s long delay lends the opposite.

From MLSSoccer.com:

Major League Soccer has extended the team training moratorium through, and including, Friday, May 15. MLS training facilities remain closed to all players and staff with the exception of players requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation, under the direction of the team medical staff, that cannot be performed from the safety of their residence.

While MLS players are expected to remain in each club’s respective market, MLS will continue to review individual requests by players to relocate to another market by car, taking into account the totality of a player’s situation.

MLS will remain in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on this continually evolving situation and provide further updates as they become available

What can Newcastle learn from Man City, Chelsea takeovers?

By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Newcastle United is a sleeping giant primed to become one of the richest clubs on Earth, as Amanda Staveley and a Saudi Arabian consortium move closer to a takeover of the northeast club.

Should the Magpies’ controversial new owners pass the Premier League’s Owners’ and Director’s Test — which is expected — the Chelsea and Manchester City comparisons will come instantly.

That talk would be completely understandable, even if there’s a gulf between the Magpies and one of their big money predecessors.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Newcastle is eight years removed from its last European season, and it’s been nearly two decades since the Magpies participated in the Champions League. Chelsea was already in the Champions League when Roman Abramovich took over. Man City was in a better spot, too, but was much closer to Newcastle’s status.

Let’s take a look at what happened with Chelsea and Man City, what lessons the Magpies should have learned, and what will have to wait.

1) Transfers — Chelsea’s first season of the Roman Abramovich era saw the club purchase five players for more than $20 million each. Five more cost eight figures and a 10th just under that mark in Glen Johnson. Claude Makelele was the winner of the 13 signings made by Claudio Ranieri. Adrian Mutu and Hernan Crespo scored double-digit goals as Chelsea finished second for the first time in a half-century. They won the league the next two seasons, but also started with a UCL base. In fact, some say Abramovich was convinced to buy when Chelsea clinched fourth on the final day of the 2002-03 season.

City’s takeover happened as the Summer 2008 transfer window was closing. The season saw the club buy 10 players including one of the 13 bought by Chelsea five years prior (Wayne Bridge). Robinho came in the summer, though Pablo Zabaleta and Vincent Kompany’s $9 million buys became club legends. City would add Nigel de Jong, Craig Bellamy, Bridge, and Shay Given in the winter, finishing mid-table, and wouldn’t join the top four until the third season under Khaldoon Al Mubarak. The next season was the nuttiest, though, as City spent around $150 million on Carlos Tevez, Emmanuel Adebayor, and Joleon Lescott amongst others.

Newcastle: The Magpies have some nice pieces in Allan Saint-Maximin, Martin Dubravka, Miguel Almiron, Jamaal Lascelles, and Fabian Schar, but the depth is simply not there. If the club wants to contend, it needs significant upgrades. Getting those without the lure of even the Europa League means hoping players buy into the project and also that players aren’t just chasing dollars. That said… Newcastle also will have less schedule congestion, so it’s reasonable to think they buy a half-dozen players rather than the full carton of eggs.

2) *The* record buy — Chelsea and Man City both bought big, and quickly. Man City broke the British transfer record to buy Robinho in 2008, easing past the mark set by Chelsea two seasons prior with the purchase of Andriy Shevchenko. Neither would win the Premier League, though Shevchenko won a cup double and finished a UCL runner-up.

Newcastle: Breaking the British transfer record would mean spending more than $110 million. Only six players have sold for more, and they went to Barcelona (3), PSG (2), and Atletico Madrid. But this will take some time, with Barca and Real ready to keep spending and Newcastle not having European football as a lure.

3) The boss — Ranieri had purchased a number of Chelsea’s legends before Abramovich arrived, but his UCL semifinal run and runner-up PL finish to Arsenal’s Invincibles were not enough to save his job.

Mark Hughes was on the job for a few months when Mubarak took over at the Etihad Stadium, and was canned four months into the second season for the Abu Dhabi ownership. They’d get it right with Roberto Mancini.

Newcastle: It’s a tricky spot here. Newcastle allowed beloved manager Rafa Benitez to walk and Steve Bruce has kept the ship somewhat steady. The Magpies have been linked with Max Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino, and a Benitez return. Bruce is a boyhood supporter of the Magpies but does not have the resume of a UCL boss.

4) The reputation — Both Chelsea and City have been lambasted time and again for their perceived purchasing of trophies, with “oligarch” cries hurled at the former and “oil money” at the latter.

Newcastle: The Magpies’ possible new 80 percent investors is the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, a country which has a poor human rights record. Their supporters have been crying for ‘anyone but Mike Ashley’ for a while. Here goes nothing.

La Liga president: Realistically no fans until 2021

La Liga
Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

La Liga could return in June with closed door games, which could be the norm for more than a half a year.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

La Liga president Javier Tebas met with clubs from its top two tiers and warned them that there is a likelihood of no fans at their matches until 2021.

The lone hope against that is a vaccine, which is obviously the priority of the people the world over in every field.

From AS:

Tebas wanted to make it clear so everyone was aware of the hit their incomes would take from lack of ticket sales. The clubs could lose 129.5 million euro (117 million from the first division and 12.5 million in the second).

This makes up just part of the loss they would face. LaLiga believe the losses could come to 956 million euro if they don’t return to play and 350 million euro if the games are played with no fans.

The difference of more than a half-billion euros shows why the closed-door matches will be played as soon as possible despite any talk about the spirit of the sport.

The intensity of an El Clasico without fans would take a hit, but there’s still be fire on the pitch. And, glass half-full, any further delay would ramp up the anticipation for a return to hallowed ground like the Camp Nou or the Bernabeu.

ePremier League tournament wrap: Wolves, Blades score big

ePremier League tournament
@PremierLeague
By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Diogo Jota had been scoring goals for fun before the Wolves season stalled, so it’s seems right that he’s bagging goals on the e-pitch.

Jota hung eight goals on Wilfred Ndidi as Wolves buried Leicester City 8-2 in one of three Round of 16 matches held Thursday in the ePremier League invitational tournament.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Elsewhere, Burnley’s Dwight McNeil handled Arsenal 3-1, the Gunners repped by singer Josh Franceschi.

Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset scored six to the two of Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell, while Brighton’s Neal Maupay doubled up Bournemouth’s Philip Billing 4-2.

The quarterfinals begin Thursday. Here’s where the bracket stands:

  1. Liverpool (Trent Alexander-Arnold) v. Newcastle United (Christian Atsu)
  2. Everton (Andre Gomes) v. Man City (Raheem Sterling)
  3. Wolves (Jota) v. Sheffield United (Mousset)
  4. Brighton (Maupay) v. Burnley (McNeil)

You can watch the semifinals and final on NBCSN on Sunday from 10 a.m. ET and the entire tournament is available to watch right here on NBCSports.com and via the NBC Sports app.

The prize fund for the ePremier League Invitational tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and distributing them where they are needed most. 

Bundesliga ready to play in May if government allows

Bundesliga
Photo by Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Germany’s top two flights are prepared to play soccer if they get the green light from the government.

That conditional is a massive one, but the German Football Federation has announced plans for the return of the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga. Multiple outlets say the target date is May 9, but the federation refrained from putting a firm date in its release.

The announcement comes just days after the Netherlands banned public events until at least Sept. 1.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

The matches will begin behind closed doors next month if the government okays the plan.

The federation sure seems to have done due diligence. It says that all laboratories “have guaranteed in writing” that the testing of footballers will not hinder their ability to test the general public. The federation is also donating around $540,000 in testing materials for publicly-funded healthcare.

The maximum amount of people at matches is listed down to the person, with 213 people in the stadium at Bundesliga matches with an additional 109 on the exterior. Those figures drop to 188 and 82 for matches in the second tier.

The federation has also allocated some of the money put into a solidarity fund by the Bundesliga’s four Champions League outfits. It will be dispersed to women’s sides and 3.Liga clubs that are not Bundesliga reserve sides (Bayern Munich II is in the 3.Liga).

We won’t jinx it, and we certainly hope the plan is sound… but my goodness would it be nice to watch some live soccer on our screens as soon as next month.