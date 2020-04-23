We’ve been catching up with some Premier League stars to take a trip down memory lane to discuss the top moments of their careers, the best players they’ve played alongside and much more.

Next up, here’s what former Chelsea and England star Joe Cole had to say as the 38-year-old looked back on his superb career for club and country as he played at three World Cups for England and was pivotal in Jose Mourinho’s legendary back-to-back Premier League winning Chelsea teams.

The three-time Premier League winner discussed his breakthrough at West Ham and much more, as the current BT Sport analyst is also coaching at Chelsea’s academy as he looks to take the next step in his career. He also played for Liverpool, Lille and Aston Villa among others, and most recently the Tampa Bay Rowdies before retiring in 2018.

Looking back on your career so far, what is the one memory that sticks out as the best and why?

Joe Cole: It is hard to focus on one memory, you know? I enjoyed everything. I enjoyed lots of highs and lots of lows. I think the first time stepping onto the pitch as a professional is a big thing. My debut, I remember it because it is the culmination of a childhood dream. I loved that moment. That is something I will never forget. Stepping out at Upton Park in front of so many people.

What is the most memorable goal you have scored? Talk us through what you remember from it.

Joe Cole: I would probably say the goal against Man United, when we [Chelsea] won the title. That sticks out. That was my favorite goal. It was a cracking goal, one of the best I’ve scored, but the circumstances and how big the game was made it a very special day for me.

Best stadium or atmosphere you’ve played in, and why?

Joe Cole: Some cracking stadiums in England, of course. I think the noisiest I’ve ever experienced is playing against Fenerbache in Turkey. That was a really good atmosphere. In Turkey, those warm nights, big European games, that one will be up there.

Who is the Best XI you’ve played with?

Joe Cole: I don’t want to get into that. I don’t want to upset anybody!

