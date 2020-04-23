Jan Vertonghen has discussed his future at Tottenham and it is safe to say the Belgium defender is keeping his options open.

Very open.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Speaking to Belgian TV channel Play Sports, Vertonghen (who has a contract at Tottenham until July 1) revealed he has had several offers from clubs across Europe and believes he will be a man in demand when the summer transfer window opens.

“I want to sign with the right club. It could be Spurs, or another club,” Vertonghen said. “I really want to continue at top level for a few more years and I would like to play European football next season. Since January, a number of clubs have come forward with serious proposals.

“The Spanish and Italian leagues are the most obvious for the time being, but I will keep all options open. I’m free, of course, and many clubs don’t have the money to do transfers. Transfer-free players like me are even more coveted in the coronavirus crisis.”

He does have a very, very good point.

Finances are taking a battering across the world, not just in soccer, but it is quite clear clubs are no longer able, or willing, to pay huge transfer fees for new players. That means the likes of free agents Vertonghen, Pedro, Ryan Fraser, Adam Lallana, Willian and Olivier Giroud will be in demand when the summer window opens.

Vertonghen, 32, seems to have run his course at Tottenham and he’s had a fine eight seasons with Spurs. Jose Mourinho doesn’t seem to rate him and it seems as though he’s lost pace by the bucketload almost overnight. He has previously been linked with a move to Inter Milan and his former club Ajax.

Being out of contract this summer is a risk but it is expected players will sign short-term monthly deals to see them through until the end of the 2019-20 season instead of their contracts ending on the usual July 1 deadline.

Vertonghen has a few more seasons left in the tank but his time at Tottenham is almost certainly up.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports