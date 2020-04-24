More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Ibrahimovic scores during Hammarby friendly

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2020, 10:16 AM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been spending the coronavirus shutdown back in his home country of Sweden, and is taking advantage of his position as owner of a Swedish club to stay fit and in game shape.

The AC Milan striker is part-owner of Hammarby, and the 2020 Allsvenskan season had yet to begin before the coronavirus brought European soccer to a halt, so the teams are hoping to continue ramping up to the start of the campaign once things return to normal. Zlatan has identified a mutually beneficial opportunity, and took to the field to play his part as Hammarby players joined up with players from Bajans and IK Frej split into two squads.

Ibrahimovic was given the green light to take the field by AC Milan and he found the back of the net in the process.

Zlatan’s ownership of Hammarby is controversial in Sweden. He is a product of the Malmo youth academy and is a legend at his boyhood club, but invested in their bitter rivals Hammarby in November, causing an uproar in his home country. A statue of Zlatan at Malmo was repeatedly defaced and angry fans protested his status as a club legend.

It behooves Ibrahimovic to stay fit and ready, given that his future with AC Milan is up in the air. He joined in January on a six-month contract after the end of the MLS campaign, and has been a positive influence on the Serie A side, scoring three goals in eight league games. However, the departure of chief football officer Zvonimir Boban, with whom Zlatan had a close relationship with, has left his future with the club in question.

Eredivisie cancels 2019-20 season, does not declare champion

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT
The Dutch top flight has officially announced the cancellation of its 2019-20 season, declaring that no champion will be crowned. The decision comes three days after the Netherlands government banned all sports through September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league also announced that there will be no promotion or relegation this season, meaning that teams in danger of the drop – namely ADO Den Haag (managed by Alan Pardew) and RKC Waalwijk – will remain in the top flight, while clubs in the running for promotion such as Cambuur, Volendam, De Graafschap, and NAC Breda will miss out.

The KNVB announced the decision on Friday after a vote by all the clubs in the league. The KNVB also confirmed that increasing the size of the league to 20 teams – essentially, accommodating promotion but not relegation – was not considered as a viable option in the proceedings. In the wake of the government’s decision, teams had announced their reluctant support for the abandonment of the season, with Ajax posting a statement declaring the situation “regrettable” but “inevitable” as “the interest of public health predominates all else.”

The decision not to crown a champion comes with Ajax leading the table on goal difference over AZ Alkmaar, with both teams level on 56 points. Ajax had led the entire way, but all five of their league losses had come from December 6 on, allowing AZ back in the race.

On Thursday, UEFA announced that while they can make special accommodations for leagues that see their hands forced by government decisions, they still strongly advise countries to finish their domestic seasons. UEFA also said that “in an ideal scenario” qualification for the Champions League and Europa League will come “on sporting merit,” leaving the Champions League status of clubs like Ajax and AZ Alkmaar in limbo.

ePremier League: Jota, Alexander-Arnold, Sterling through to semis

By Kyle BonnApr 24, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
The cream of the crop is beginning to truly shine through in the ePremier League tournament.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Raheem Sterling, and Dwight McNeill all advanced their teams through to the semifinals, some in dominating fashion, as Liverpool, Wolves, Manchester City, and Burnley are left standing as the last four remaining sides.

Alexander-Arnold was first up on Friday, and he had no troubles with Christian Atsu of Newcastle, winning 4-1 to open the quarterfinal action. He fell behind 1-0 as Atsu took the lead through a goal from Allan Saint-Maximin, but Alexander-Arnold used a brace from Roberto Firmino to lead the comeback charge. Up 2-1 at halftime on goals by Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum, he tacked on two more after the break as Mohamed Salah found the back of the net and Firmino grabbed his second. Salah’s was the backbreaker, putting Liverpool 3-1 up on a cross from Sadio Mane in the 66th minute.

After Liverpool booked its place in the semis, Diogo Jota brought Wolves into the mix as he obliterated Lys Mousset of Sheffield United 5-2. He produced a brilliant display, including a brace by his own virtual character. Jota’s second was a Goal of the Tournament candidate, putting the icing on the cake with a brutal, slightly disrespectful chip of Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson to cap off a delicious set of passes in midfield to spring the break.

A big moment in the game was a dramatic own-goal after Wolves hit the post, the ball unluckily came back to the feet of a Sheffield defender charging back, whose momentum carried himself into the net to put Wolves 2-1 up. Mousset would eventually equalize at 2-2, but Jota took charge from there in the second half. Jota has been a dominating force in this tournament, obliterating Wilfried Ndidi 8-2 in the opening round before his takedown of Mousset in the quarters.

Raheem Sterling booked Manchester City’s place in the semifinals after a 4-2 victory over Everton’s Andre Gomes which can be tabbed as the closest match of the quarterfinals. Sterling used a virtual hat-trick from superstar Sergio Aguero to see his way through, with Kevin de Bruyne scoring the other. Everton got a pair of goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson, but it wasn’t enough as Gomes came close, but couldn’t find the final touch.

The game was in doubt with 10 minutes to go, as Sterling led 3-2 and Gomes saw a chaotic spell end with the ball cleared off the line, ending the threat of equalizing and allowing Sterling to go on and claim the match with Aguero’s hat-trick late on.

Finally, Burnley passed a tough test as the last semifinal team with McNeill grabbing a golden goal from Jay Rodriguez to defeat Brighton & Hove Albion’s Neil Maupay 1-0. It seems that not even the coronavirus can stop Burnley, with the Clarets in form on the field headed into the league shutdown, but they continue to roll virtually in the ePremier League tournament.

The game took over 120 minutes to complete, with nothing to separate the sides after 90 minutes of regulation, and a game went to golden goal for the first time this tournament. In the restarted match, Brighton nearly went through on a free-kick with Maupay over the ball, but he just missed the top-right corner with the effort from right outside the box. After a defensive masterclass by both sides, Maupay admitted a mistake in bringing his center-back up too high in the 60th minute of the restarted match, and that allowed McNeill to complete a set of passes through the top of the box for Rodriguez to finish it off.

In the semifinals on Saturday, Liverpool and Manchester City will square off as Raheem Sterling takes on his old club, up against Trent Alexander-Arnold. In the other matchup, Jota and Wolves will meet McNeill and Burnley.

Major League Soccer extends team training moratorium

MLS
By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT
With games off until June, it’s logical that Major League Soccer has extended its training moratorium until at least May 15.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

MLS announced the extension Thursday night, saying it expects its players to stay in their respective markets pending special appeals.

It’s the fifth time MLS has extended its training moratorium since March 13. The league is currently talking with its players union about cutting salaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The May 15 date would give the league a three-and-a-half week run up to their current match calendar, though that still seems so soon. Perhaps the Bundesliga’s possible May restart is giving MLS hope, though the Eredivisie’s long delay lends the opposite.

From MLSSoccer.com:

Major League Soccer has extended the team training moratorium through, and including, Friday, May 15. MLS training facilities remain closed to all players and staff with the exception of players requiring medical treatment or rehabilitation, under the direction of the team medical staff, that cannot be performed from the safety of their residence.

While MLS players are expected to remain in each club’s respective market, MLS will continue to review individual requests by players to relocate to another market by car, taking into account the totality of a player’s situation.

MLS will remain in close contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) on this continually evolving situation and provide further updates as they become available

What can Newcastle learn from Man City, Chelsea takeovers?

By Nicholas MendolaApr 23, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT
Newcastle United is a sleeping giant primed to become one of the richest clubs on Earth, as Amanda Staveley and a Saudi Arabian consortium move closer to a takeover of the northeast club.

Should the Magpies’ controversial new owners pass the Premier League’s Owners’ and Director’s Test — which is expected — the Chelsea and Manchester City comparisons will come instantly.

That talk would be completely understandable, even if there’s a gulf between the Magpies and one of their big money predecessors.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Newcastle is eight years removed from its last European season, and it’s been nearly two decades since the Magpies participated in the Champions League. Chelsea was already in the Champions League when Roman Abramovich took over. Man City was in a better spot, too, but was much closer to Newcastle’s status.

Let’s take a look at what happened with Chelsea and Man City, what lessons the Magpies should have learned, and what will have to wait.

1) Transfers — Chelsea’s first season of the Roman Abramovich era saw the club purchase five players for more than $20 million each. Five more cost eight figures and a 10th just under that mark in Glen Johnson. Claude Makelele was the winner of the 13 signings made by Claudio Ranieri. Adrian Mutu and Hernan Crespo scored double-digit goals as Chelsea finished second for the first time in a half-century. They won the league the next two seasons, but also started with a UCL base. In fact, some say Abramovich was convinced to buy when Chelsea clinched fourth on the final day of the 2002-03 season.

City’s takeover happened as the Summer 2008 transfer window was closing. The season saw the club buy 10 players including one of the 13 bought by Chelsea five years prior (Wayne Bridge). Robinho came in the summer, though Pablo Zabaleta and Vincent Kompany’s $9 million buys became club legends. City would add Nigel de Jong, Craig Bellamy, Bridge, and Shay Given in the winter, finishing mid-table, and wouldn’t join the top four until the third season under Khaldoon Al Mubarak. The next season was the nuttiest, though, as City spent around $150 million on Carlos Tevez, Emmanuel Adebayor, and Joleon Lescott amongst others.

Newcastle: The Magpies have some nice pieces in Allan Saint-Maximin, Martin Dubravka, Miguel Almiron, Jamaal Lascelles, and Fabian Schar, but the depth is simply not there. If the club wants to contend, it needs significant upgrades. Getting those without the lure of even the Europa League means hoping players buy into the project and also that players aren’t just chasing dollars. That said… Newcastle also will have less schedule congestion, so it’s reasonable to think they buy a half-dozen players rather than the full carton of eggs.

2) *The* record buy — Chelsea and Man City both bought big, and quickly. Man City broke the British transfer record to buy Robinho in 2008, easing past the mark set by Chelsea two seasons prior with the purchase of Andriy Shevchenko. Neither would win the Premier League, though Shevchenko won a cup double and finished a UCL runner-up.

Newcastle: Breaking the British transfer record would mean spending more than $110 million. Only six players have sold for more, and they went to Barcelona (3), PSG (2), and Atletico Madrid. But this will take some time, with Barca and Real ready to keep spending and Newcastle not having European football as a lure.

3) The boss — Ranieri had purchased a number of Chelsea’s legends before Abramovich arrived, but his UCL semifinal run and runner-up PL finish to Arsenal’s Invincibles were not enough to save his job.

Mark Hughes was on the job for a few months when Mubarak took over at the Etihad Stadium, and was canned four months into the second season for the Abu Dhabi ownership. They’d get it right with Roberto Mancini.

Newcastle: It’s a tricky spot here. Newcastle allowed beloved manager Rafa Benitez to walk and Steve Bruce has kept the ship somewhat steady. The Magpies have been linked with Max Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino, and a Benitez return. Bruce is a boyhood supporter of the Magpies but does not have the resume of a UCL boss.

4) The reputation — Both Chelsea and City have been lambasted time and again for their perceived purchasing of trophies, with “oligarch” cries hurled at the former and “oil money” at the latter.

Newcastle: The Magpies’ possible new 80 percent investors is the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, a country which has a poor human rights record. Their supporters have been crying for ‘anyone but Mike Ashley’ for a while. Here goes nothing.