More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Woodward says Man Utd, most clubs can’t spend much this summer

By Andy EdwardsApr 24, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you’re one of the millions of fans around the world who enjoy each season’s transfer windows as something of a secondary season/competition alongside the real, on-field games, prepare to be disappointed.

[ MORE: PL On this Day: Rooney’s famous volley v. Newcastle (video) ]

According to Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward, spending will undoubtedly be down at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future. Good news for non-Man United fans, right? If only he had stopped there. Woodwars believes that not just United, but very likely all clubs across Europe, will be unable to spend the same way they have done in years past — quotes from the BBC:

“Nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be ‘business as usual’ for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer.

“As ever our priority is the success of team, but we need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window, and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality.”

On the flip side, this would be a hugely welcome development for clubs the size of, say, Leicester City or West Ham United, who currently employ James Maddison and Declan Rice, respectively, two of the most sought-after young, English talents in the game. In a “normal” summer window, each player would likely move to a “big-six” club. In a muted summer transfer window, however, it might be difficult — if not impossible — for any club to meet their respective valuations.

Report: Barcelona offer players to Spurs in Ndombele exchange

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 24, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tanguy Ndombele’s time in north London could be short-lived, as it’s been reported that Barcelona have offered Tottenham Hotspur their choice(s) of a few players in exchange for the 23-year-old French midfielder.

[ MORE: PL On this Day: Rooney’s famous volley v. Newcastle (video) ]

According to a report from Sky Sports, Barca seek to bolster their first-team squad in central midfield and have prioritized Ndombele despite the fact he only moved to Tottenham for a club-record fee of $82 million last summer. Barca are facing exceedingly hard financial times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of play which ensued, thus they have resorted to swapping players to make a deal happen.

In exchange for Ndombele, Barca have offered the following players to Spurs: defenders Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo, and midfielder Arthur.

[ MORE: Eredivisie cancels 2019-20 season; will not declare champion ]

On first glance, it would seem unlikely Spurs would even entertain the idea of so quickly swapping their club record signing for any of the players offered to them. However, one must consider that Ndombele was signed 1) by a different manager, and most importantly, 2) with a very different short-term future in mind. Once Mauricio Pochettino was fired and replaced by Jose Mourinho in November, every bit of planning and building done in recent seasons and transfer windows went out the window.

When Spurs signed Ndombele, they likely believed that Jan Vertonghen would remain a defensive lynchpin for at least two more seasons. With that unquestionably no longer the case, a left-footed center back with World Cup-winning pedigree (Umtiti) would now be a massive upgrade. The same goes for Semedo at right back, where some combination of Serge Aurier and Juan Foyth combined to give Spurs virtually zero contribution from the position this season. While Arthur is arguably the best player on offer to Spurs, what would they gain from simply swapping midfielders?

If Barca are desperate enough to send two of the three players to Spurs in exchange for Ndombele, Mourinho and Daniel Levy will have to look long and hard at the prospect of improving — and potentially fixing — two broken positions along the backline.

Premier League On this Day: Rooney’s famous volley v. Newcastle (video)

PAUL BARKER/AFP via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 24, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you were to think back to some of the most spectacular goals scored in Premier League history, you wouldn’t get past no. 3 or no. 4 on the list before Wayne Rooney’s famous volley against Newcastle United.

[ MORE: On this Day in Premier League history

On this day in 2005, a 19-year-old new boy at Manchester United, Rooney announced himself onto an even grander stage a few years after scoring his first, and equally, iconic goal — a stunning curler against Arsenal as a 16-year-old for Everton in 2002.

[ MORE: Eredivisie cancels 2019-20 season; will not declare champion ]

Up to the point of April 24, 2005, Rooney certainly hadn’t been a bust at Man United — far from it, as he finished his first season with 11 league goals (including this one) — but this was the moment that saw him ascend from productive youngster with a bright future and arrive as an international superstar at this very moment.

Rooney would, of course, go on to score 253 goals for United (all competitions) and leave Old Trafford as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer in 2017 — but few, if any, were more outstanding than the one he scored on this day in 2005.

Neville to leave England women’s job before rescheduled Euros

Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 24, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON — Phil Neville will step down from coaching the England women’s team when his contract expires next year, missing out on leading the country at the rescheduled European Championship in 2022.

[ MORE: Eredivisie cancels 2019-20 season; will not declare champion ]

The former Manchester United player could still coach the British Olympic team. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Games have been pushed back a year to July 2021 – the endpoint for Neville’s England contract.

Sue Campbell, the English Football Association’s director of women’s football, said she “will now discuss next steps” about the Olympics with the British Olympic Association and the federations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The Olympics start in July 2021.

The 43-year-old Neville, who took charge of England in January 2018, took the Lionesses to the semifinals of the World Cup last year in his first job in women’s football.

But seven of the last 11 games have been lost, a dismal run that started with the semifinal loss to the U.S. and included a defeat in a reunion with the world champions at the invitational SheBelieves Cup last month.

England only has friendly matches until the European Championship since it qualified as hosts for a tournament that was due to be staged in July 2021.

[ MORE: South Korean league season set to kick off on May 8 ]

The coronavirus outbreak led to the men’s Euros being postponed until 2021, which led on Thursday to UEFA confirming the need to delay its women’s showpiece until July 6-31 2022.

“As a result of the changes to the proposed tournament scheduling we will now be working to plan for a revised match calendar once it is safe and appropriate to do so,” Neville said. “I am looking forward to getting back to work with the team as soon as possible. We have a fantastic squad of players and there is plenty to work on as we look to progress as a team going into 2021.”

The FA wants the same manager in charge of England’s next two tournaments.

“In light of the impact of current global events on the sporting calendar and in the best interests of the England Women’s team, both parties were in agreement that our shared priority was to ensure the Lionesses have continuity of coaching going into the home EURO and looking towards the 2023 FIFA World Cup,” Campbell said.

“Once football returns after this difficult period, Phil will continue his work with the Lionesses on the further development of his squad. I will support him fully with that important task whilst moving forward with the crucial succession planning process.”

South Korean soccer league season set to kick off on May 8

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 24, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT
4 Comments

SEOUL, South Korea — Players, coaches and fans have two weeks to get used to new rules around soccer in South Korea after the K-League announced Friday that the delayed season will kick off on May 8.

Jeonbuk Motors will take on Suwon Bluewings in the opening game, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 29.

The league was suspended when South Korea went into lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, and players have recently returned to training and started playing practice games this week.

There have been more than 10,700 cases of COVID-19 in South Korea, and 240 deaths according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Restrictions are gradually being lifted and new daily cases of the coronavirus have dropped to single digits this week in South Korea after peaking in February, but not enough to allow fans to attend games at the start of the season.

The league is also imposing strict social-distancing regulations for players on and off the field. On the field, it apparently means players can’t even converse with teammates or officials during games, and definitely no shaking hands.

“Things like not spitting during the game, we can do no problem but not talking to teammates is impossible,” Incheon United captain Kim Do-hyeok told reporters after a practice game. The interviews took place on the field rather than in the usual mixed zone inside the stadium. “If we can’t have conversations on the field, we may as well not play soccer at all.”

Kim is hoping spectators will be soon back in the stadiums cheering on the 10 teams in Asia’s oldest professional league. The Korean baseball league has also started pre-season games and is set for opening day on May 5, also in empty stadiums.

Sports leagues and events in most parts of the world have been shuttered during the pandemic.

“It would be great to play in front of fans, but if we all play our part in stopping the spread of the virus then they will soon be back in their seats,” Kim said.

Coaches are having to adapt, too. Suwon coach Kim Do-gyun had issues trying to communicate with his players while wearing a mask.

“It’s true that it is uncomfortable when you are trying to give instructions during the game,” Kim said. “At the moment, however, these are things that you have to do.”