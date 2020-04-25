More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Anger swells at Dutch decision to end Eredivisie season

Associated PressApr 25, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
AMSTERDAM — Dutch top-flight club FC Utrecht is preparing for legal action to fight the Royal Netherlands Football Association decision to cancel the remainder of the league season and allocate places in next season’s European competitions based on the standings when play was halted by the coronavirus crisis.

Utrecht likely will not be alone in challenging the decision that also said there would be no relegation and promotion between the country’s two top leagues.

The Netherlands was the first top-tier European league to cancel the remainder of the season. Neighboring Belgium could also end its season at a meeting Monday.

Cambuur Leeuwarden, leader of the second-tier Keuken Kampioen division, is furious that it was denied promotion.

“I can’t understand it,” said the club’s director, Ard de Graaf. “It feels very unjust.” He said the club was considering its position.

Utrecht owner Frans van Seumeren told local broadcaster RTV Utrecht on Friday night that his club will “use all the lawyers we can” in a bid to overturn the decision from the Dutch FA.

When the season was canceled, Utrecht was sixth in the Eredivisie, three points behind fifth-place Willem II, which occupied the last Europa League spot. However, Utrecht played one game less and had a superior goal difference. It also had reached the final of the KNVB cup competition.

AZ Alkmaar, which ends the season level on points with Ajax but second due to an inferior goal difference, also is unhappy about the decision which would see Ajax enter the Champions League at a later stage than AZ.

UEFA said on Thursday it would support a “different format” being used to decide leagues, potentially opening the door to systems like playoffs. It also said it wanted Champions League and Europa League spots allocated on “sporting merit.”

The KNVB also said that Ajax, while it officially finishes in top position, will not be crowned champion.

That was tough to take for playmaker Hakim Ziyech, who is joining Chelsea next season.

“I think everybody around Amsterdam had hoped for another ending,” he said in an interview on the club’s website. “But sadly, that’s not the case.”

Polish soccer league plans to restart on May 29

Associated PressApr 25, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s premier soccer league plans to restart on May 29 after the government decided on Saturday to ease restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision makes Poland one of the first countries in Europe to set a date to resume a league that was suspended on March 13.

“It’s great news,” said Marcin Animucki, the head of the 16-team league, the Ekstraklasa.

He stressed the plan to resume matches on May 29 was dependent on the health situation in Poland.

The agreement was worked out by the league, the Polish Football Association, and government. The restart will take place in stages, with the first stage – players going into self-isolation – already underway. After that, players will begin training under strict medical supervision.

Animucki said the Ekstraklasa also got permission from UEFA to complete the season by July 20.

So far, Poland, with a population of 38 million people, has endured 524 deaths from COVID-19.

Belarusian Premier League roundup: BATE, FC Minsk secure big wins

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 25, 2020, 3:17 PM EDT
The Belarusian Premier League is the only European top-flight which has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as Matchweek six saw the league table become even closer and we have the latest video highlights for you.

Five games have taken place so far this week as fans are still allowed to watch the games at the stadiums in Belarus and matches are broadcast across the world.

[ MORE: Belarus Matchweek 5 recap ]

Below is a look at the video highlights from Saturday’s games in the Belarusian Premier League, as the latest round of matches has been spread out across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Gorodeya 0-2 BATE

BATE Borisov continued their surge up the table as they’re now third after a comfortable win away at Gorodeya. BATE have now won three of their last four games after a slow start to the season, with Stanislau Dragan and Anton Saroka grabbing the goals in the last 15 minutes.

Slavia 1-3 FC Minsk 

Minsk got a huge win on the road against Slavia Mozyr as Gribovskiy and Yarotskiy put them 2-0 up and although Zhuk made it 2-1 but Vasiljev sealed the win late on.

Dinamo Brest 0-2 Shakhytor

The reigning champs continue their poor start to the current campaign as they sit in the relegation zone. An early own goal put them on the back foot and then Vitali Lisakovich sealed the win in the second half.

Elsewhere in Belarusian Premier League 

Friday’s results
Smoleevichy-STI 1-3 Dinamo Minsk
Neman Grodno 3-0 Energetyk-BGU

Sunday’s fixtures
Slutsk v. Belshina
Torpedo v. Ruh Brest
Isloch v. Vitebsk

Transfer news: Aubameyang talks off; Pogba to PSG

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 25, 2020, 1:45 PM EDT
The latest transfer news focuses on two superstars who could both be leaving the Premier League: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Paul Pogba.

First up, let’s focus on the Aubameyang situation at Arsenal. The Gabon striker, 30, has just over a year left on his current contract at Arsenal and as we said yesterday, Chelsea are monitoring his situation.

A report from the Daily Mail say that Arsenal have not ended talks over a new contract with Aubameyang and his reps and now open to offers for their leading goalscorer. Inter Milan and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing the former Borussia Dortmund who has scored 49 goals in 75 Premier League appearances since arriving in England in January 2018.

Simply put, Arsenal cannot afford to lose Aubameyang. Mikel Arteta has said he’s their most important player and even though they have a host of other fine attacking players around, Auba consistently delivers goals at big moments. In the current financial situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Arsenal may have to cash in on Aubameyang while he has any value as he could arrange a free transfer with a non-UK club from January 2021 if he does want to move on.

We’ve been here many, many times before with the contract situation at Arsenal (see: Sanchez, Alexis; Ozil, Mesut; Ramsey, Aaron) and it doesn’t seem like they have learned their lessons. At all. Aubameyang wants an increase on his $250,000 per week wages and is itching to get back into the Champions League. He’s more likely to get that at Inter or Barca than Arsenal.

As for another superstar who could be heading to a European giant, that takes us to the latest transfer news regarding Paul Pogba.

A report from Calciomercato in Italy says that Paris Saint-Germain have offered Man United the duo of Julian Draxler and Angel di Maria in exchange for Pogba.

Pogba, 27, has been injured for the majority of the 2019-20 season and although he’s highly-rated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it does seem like his future at Man United is very uncertain.

Could a return home to Paris be exactly what he needs? There’s no doubting his talent and he has shown flashes of brilliance over the last four years back at Man United but there’s also a sense a change of scenery would be best for everyone. Pogba alongside Mbappe, Neymar and Thiago Silva would surely take PSG closer to their goal of winning the Champions League.

The problem is, PSG would probably have to offer those Draxler and Di Maria and a hefty wad of cash to sign Pogba. Despite his inconsistent displays on the pitch, off the pitch you are guaranteed to make a lot of money as he’s extremely marketable and Man United know that.

Draxler has a lot of talent but has faded at PSG, while we know that Di Maria struggled at Man United in the Premier League so it seems a bit bizarre he would want to return to Old Trafford. Maybe he thinks he has unfinished business in Manchester?

The future of Pogba at Man United will be discussed for many months to come, just like it has been many months before this. His talent is clear. His future is not.

Arsenal to open training ground for players

Arsenal manager Arteta praises Ozil
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 25, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT
Arsenal will open their training ground to be used by players from next week despite the UK still being under a government lockdown.

The news comes as a huge shock as the UK government has social distancing rules in place until at least May 7.

James Benge of Football.London has the following statement from Arsenal on them opening up their London Colney training ground for player training.

“Players will be permitted access to the Colney grounds next week. Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times.”

Per the story, Arsenal have 10 pitches unused and believe they will “provide their squad with a safe outdoor space in which to train” and players will not train together for the foreseeable future and sessions will be staggered.

Four of Arsenal’s players (Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, David Luiz and Alexandre Lacazette) were caught not observing social distancing rules over the last week and the club believe the best way to provide their players with a safe place to workout is at their training ground rather than public parks.

The question now will be if Arsenal can do this, what is there to stop other Premier League clubs following suit?

Some of the concerns raised is that Arsenal’s players will have to travel across London and into the training ground and that kind of trip is not currently allowed under the UK’s lockdown rules. Arsenal and their staff are not deemed as essential workers and there is likely to be plenty of criticism of the Gunners for doing this.

The big problem is, if a Premier League club is trying to get things back to some sense of normality while the UK is still under lockdown rules, that is something the general public will look to as a sign they can also start doing things they aren’t allowed to do.

Arsenal and all professional sports teams are a symbol of their local communities and people follow their lead, whether they like it or not.