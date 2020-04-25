The Belarusian Premier League is the only European top-flight which has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as Matchweek six saw the league table become even closer and we have the latest video highlights for you.
Five games have taken place so far this week as fans are still allowed to watch the games at the stadiums in Belarus and matches are broadcast across the world.
Below is a look at the video highlights from Saturday’s games in the Belarusian Premier League, as the latest round of matches has been spread out across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Gorodeya 0-2 BATE
BATE Borisov continued their surge up the table as they’re now third after a comfortable win away at Gorodeya. BATE have now won three of their last four games after a slow start to the season, with Stanislau Dragan and Anton Saroka grabbing the goals in the last 15 minutes.
Slavia 1-3 FC Minsk
Minsk got a huge win on the road against Slavia Mozyr as Gribovskiy and Yarotskiy put them 2-0 up and although Zhuk made it 2-1 but Vasiljev sealed the win late on.
Dinamo Brest 0-2 Shakhytor
The reigning champs continue their poor start to the current campaign as they sit in the relegation zone. An early own goal put them on the back foot and then Vitali Lisakovich sealed the win in the second half.
Elsewhere in Belarusian Premier League
Friday’s results
Smoleevichy-STI 1-3 Dinamo Minsk
Neman Grodno 3-0 Energetyk-BGU
Sunday’s fixtures
Slutsk v. Belshina
Torpedo v. Ruh Brest
Isloch v. Vitebsk