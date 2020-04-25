Chelsea players will not take pay cut

Chelsea have held talks with their players over the last week and it has been decided they will not take a wage cut to help cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The west London club confirmed that “the men’s first team will not be contributing towards the club financially” and said they will instead be “supporting other charitable causes” as a group.

Below is the statement in full, as Chelsea continue to help their local community with the free access to their hotel at Stamford Bridge for NHS staff, free meals to the most vulnerable people in the community and they have yet to furlough their own staff.

“Representatives of the Chelsea board have recently held extensive talks with the men’s first team to discuss how they can contribute financially to the club during the coronavirus crisis. The objective of these talks has been to find a meaningful partnership around ensuring we preserve jobs for staff, compensate fans and participate in activities for good causes.

“We are grateful to the team for having played their role in assisting the club with community activities as well as all the charitable causes they have been supporting in their respective home countries and through the Players Together initiative supporting the NHS. At this time, the men’s first team will not be contributing towards the club financially and instead the board have directed the team to focus their efforts on further supporting other charitable causes. As this crisis develops the club will continue to have conversations with the men’s first team regarding financial contributions to the club’s activities.”

Southampton, West Ham and Sheffield United players have agreed wage deferrals, while Arsenal have agreed to a widespread 12.5 percent pay cut with their players although it has been reported that a few stars didn’t agree to the pay cut.

There has been plenty of criticism in the UK when it comes to Premier League players and clubs not doing enough financially to help out during the pandemic. Players have come together to donate funds to the NHS directly under the PlayersTogether initiative.

Plenty of clubs have made use of furloughing staff via the UK government’s job retention scheme, but both Liverpool and Tottenham have reversed their decision to do that amid criticism.

