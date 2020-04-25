The latest transfer news focuses on two superstars who could both be leaving the Premier League: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Paul Pogba.

First up, let’s focus on the Aubameyang situation at Arsenal. The Gabon striker, 30, has just over a year left on his current contract at Arsenal and as we said yesterday, Chelsea are monitoring his situation.

A report from the Daily Mail say that Arsenal have not ended talks over a new contract with Aubameyang and his reps and now open to offers for their leading goalscorer. Inter Milan and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing the former Borussia Dortmund who has scored 49 goals in 75 Premier League appearances since arriving in England in January 2018.

Simply put, Arsenal cannot afford to lose Aubameyang. Mikel Arteta has said he’s their most important player and even though they have a host of other fine attacking players around, Auba consistently delivers goals at big moments. In the current financial situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Arsenal may have to cash in on Aubameyang while he has any value as he could arrange a free transfer with a non-UK club from January 2021 if he does want to move on.

We’ve been here many, many times before with the contract situation at Arsenal (see: Sanchez, Alexis; Ozil, Mesut; Ramsey, Aaron) and it doesn’t seem like they have learned their lessons. At all. Aubameyang wants an increase on his $250,000 per week wages and is itching to get back into the Champions League. He’s more likely to get that at Inter or Barca than Arsenal.

As for another superstar who could be heading to a European giant, that takes us to the latest transfer news regarding Paul Pogba.

A report from Calciomercato in Italy says that Paris Saint-Germain have offered Man United the duo of Julian Draxler and Angel di Maria in exchange for Pogba.

Pogba, 27, has been injured for the majority of the 2019-20 season and although he’s highly-rated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it does seem like his future at Man United is very uncertain.

Could a return home to Paris be exactly what he needs? There’s no doubting his talent and he has shown flashes of brilliance over the last four years back at Man United but there’s also a sense a change of scenery would be best for everyone. Pogba alongside Mbappe, Neymar and Thiago Silva would surely take PSG closer to their goal of winning the Champions League.

The problem is, PSG would probably have to offer those Draxler and Di Maria and a hefty wad of cash to sign Pogba. Despite his inconsistent displays on the pitch, off the pitch you are guaranteed to make a lot of money as he’s extremely marketable and Man United know that.

Draxler has a lot of talent but has faded at PSG, while we know that Di Maria struggled at Man United in the Premier League so it seems a bit bizarre he would want to return to Old Trafford. Maybe he thinks he has unfinished business in Manchester?

The future of Pogba at Man United will be discussed for many months to come, just like it has been many months before this. His talent is clear. His future is not.

