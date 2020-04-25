Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wolves won the inaugural ePremier League invitational tournament as Diogo Jota beat Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold thanks to a dramatic golden goal in the final.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Jota had dominated the tournament and the Portuguese winger was absolutely delighted to win it all, wearing his Wolves jersey for the final and celebrating as TAA was clearly gutted to just come up short.

Liverpool took the lead thanks Georginio Wijnaldum’s header in the first half but Adama Traore scored with 15 minutes to go to make it 1-1 and missed a glorious chance to win it in the final minute.

Deep into the golden goal game Wolves had a shot cleared off the line and then hit the bar as Liverpool were under extreme pressure and they eventually cracked as Raul Jimenez hammered home at the near post to give Jota and Wolves the title.

The winning moment for @Wolves 🤩@DiogoJota18 slams home the winner in the 66th minute of golden goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HZj3b7mqmc — Premier League (@premierleague) April 25, 2020

The path to the final was incredibly dramatic for both Alexander-Arnold and Jota as the former beat Raheem Sterling’s Man City with a golden goal after a sensational comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Safe to say Sterling couldn’t believe it as TAA was delighted to knock Man City out at the semifinal stage.

Like 1-2-3 😱@trentaa98 sends @LFC into the #ePremierLeague Invitational after coming back from two goals down to win 3-2 in golden goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Wyx57FYq3q — Premier League (@premierleague) April 25, 2020

Jota hammered Dwight McNeil and Burnley 4-1 as the semifinals and final took place on Saturday.

The Wolves forward dominated the tournament throughout and was a worthy champion of the first-ever ePremier League invitational tournament.

Here is a look at the full results from the tournament, as all 20 Premier League teams competed.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports