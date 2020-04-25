More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
VIDEO: Wolves beat Liverpool to win ePremier League tournament

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 25, 2020, 12:19 PM EDT
Wolves won the inaugural ePremier League invitational tournament as Diogo Jota beat Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold thanks to a dramatic golden goal in the final.

Jota had dominated the tournament and the Portuguese winger was absolutely delighted to win it all, wearing his Wolves jersey for the final and celebrating as TAA was clearly gutted to just come up short.

Liverpool took the lead thanks Georginio Wijnaldum’s header in the first half but Adama Traore scored with 15 minutes to go to make it 1-1 and missed a glorious chance to win it in the final minute.

Deep into the golden goal game Wolves had a shot cleared off the line and then hit the bar as Liverpool were under extreme pressure and they eventually cracked as Raul Jimenez hammered home at the near post to give Jota and Wolves the title.

The path to the final was incredibly dramatic for both Alexander-Arnold and Jota as the former beat Raheem Sterling’s Man City with a golden goal after a sensational comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

Safe to say Sterling couldn’t believe it as TAA was delighted to knock Man City out at the semifinal stage.

Jota hammered Dwight McNeil and Burnley 4-1 as the semifinals and final took place on Saturday.

The Wolves forward dominated the tournament throughout and was a worthy champion of the first-ever ePremier League invitational tournament.

Here is a look at the full results from the tournament, as all 20 Premier League teams competed.

Arsenal to open training ground for players

Arsenal manager Arteta praises Ozil
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 25, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT
Arsenal will open their training ground to be used by players from next week despite the UK still being under a government lockdown.

The news comes as a huge shock as the UK government has social distancing rules in place until at least May 7.

James Benge of Football.London has the following statement from Arsenal on them opening up their London Colney training ground for player training.

“Players will be permitted access to the Colney grounds next week. Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distancing will be maintained at all times.”

Per the story, Arsenal have 10 pitches unused and believe they will “provide their squad with a safe outdoor space in which to train” and players will not train together for the foreseeable future and sessions will be staggered.

Four of Arsenal’s players (Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, David Luiz and Alexandre Lacazette) were caught not observing social distancing rules over the last week and the club believe the best way to provide their players with a safe place to workout is at their training ground rather than public parks.

The question now will be if Arsenal can do this, what is there to stop other Premier League clubs following suit?

Some of the concerns raised is that Arsenal’s players will have to travel across London and into the training ground and that kind of trip is not currently allowed under the UK’s lockdown rules. Arsenal and their staff are not deemed as essential workers and there is likely to be plenty of criticism of the Gunners for doing this.

The big problem is, if a Premier League club is trying to get things back to some sense of normality while the UK is still under lockdown rules, that is something the general public will look to as a sign they can also start doing things they aren’t allowed to do.

Arsenal and all professional sports teams are a symbol of their local communities and people follow their lead, whether they like it or not.

EFL warns ‘suitable testing’ needed for return

Football League Championship
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 25, 2020, 11:38 AM EDT
The English Football League (EFL) has released a statement about a possible return to action and says ‘suitable testing’ is needed before they can think about games taking place in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Amid reports that the Premier League could return as early as June, the EFL have suggested a possible return is a long way off as widespread testing for front-line workers in the UK should come first during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Clearly, before any return to football can take place, suitable testing arrangements for participants must be in place and this is core to our current planning, as is ensuring there is absolutely no negative impact on the country’s front-line workers, the emergency services, league and club staff members.”

The EFL added they will “consider the latest medical information and evidence from both in the UK and abroad, particularly around the viability and accessibility of the various COVID-19 tests that are currently available.”

With all leagues in the UK canceled below the fourth tier, there is growing concern about the financial health of the 72 professional teams spread across the Championship, League One and League Two. The EFL and Premier League are in constant contact with the UK government about the fast-moving situation.

The EFL are determined to finish those campaigns as promotion and relegation is still to be decided but there is some confusion if relegation from League Two and promotion from the National League (fifth tier) will happen this season due to the latter having its season canceled.

When it comes to the Premier League, like the EFL they hope to complete the rest of the season and there needs to be an agreement between both parties. The Premier League and EFL would both surely have to continue instead of one or the other.

If the Premier League season was canceled, then the EFL season would follow suit as Championship sides battling for promotion to the Premier League would have no point to continue the season.

This EFL statement makes one thing very clear: the soccer authorities in England have their priorities correct and will only consider returning behind closed doors when it is safe for them to do so and without hindering the medical effort.

Chelsea players will not take pay cut

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 25, 2020, 10:41 AM EDT
Chelsea have held talks with their players over the last week and it has been decided they will not take a wage cut to help cut costs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The west London club confirmed that “the men’s first team will not be contributing towards the club financially” and said they will instead be “supporting other charitable causes” as a group.

Below is the statement in full, as Chelsea continue to help their local community with the free access to their hotel at Stamford Bridge for NHS staff, free meals to the most vulnerable people in the community and they have yet to furlough their own staff.

“Representatives of the Chelsea board have recently held extensive talks with the men’s first team to discuss how they can contribute financially to the club during the coronavirus crisis. The objective of these talks has been to find a meaningful partnership around ensuring we preserve jobs for staff, compensate fans and participate in activities for good causes.

“We are grateful to the team for having played their role in assisting the club with community activities as well as all the charitable causes they have been supporting in their respective home countries and through the Players Together initiative supporting the NHS. At this time, the men’s first team will not be contributing towards the club financially and instead the board have directed the team to focus their efforts on further supporting other charitable causes. As this crisis develops the club will continue to have conversations with the men’s first team regarding financial contributions to the club’s activities.”

Southampton, West Ham and Sheffield United players have agreed wage deferrals, while Arsenal have agreed to a widespread 12.5 percent pay cut with their players although it has been reported that a few stars didn’t agree to the pay cut.

There has been plenty of criticism in the UK when it comes to Premier League players and clubs not doing enough financially to help out during the pandemic. Players have come together to donate funds to the NHS directly under the PlayersTogether initiative.

Plenty of clubs have made use of furloughing staff via the UK government’s job retention scheme, but both Liverpool and Tottenham have reversed their decision to do that amid criticism.

Woodward says Man Utd, most clubs can’t spend much this summer

By Andy EdwardsApr 24, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT
If you’re one of the millions of fans around the world who enjoy each season’s transfer windows as something of a secondary season/competition alongside the real, on-field games, prepare to be disappointed.

[ MORE: PL On this Day: Rooney’s famous volley v. Newcastle (video) ]

According to Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward, spending will undoubtedly be down at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future. Good news for non-Man United fans, right? If only he had stopped there. Woodwars believes that not just United, but very likely all clubs across Europe, will be unable to spend the same way they have done in years past — quotes from the BBC:

“Nobody should be under any illusions about the scale of challenge facing everyone in football and it may not be ‘business as usual’ for any clubs, including ourselves, in the transfer market this summer.

“As ever our priority is the success of team, but we need visibility of the impact across the whole industry, including timings of the transfer window, and the wider financial picture, before we can talk about a return to normality.”

On the flip side, this would be a hugely welcome development for clubs the size of, say, Leicester City or West Ham United, who currently employ James Maddison and Declan Rice, respectively, two of the most sought-after young, English talents in the game. In a “normal” summer window, each player would likely move to a “big-six” club. In a muted summer transfer window, however, it might be difficult — if not impossible — for any club to meet their respective valuations.