Hakim Ziyech
Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images

Ziyech confident he’ll join Chelsea as planned on July 1

By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Chelsea signee Hakim Ziyech doesn’t have any doubts about where his fate lies when soccer resumes.

Ajax and Chelsea agreed a $43.5 million fee for the playmaker to join the Londoners on July 1, but that was thrown into the air like so many other things by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ziyech is confident that he’ll be able to join the Blues on the agreed-upon date.

That makes sense given the cancelation of the Eredivisie season, but will UEFA and the Premier League allow Chelsea to register a new player for this season (assuming it resumes).

From AD, via Talksport:

“After I signed the contract that was it – on July 1 I am a Chelsea player. I haven’t given it another thought,” Ziyech told AD.

“It’s nice for me to have some clarity. Nobody knows exactly what will happen to the transfer market. Clubs will be more anxious to attract players for large transfer fees.”

The 27-year-old Moroccan international had eight goals and 21 assists for Ajax this season after posting 21 and 24 last campaign.

Ziyech is incredibly versatile but has preferred right wing in recent years. He may line up opposite Christian Pulisic and/or Callum Hudson-Odoi, though both players may also man the right side.

Will Chelsea be able to use Ziyech if the PL resumes this summer? We’d love to see it, but it really doesn’t feel entirely fair, does it?

Italy lockdown eases, paving way for Serie A return

Serie A
Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua via Getty
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
Serie A is coming back to the training pitch soon.

Italy is moving into Phase 2 of its return from the coronavirus pandemic on May 4, meaning players can return to individual training on that day.

Group training would begin May 18, and matches could restart June 2. There were some reports that the Coppa Italia could restart before Serie A in order to give most of the league’s clubs more time to return.

Italy’s death toll Saturday was its smallest in six weeks, but Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte stressed the need to continue social distancing measures to avoid another climb for the curve.

Things will still be very closely legislated, via Football-Italia:

From May 4 and for the next two weeks, until May 18, we will confirm the social distancing guidelines, so travel should still be reduced within a region for unavoidable work or health reasons. However, we will also allow targeted family visits, but only targeted ones with social distancing and use of protective masks. There are to be no large family gatherings from May 4.

Responses to the coronavirus pandemic have been varied across leagues. The Eredivisie is done, with no public events expected in the Netherlands until Sept. 1. The Bundesliga wants to play in May if the government gives the green light.

The goal posts are being moved often, and that’s understandable. Getting it right is the most important thing. Let’s see if Italy and Germany set the table for England and the United States.

Transfer rumor roundup: Liverpool after Leeds engine, Everton chase AZ mid

transfer rumor roundup
Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT
Merseyside is the place to be for Sunday’s transfer rumors.

Sky Sports reports on a rumor linking Everton with a move for AZ Alkmaar star Teun Koopmeiners for around $15 million.

Koopmeiners, 22, has yet to make his full Netherlands debut but has represented the nation at every level between 17 and 21.

He has 26 goals and 10 assists for AZ in 110 career appearances including a career-best 16 and three in 42 this season.

He went 180 minutes over two matches versus Manchester United in the Europa League, though neither he nor his team registered a goal or assist.

There’s another new target on Merseyside, this time the red side, according to The Birmingham Mail.

Liverpool has entered the race to sign Kalvin Phillips, though the homegrown Leeds United product may want to stay with his boyhood club upon probable promotion to the Premier League.

The price tag is said to be $37 million, with Aston Villa unable to meet the valuation but the Reds capable of doing so.

Phillips, 24, has played almost 3,000 minutes for Leeds this season and is two seasons removed from a seven goals season (He has only two since). He has 11 goals and 10 assists for his career.

Liverpool’s defensive midfield ranks include Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, the latter having the best year of his career, but Phillips has box-to-box capabilities so he could also fit the bill in the Georginio Wijnaldum or Naby Keita roles.

Phillips is having a marvelous year as the engine for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, averaging 2.8 interceptions per match along with 1.3 clearances and 1.3 interceptions. Could Leeds hang onto him into the PL, because he fits the Jurgen Klopp bill quite nicely .

Belarusian Premier League roundup: Slutsk back on top after late heroics

Belarusian Premier League
Photo by Natalia FedosenkoTASS via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
The Belarusian Premier League is the only European top-flight which has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as Matchweek six saw the league table become even closer and we have the latest video highlights for you.

Five games have taken place so far this week as fans are still allowed to watch the games at the stadiums in Belarus and matches are broadcast across the world.

Slutsk plays at a ground with a capacity of under 2,000, and has only been a club since 1998. It has never finished higher than eighth in the table.

The club is now alone in first place in the Belarusian Premier League thanks to a dramatic win and a disappointing loss for Vitebsk later in the day.

Below is a look at the video highlights from Sunday’s games.

Slutsk 3-2 Belshina Bobruisk

Nigerian midfielder Umar Bala Muhammed scored early and late as the leaders snared all three points at home.

Artem Serdyuk’s 35th-minute goal made Slutsk’s advantage 2-0, but Leonid Kovel scored before halftime and Pavel Bordukov leveled the score in the 52nd minute.

An 85th-minute sending-off for the visitors opened the door for Mohammed to deliver a winner three minutes later.

Isloch 2-0 Vitebsk

Dmitri Komarovsky and Momo Yansane scored on either side of halftime as Isloch kept pace with the leaders by winning at home.

Isloch is a point back of Slutsk, while the visitors fail in their bid to take a share of the top spot.

Torpedo Zhodino 0-0 Rukh Brest

Twenty-two shots combined shots over 90 minutes were not enough to provide a breakthrough for the first-place seeking hosts, and the visitors’ Sergei Tikhonovskiy was shown red for his second offense of the second half.

Torpedo has allowed just two goals in six matches, but have also only scored four times.

Report: Tyson’s cannabis company wants Camp Nou naming rights

Mike Tyson
Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT
Barcelona had resisted the urge to profit off naming rights for its home ground for over 60 years, but the Camp Nou name will take a year off in 2020-21 for a good cause.

The club is selling the naming rights of the historic venue for one season and donating the proceeds to the battle against coronavirus. The Barca Foundation will oversee the process.

It should be noted that Barca planned to sell the naming rights within a few years, so this could also give the club an opportunity to fast-forward and soften the process with a charity-first move.

Who wants in? Plenty will line up, but Mike Tyson’s marijuana business is hoping to secure the deal, and to sell “plant medicine products” in the concourses.

Wait, what now?

Clearly, Swiss cannabis company Swissx Stadium knows good publicity when it sees it.

“It’s something we’ve specifically been looking for to adopt in our company and it seemed like an amazing idea,” said Tyson’s partner, Alki David. “My company is a cannabis company and Spain has a long tradition within the European Uunion as being a leader or a liberal in the road towards legalisation, so it’s evolved quite naturally.”

Now, let’s be real: It seems unlikely that Swissx will outbid the major mainstream businesses that already sponsor FCB. Even if they did, Barcelona’s troubled board would be attracting controversy if not for the company’s business, than for Tyson’s history.

Then again, maybe we are set for an interesting soccer tie-in to a fourth edition of “The Hangover.”