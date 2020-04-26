Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea signee Hakim Ziyech doesn’t have any doubts about where his fate lies when soccer resumes.

Ajax and Chelsea agreed a $43.5 million fee for the playmaker to join the Londoners on July 1, but that was thrown into the air like so many other things by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ziyech is confident that he’ll be able to join the Blues on the agreed-upon date.

That makes sense given the cancelation of the Eredivisie season, but will UEFA and the Premier League allow Chelsea to register a new player for this season (assuming it resumes).

From AD, via Talksport:

“After I signed the contract that was it – on July 1 I am a Chelsea player. I haven’t given it another thought,” Ziyech told AD. “It’s nice for me to have some clarity. Nobody knows exactly what will happen to the transfer market. Clubs will be more anxious to attract players for large transfer fees.”

The 27-year-old Moroccan international had eight goals and 21 assists for Ajax this season after posting 21 and 24 last campaign.

Ziyech is incredibly versatile but has preferred right wing in recent years. He may line up opposite Christian Pulisic and/or Callum Hudson-Odoi, though both players may also man the right side.

Will Chelsea be able to use Ziyech if the PL resumes this summer? We’d love to see it, but it really doesn’t feel entirely fair, does it?

