Barcelona had resisted the urge to profit off naming rights for its home ground for over 60 years, but the Camp Nou name will take a year off in 2020-21 for a good cause.

The club is selling the naming rights of the historic venue for one season and donating the proceeds to the battle against coronavirus. The Barca Foundation will oversee the process.

It should be noted that Barca planned to sell the naming rights within a few years, so this could also give the club an opportunity to fast-forward and soften the process with a charity-first move.

Who wants in? Plenty will line up, but Mike Tyson’s marijuana business is hoping to secure the deal, and to sell “plant medicine products” in the concourses.

Wait, what now?

Clearly, Swiss cannabis company Swissx Stadium knows good publicity when it sees it.

“It’s something we’ve specifically been looking for to adopt in our company and it seemed like an amazing idea,” said Tyson’s partner, Alki David. “My company is a cannabis company and Spain has a long tradition within the European Uunion as being a leader or a liberal in the road towards legalisation, so it’s evolved quite naturally.”

Now, let’s be real: It seems unlikely that Swissx will outbid the major mainstream businesses that already sponsor FCB. Even if they did, Barcelona’s troubled board would be attracting controversy if not for the company’s business, than for Tyson’s history.

Then again, maybe we are set for an interesting soccer tie-in to a fourth edition of “The Hangover.”

