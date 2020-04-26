Belarusian Premier League roundup: Slutsk back on top after late heroics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Belarusian Premier League is the only European top-flight which has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as Matchweek six saw the league table become even closer and we have the latest video highlights for you.

VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Five games have taken place so far this week as fans are still allowed to watch the games at the stadiums in Belarus and matches are broadcast across the world.

Slutsk plays at a ground with a capacity of under 2,000, and has only been a club since 1998. It has never finished higher than eighth in the table.

The club is now alone in first place in the Belarusian Premier League thanks to a dramatic win and a disappointing loss for Vitebsk later in the day.

Below is a look at the video highlights from Sunday’s games.

Slutsk 3-2 Belshina Bobruisk

Nigerian midfielder Umar Bala Muhammed scored early and late as the leaders snared all three points at home.

Artem Serdyuk’s 35th-minute goal made Slutsk’s advantage 2-0, but Leonid Kovel scored before halftime and Pavel Bordukov leveled the score in the 52nd minute.

An 85th-minute sending-off for the visitors opened the door for Mohammed to deliver a winner three minutes later.

Isloch 2-0 Vitebsk

Dmitri Komarovsky and Momo Yansane scored on either side of halftime as Isloch kept pace with the leaders by winning at home.

Isloch is a point back of Slutsk, while the visitors fail in their bid to take a share of the top spot.

Torpedo Zhodino 0-0 Rukh Brest

Twenty-two shots combined shots over 90 minutes were not enough to provide a breakthrough for the first-place seeking hosts, and the visitors’ Sergei Tikhonovskiy was shown red for his second offense of the second half.

Torpedo has allowed just two goals in six matches, but have also only scored four times.

