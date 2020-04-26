More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Belarusian Premier League
Photo by Natalia FedosenkoTASS via Getty Images

Belarusian Premier League roundup: Slutsk back on top after late heroics

By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
The Belarusian Premier League is the only European top-flight which has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as Matchweek six saw the league table become even closer and we have the latest video highlights for you.

Five games have taken place so far this week as fans are still allowed to watch the games at the stadiums in Belarus and matches are broadcast across the world.

Slutsk plays at a ground with a capacity of under 2,000, and has only been a club since 1998. It has never finished higher than eighth in the table.

The club is now alone in first place in the Belarusian Premier League thanks to a dramatic win and a disappointing loss for Vitebsk later in the day.

Below is a look at the video highlights from Sunday’s games.

Slutsk 3-2 Belshina Bobruisk

Nigerian midfielder Umar Bala Muhammed scored early and late as the leaders snared all three points at home.

Artem Serdyuk’s 35th-minute goal made Slutsk’s advantage 2-0, but Leonid Kovel scored before halftime and Pavel Bordukov leveled the score in the 52nd minute.

An 85th-minute sending-off for the visitors opened the door for Mohammed to deliver a winner three minutes later.

Isloch 2-0 Vitebsk

Dmitri Komarovsky and Momo Yansane scored on either side of halftime as Isloch kept pace with the leaders by winning at home.

Isloch is a point back of Slutsk, while the visitors fail in their bid to take a share of the top spot.

Torpedo Zhodino 0-0 Rukh Brest

Twenty-two shots combined shots over 90 minutes were not enough to provide a breakthrough for the first-place seeking hosts, and the visitors’ Sergei Tikhonovskiy was shown red for his second offense of the second half.

Torpedo has allowed just two goals in six matches, but have also only scored four times.

Transfer rumor roundup: Liverpool after Leeds engine, Everton chase AZ mid

transfer rumor roundup
Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT
Merseyside is the place to be for Sunday’s transfer rumors.

Sky Sports reports on a rumor linking Everton with a move for AZ Alkmaar star Teun Koopmeiners for around $15 million.

Koopmeiners, 22, has yet to make his full Netherlands debut but has represented the nation at every level between 17 and 21.

He has 26 goals and 10 assists for AZ in 110 career appearances including a career-best 16 and three in 42 this season.

He went 180 minutes over two matches versus Manchester United in the Europa League, though neither he nor his team registered a goal or assist.

There’s another new target on Merseyside, this time the red side, according to The Birmingham Mail.

Liverpool has entered the race to sign Kalvin Phillips, though the homegrown Leeds United product may want to stay with his boyhood club upon probable promotion to the Premier League.

The price tag is said to be $37 million, with Aston Villa unable to meet the valuation but the Reds capable of doing so.

Phillips, 24, has played almost 3,000 minutes for Leeds this season and is two seasons removed from a seven goals season (He has only two since). He has 11 goals and 10 assists for his career.

Liverpool’s defensive midfield ranks include Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, the latter having the best year of his career, but Phillips has box-to-box capabilities so he could also fit the bill in the Georginio Wijnaldum or Naby Keita roles.

Phillips is having a marvelous year as the engine for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, averaging 2.8 interceptions per match along with 1.3 clearances and 1.3 interceptions. Could Leeds hang onto him into the PL, because he fits the Jurgen Klopp bill quite nicely .

Report: Tyson’s cannabis company wants Camp Nou naming rights

Mike Tyson
Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 12:29 PM EDT
Barcelona had resisted the urge to profit off naming rights for its home ground for over 60 years, but the Camp Nou name will take a year off in 2020-21 for a good cause.

The club is selling the naming rights of the historic venue for one season and donating the proceeds to the battle against coronavirus. The Barca Foundation will oversee the process.

It should be noted that Barca planned to sell the naming rights within a few years, so this could also give the club an opportunity to fast-forward and soften the process with a charity-first move.

Who wants in? Plenty will line up, but Mike Tyson’s marijuana business is hoping to secure the deal, and to sell “plant medicine products” in the concourses.

Wait, what now?

Clearly, Swiss cannabis company Swissx Stadium knows good publicity when it sees it.

“It’s something we’ve specifically been looking for to adopt in our company and it seemed like an amazing idea,” said Tyson’s partner, Alki David. “My company is a cannabis company and Spain has a long tradition within the European Uunion as being a leader or a liberal in the road towards legalisation, so it’s evolved quite naturally.”

Now, let’s be real: It seems unlikely that Swissx will outbid the major mainstream businesses that already sponsor FCB. Even if they did, Barcelona’s troubled board would be attracting controversy if not for the company’s business, than for Tyson’s history.

Then again, maybe we are set for an interesting soccer tie-in to a fourth edition of “The Hangover.”

Zabaleta details challenges of lockdown in Spain

Pablo Zabaleta
(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 11:46 AM EDT
West Ham United defender Pablo Zabaleta’s coronavirus experience shows the wild challenges provided to players in our international game.

The Argentine and his family live in Spain, but he obviously spends his workweeks in London. So when lockdown hit, West Ham gave him permission to head back to Spain to join his wife and kids. His parents are in Argentina, and many of his teammates in England.

Zabaleta is allowed to leave the house for a half-hour a day, which is an upgrade on his previous experience of 24-hour lockdown with a spin bike as his only exercise option.

To top it off, he’s got his family under nearly 24-hour lockdown plus concerns with his parents, who are thousands of miles away. And his in-laws cannot come visit despite being just around the corner, relatively speaking.

From WHUFC.com:

“I have family in Argentina – my Dad is nearly 70 and of course we all are worried about this virus because my Dad is in a situation where he had a car crash seven years ago, he’s been in intensive care for maybe two months with pneumonia, so he knows and we all know that he has to stay away from people,” the defender revealed. “And the same with my parents-in-law. They are the only people that can probably help us with something [in Barcelona], but we cannot bring them into the apartment and we cannot go to see them with the kids, because of this, so this is what I’m saying.”

Zabaleta also spoke of the sporting side to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This season is set to be his last in the Premier League, but looks unlikely to end with a final match in front of the home fans at the London Stadium or, well, fans anywhere.

And if Zabaleta returns to boyhood club San Lorenzo, there’s unlikely to be another meeting with a club in England (testimonials excluded).

“Realistically, it’s not going to be the same, The Premier League and all the countries I’m sure will try to restart the league, but nothing will be the same,” he said. “Obviously I wanted to finish that season in a different way, playing in front of the fans, having those emotions and that adrenaline you always feel you need for the games. I know this but I will find myself maybe playing in front of empty stadiums with no fans and with different emotions, but that is something I cannot manage myself.”

Premier League On this Day: Liverpool’s Owen runs wild (video)

On This Day
Photo by Mike Egerton/EMPICS via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 10:46 AM EDT
On this day in 2003, Michael Owen was at the peak of his powers in the red shirt of Liverpool.

Owen scored four of Liverpool’s six goals in a 6-0 demolition of West Bromwich Albion at Anfield, the only player to score that many in a match during the 2002-03 Premier League season.

[ MORE: On this Day in Premier League history ] 

The Reds only lost once when Owen scored that season, and he bagged a career-high 19 goals for the second-straight season. He’d leave for Real Madrid after one more year at Anfield, going on to play for Newcastle, Manchester United, and Stoke City.

Fun note: Milan Baros scored the other two goals at Anfield that day, and the Czech striker is still playing and scoring with FC Banik Ostrava in the Czech first tier at the age of 38.

A disappointing add-on here is that the late hot streak came too late; Liverpool was first in the table on Nov. 9 when they lost to Middlesbrough. That started an 10-match winless run in league play, the first nine started by Owen with no goals to show for it.

