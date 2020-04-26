Premier League On this Day: Liverpool’s Owen runs wild (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On this day in 2003, Michael Owen was at the peak of his powers in the red shirt of Liverpool.

Owen scored four of Liverpool’s six goals in a 6-0 demolition of West Bromwich Albion at Anfield, the only player to score that many in a match during the 2002-03 Premier League season.

The Reds only lost once when Owen scored that season, and he bagged a career-high 19 goals for the second-straight season. He’d leave for Real Madrid after one more year at Anfield, going on to play for Newcastle, Manchester United, and Stoke City.

Fun note: Milan Baros scored the other two goals at Anfield that day, and the Czech striker is still playing and scoring with FC Banik Ostrava in the Czech first tier at the age of 38.

A disappointing add-on here is that the late hot streak came too late; Liverpool was first in the table on Nov. 9 when they lost to Middlesbrough. That started an 10-match winless run in league play, the first nine started by Owen with no goals to show for it.

