Merseyside is the place to be for Sunday’s transfer rumors.

Sky Sports reports on a rumor linking Everton with a move for AZ Alkmaar star Teun Koopmeiners for around $15 million.

Koopmeiners, 22, has yet to make his full Netherlands debut but has represented the nation at every level between 17 and 21.

He has 26 goals and 10 assists for AZ in 110 career appearances including a career-best 16 and three in 42 this season.

He went 180 minutes over two matches versus Manchester United in the Europa League, though neither he nor his team registered a goal or assist.

There’s another new target on Merseyside, this time the red side, according to The Birmingham Mail.

Liverpool has entered the race to sign Kalvin Phillips, though the homegrown Leeds United product may want to stay with his boyhood club upon probable promotion to the Premier League.

The price tag is said to be $37 million, with Aston Villa unable to meet the valuation but the Reds capable of doing so.

Phillips, 24, has played almost 3,000 minutes for Leeds this season and is two seasons removed from a seven goals season (He has only two since). He has 11 goals and 10 assists for his career.

Liverpool’s defensive midfield ranks include Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, the latter having the best year of his career, but Phillips has box-to-box capabilities so he could also fit the bill in the Georginio Wijnaldum or Naby Keita roles.

Phillips is having a marvelous year as the engine for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, averaging 2.8 interceptions per match along with 1.3 clearances and 1.3 interceptions. Could Leeds hang onto him into the PL, because he fits the Jurgen Klopp bill quite nicely .

