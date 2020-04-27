Chelsea are hoping USMNT star Christian Pulisic will give them a huge boost when he returns to action.

Christian Pulisic, 21, hasn’t played since their 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on Jan. 1 due to a complicated adductor injury and the Blues have certainly missed him.

Marcos Alonso, his current Chelsea teammate, has revealed that Pulisic has surprised him with how well he’s adapted to the physicality of his first season in the Premier League.

Speaking to Fox Soccer‘s Stu Holden, who played with Alonso at Bolton in 2010, the Chelsea left back shared his views on Pulisic’s first season at Stamford Bridge.

“I think he has great potential,” Alonso said. “Since preseason where he showed in a couple of games the things he is capable of, he looks like a great prospect. He has quality, speed, I thought he was going to struggle a bit with the physicality of the Premier League but he has done great. He missed a little bit of the continuity to show even more and keep improving but I think he’s going to be a great player for Chelsea. Hopefully, with his time off, he’s going to come back stronger from this small injury he had. I hope he can help us score important goals and have assists for many years. With the quality he has, I’m sure he will do.”

Pulisic’s creativity and trickery in the final third was certainly missed over the last few months as Frank Lampard’s young side were limping towards a top four finish before the 2019-20 season was suspended.

With the pace of Willian, Pedro and Callum Hudson-Odoi out wide, Pulisic offers something slightly different to the Chelsea attack and the American winger will be key if and when the season resumes.

Chelsea sit three points ahead of Man United in fifth place with nine games to go and Lampard’s young team were in danger of running out of steam after a fine start to the season.

This break could actually end up helping Chelsea out and when it comes to Pulisic, he will have gone almost five months without playing a game by the time the league is thinking about returning in June. That is undoubtedly the longest break he’s ever had since bursting onto the scene as a teenager and will likely be hugely beneficial for his body, no matter how frustrating the second half of the season has been for Pulisic.

