Ranking every Arsenal player

Arsenal have had a manager change, deep cup runs domestically and in Europe and have used a heck of a lot of players across four competitions so far during the 2019-20 season, so why don’t we reveal a ranking of how they’ve performed?

Everyone loves a ranking.

Below we give each Arsenal player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If an Arsenal player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Another 20-goal season, Auba is the reason Arsenal are still within relative touching distance of the top four. Will he stay at Arsenal beyond the 2019-20 campaign?

Bernd Leno: A very solid season for the German goalkeeper. One high-profile error against Chelsea but has been one of the bright spots.

Eddie Nketiah: Youngster has taken his chance since Mikel Arteta arrived as he returned from his loan at Leeds. Is keeping Lacazette out of the team.

Gabriel Martinelli: Another young forward who has shone. If Aubameyang leaves, teenager Martinelli could fill the void. A proper poacher.

Bukayo Saka: Yet another young player who took his chance. Just 18 years old, Saka has been a revelation at left back. He’s usually a winger and his runs from defense and composure on the ball means he will be a star.

B-GRADE

Hector Bellerin: After his return from a lengthy injury he’s has to shake off a lot of rust. That has obviously led to some inconsistency.

Calum Chambers: A very decent campaign at center back before his serious knee injury. He just cannot catch a break with injuries.

Dani Ceballos: A good start to the season and last few week for Ceballos who was unlucky with injuries. Has been really good in deeper central midfield role but may still return to Real Madrid when his loan ends.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Solid enough season, mostly at right back, and many would argue he should start ahead of Bellerin.

Joe Willock

Rob Holding

C-GRADE

Alexandre Lacazette: Hasn’t been happy with being a bit-part player but keeps scoring goals. His future seems uncertain.

Shkodran Mustafi: So often the scapegoat, Mustafi has improved in recent months. However, there have been plenty of sloppy defensive displays over the years to suggest he is not a long-term option at center back.

David Luiz: His first season at Arsenal hasn’t gone too well. A few big errors but like Mustafi, he’s improved in recent months. Could he keep his place alongside Pablo Mari?

Emiliano Martinez

Reiss Nelson

Sead Kolasinac

D-GRADE

Nicolas Pepe: Talk about blowing hot and cold. Pepe had a slow start to the season but has produced some great displays in the PL and Europe to show glimpses of what he can do. Overall, pretty poor.

Sokratis: Injuries have hampered him but it seems like one of Arsenal’s best defenders from last season has regressed.

Mesut Ozil: Back in the team under Arteta, he’s shown moments of his pure class. Still, it’s hard to forget he was surplus to requirements under Emery and just isn’t playing to his full potential.

Matteo Guendouzi: Can we call this a Sophomore slump? Guendouzi showed so much promise but he seems so combative and ill-disciplined and Arteta doesn’t seem to be a fan with Ceballos and Xhaka the two first-choice starting midfielders.

Granit Xhaka: Look, he’s recovered really well after being stripped of the captaincy as he reacted angrily to fans booing him. But we can’t just brush that to one side. There has always been a question mark against Xhaka’s attitude and even though Arteta likes him, will he stay at Arsenal beyond the next transfer window? Who knows. His play on the pitch is fine but is he worth the risk?

Lucas Torreira

Emile Smith Rowe (injured for most of season)

Kieran Tierney (injured for most of season)



