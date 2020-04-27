More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Ranking every Aston Villa player

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2020, 1:25 PM EDT
Aston Villa have been embroiled in a relegation battle, reached a domestic cup final and have spent big on a plethora of new players so far during the 2019-20 season, so why don’t we reveal a ranking of how they’ve performed?

Everyone loves a ranking.

Below we give each Aston Villa player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If an Aston Villa player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Jack Grealish: Aside from his issues off the pitch, Grealish has been the main highlight on the pitch for Villa. His surging runs, clever passes and wonderful creativity has proved he belongs in the Premier League, even after a slow start to the season. Villa’s captain and local lad may leave in the next transfer window.

John McGinn: The Scotsman has settled into life in the top-flight extremely well and his injury in December was a big reason for their dip in form. Reliable, hard-working and stacked with quality on the ball, McGinn is pivotal for Villa.

Tyrone Mings: An England international after his dominant displays at center back, Mings has been reliable and has done his best to hold this leaky Villa defense together. He is only one man, though.

Keinan Davis

B-GRADE

Anwar El Ghazi: A few goals and flashes of brilliance here and there, the Dutch winger is a threat out wide but has been a little too inconsistent.

Mbwana Samatta: Since his January move from Club Brugge he’s added a spark to Villa’s attack. The first Tanzanian to play in the PL will score goals, but will they matter as Villa leak them at the other end?

Matt Targett: A very strong second half of the season as he took a while to settle down. Has quality on the ball and has popped up with a couple of big goals.

Conor Hourihane
Indiana Vassilev
Ahmed Elmohamady

C-GRADE

Wesley: Gets a lot of stick but since his serious knee injury, Villa have missed his hold up play. He will not be prolific but Grealish, El Ghazi and others saw more of the ball when he was in the team.

Ezri Konsa: Some really good games but some really poor ones too. The step up from Brentford seems to have been a little too much too soon. Konsa is still very young.

Trezeguet: The winner against Leicester in the League Cup semifinal was the highlights and although he has quality, he so often disappears in games. Can he be counted on in a relegation battle?

Orjan Nyland
Frederic Guilbert
Jota
Neil Taylor

D-GRADE

Bjorn Engels: Started off pretty well with Mings but has made some big errors which have led to goals. Doesn’t look comfortable on the ball and the Belgium defender is lacking pace.

Pepe Reina: He made a few good saves against Tottenham since coming in but there have been some huge errors too. His best years are past him.

Douglas Luiz: The Brazilian midfielder can spank a ball into the top corner but is less accurate with short passes. Not a good trait for a holding midfielder, as he puts Villa’s defense in trouble time and time again.

Jed Steer
Kortney Hause
Marvelous Nkamba
Jonathan Kodja

Ranking every Bournemouth player

Bournemouth
By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT
The Cherries of Bournemouth have struggled this season, beset by injuries to promising players like David Brooks and Chris Mepham as well as a sea of defenders.

There still have been stars of the show, including an imported midfielder and a second-year man bouncing back from a tough debut season at the Vitality Stadium.

Below we give each Bournemouth player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Bournemouth player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Philip Billing: A wrecking ball who’s in danger of manning the midfield in a relegated team for the second-straight season. And, again, it would not be his fault. Team-leading 65 tackles for the club’s easy POTY.

Nathan Ake: We’re still stunned Chelsea didn’t activate his buyback clause in January. A complete defender who’s completed more than 88 percent of his passes.

Diego Rico: A down season in 2018-19 did him no justice, as Rico’s been very good and replicating numbers he turned in for Leganes between 2016-18.

Steve Cook: Has done a good job considering the myriad injuries at the back for Eddie Howe’s Cherries.

B-GRADE

Chris Mepham: Lots to like about the 22-year-old’s step forward before a long-term knee injury. Leads team with 5.6 clearances.

Aaron Ramsdale: First-year starting goalkeeper has had some strong displays.

Harry Wilson: Liverpool loanee scored seven times before December including a brace versus Spurs but has cooled off considerably.

Joshua King: It’s finishing not creation that’s the problem for the four-goal man, who leads the club in dribbles per game with 2.2

Simon Francis
Jack Stacey

C-GRADE

Jefferson Lerma: Was trending upward when the season paused in March, getting a goal versus Chelsea and assist at Liverpool (though those followed a red versus Villa).

Callum Wilson: Still had his finishing boots shined up for eight goals, but dipped from nine assists to zero.

Dan Gosling: Memorable goals against Arsenal and Chelsea for the former Newcastle man who missed the first 11 matches of the season with a hip injury.

Lewis Cook
Arnaut Groeneveld
Adam Smith

D-GRADE

Ryan Fraser: Mighty disappointing. It’s like his head was turned in the summer and got stuck. Does lead team in key passes per game with 1.6, but to dip from seven goals and 14 assists to 1+4 is… (tugs on collar).

Junior Stanislas: Nothing much yet after missing half of the season with a knee injury.

Dominic Solanke: One goal from 28 matches in all comps is not legendary for a center forward.

Andrew Surman

INCOMPLETE/FAILED TO MAKE MIN. APPEARANCES

Mark Travers, Sam Surridge, Jack Simpson, Charlie Daniels, Jordon Ibe, David Brooks.

Liverpool’s Anfield renovation delayed “at least 12 months”

Anfield
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
Liverpool’s expensive expansion of Anfield will have to wait a year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The delay has to be a full year because construction needs to be done in a single season.

The Anfield Road end expansion would see the club add around 7,000 seats to its capacity likely in general admission seating, and would also require the club to alter the actual Anfield Road.

Here’s club chief operating officer, Andy Hughes, from LiverpoolFC.com:

“The complex build programme for Anfield Road is an 18-month process and needs two clear summer closed season windows in order for it to be successful. This is why we are pausing on the project for at least 12 months so the earliest we could complete the programme is summer 2023 rather than summer 2022 as originally planned. Given the planning application is no longer time-critical, it is our intention to submit our planning application at some stage during the next 12 months.”

The financial challenges of the coronavirus likely play a massive role in addition to the obvious logistic obstacles of deploying workers.

The Liverpool Echo also notes that the Premier League leaders are “keen not to have any stadium work impact the football itself and will conclude the development in between seasons.”

Premier League On this Day: Gerrard slip heard round the world (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 27, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT
“There’s not a day that doesn’t go by that I don’t think about what if it didn’t happen,” Steven Gerrard said years after slipping to gift a goal to Demba Ba in a loss to Chelsea that helped doom Liverpool’s quest for a first Premier League-era top-flight title.

The Liverpool legend, a man who authored so many amazing moments in the illustrious history of the Anfield club, let a Mamadou Sakho pass go under his foot and then fell to the turf.

Ba raced on goal and scored deep in first-half stoppage, wobbling everyone associated with the hosts. Despite a 15-5 shots edge on the day, no one could rescue Gerrard and Chelsea won 2-0 behind a 7-save Mark Schwarzer clean sheet.

[ MORE: On this Day in Premier League history ] 

The moment instantly had people questioning whether Gerrard had cost the club its title hopes? City beat Palace that weekend and never looked back, finishing the season on a five-match winning run.

Chelsea, in an odd twist, had seen a slip cost it a look at the title one week earlier when Cesar Azpilicueta tipped to the turf and then fouled Jozy Altidore of Sunderland en route to a match-winning penalty kick from Fabio Borini.

Bundesliga plan to restart faces increasing opposition

Tyler Adams contract extension
Associated PressApr 27, 2020, 12:50 PM EDT
BERLIN — The Bundesliga plan to restart in May faced increased opposition Monday with a German virologist warning that players’ health remains at risk from the coronavirus.

Leipzig-based Professor Uwe G. Liebert told the Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspaper that the league’s proposed hygiene measures – games without fans, continuous testing and permanent monitoring of players – are not sufficient to guarantee the safety of those involved.

“We don’t know about the long-term effects of an illness with COVID-19,” Liebert said, referring to the death of a 31-year-old without underlying health problems from the disease. “It’s possible to get very sick or die from the virus at a young age.”

Liebert, the head of the Institute of Virology at the University of Leipzig, said the league’s plan to quarantine any players who test positive for the virus is flawed.

“You can only detect an infection after 48 hours … From my point of view, all people in contact with a soccer player are first-degree contacts,” he said, referring to the disease control center Robert Koch Institute’s label for people in close contact for more than 15 minutes. “So everyone would have to go in quarantine, possibly also the opposing team.”

Despite a ban on all large gatherings through the end of August in Germany, soccer officials had been hoping to restart the league without spectators as early as May 9.

But the decision is not in their hands. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s next meeting with state governors to discuss the ongoing fight against the pandemic is scheduled for Thursday, when the Bundesliga will not be the top priority.

As of Monday, Germany had registered almost 160,000 cases of the coronavirus, with nearly 6,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The true number of infections is likely much higher because many have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without showing symptoms.

While Bavarian governor Markus Söder and North Rhine-Westphalia counterpart Armin Laschet appear content with the league’s proposed measures to resume, the plans have been criticized by other politicians and health experts.

Green party leader Annalena Baerbock said Sunday it would be “deeply unfair (to resume the league) when a child is not even allowed on a lonely swing.”

Robert Koch Institute vice president Lars Schaade previously criticized plans to routinely test soccer players when testing should be focused on people who show symptoms or who are linked to virus outbreaks.

Fan groups have also opposed plans to resume the season, while the police union has warned that supporters may congregate outside stadiums if they’re not allowed to attend. Several hundred fans appeared outside Borussia Mönchengladbach’s closed stadium for the team’s derby with Cologne on March 11. The league was suspended two days later.