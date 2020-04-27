Ranking every Aston Villa player

Aston Villa have been embroiled in a relegation battle, reached a domestic cup final and have spent big on a plethora of new players so far during the 2019-20 season, so why don’t we reveal a ranking of how they’ve performed?

Below we give each Aston Villa player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If an Aston Villa player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Jack Grealish: Aside from his issues off the pitch, Grealish has been the main highlight on the pitch for Villa. His surging runs, clever passes and wonderful creativity has proved he belongs in the Premier League, even after a slow start to the season. Villa’s captain and local lad may leave in the next transfer window.

John McGinn: The Scotsman has settled into life in the top-flight extremely well and his injury in December was a big reason for their dip in form. Reliable, hard-working and stacked with quality on the ball, McGinn is pivotal for Villa.

Tyrone Mings: An England international after his dominant displays at center back, Mings has been reliable and has done his best to hold this leaky Villa defense together. He is only one man, though.

B-GRADE

Anwar El Ghazi: A few goals and flashes of brilliance here and there, the Dutch winger is a threat out wide but has been a little too inconsistent.

Mbwana Samatta: Since his January move from Club Brugge he’s added a spark to Villa’s attack. The first Tanzanian to play in the PL will score goals, but will they matter as Villa leak them at the other end?

Matt Targett: A very strong second half of the season as he took a while to settle down. Has quality on the ball and has popped up with a couple of big goals.

C-GRADE

Wesley: Gets a lot of stick but since his serious knee injury, Villa have missed his hold up play. He will not be prolific but Grealish, El Ghazi and others saw more of the ball when he was in the team.

Ezri Konsa: Some really good games but some really poor ones too. The step up from Brentford seems to have been a little too much too soon. Konsa is still very young.

Trezeguet: The winner against Leicester in the League Cup semifinal was the highlights and although he has quality, he so often disappears in games. Can he be counted on in a relegation battle?

D-GRADE

Bjorn Engels: Started off pretty well with Mings but has made some big errors which have led to goals. Doesn’t look comfortable on the ball and the Belgium defender is lacking pace.

Pepe Reina: He made a few good saves against Tottenham since coming in but there have been some huge errors too. His best years are past him.

Douglas Luiz: The Brazilian midfielder can spank a ball into the top corner but is less accurate with short passes. Not a good trait for a holding midfielder, as he puts Villa’s defense in trouble time and time again.

