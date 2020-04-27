Ranking every Bournemouth player

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cherries of Bournemouth have struggled this season, beset by injuries to promising players like David Brooks and Chris Mepham as well as a sea of defenders.

There still have been stars of the show, including an imported midfielder and a second-year man bouncing back from a tough debut season at the Vitality Stadium.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Below we give each Bournemouth player a grade, ranking and group them together based on their season(s) so far.

If a Bournemouth player is listed in this ranking it is because they’ve played in more than five games in all competitions.

A-GRADE

Philip Billing: A wrecking ball who’s in danger of manning the midfield in a relegated team for the second-straight season. And, again, it would not be his fault. Team-leading 65 tackles for the club’s easy POTY.

Nathan Ake: We’re still stunned Chelsea didn’t activate his buyback clause in January. A complete defender who’s completed more than 88 percent of his passes.

Diego Rico: A down season in 2018-19 did him no justice, as Rico’s been very good and replicating numbers he turned in for Leganes between 2016-18.

Steve Cook: Has done a good job considering the myriad injuries at the back for Eddie Howe’s Cherries.

B-GRADE

Chris Mepham: Lots to like about the 22-year-old’s step forward before a long-term knee injury. Leads team with 5.6 clearances.

Aaron Ramsdale: First-year starting goalkeeper has had some strong displays.

Harry Wilson: Liverpool loanee scored seven times before December including a brace versus Spurs but has cooled off considerably.

Joshua King: It’s finishing not creation that’s the problem for the four-goal man, who leads the club in dribbles per game with 2.2

Simon Francis

Jack Stacey

C-GRADE

Jefferson Lerma: Was trending upward when the season paused in March, getting a goal versus Chelsea and assist at Liverpool (though those followed a red versus Villa).

Callum Wilson: Still had his finishing boots shined up for eight goals, but dipped from nine assists to zero.

Dan Gosling: Memorable goals against Arsenal and Chelsea for the former Newcastle man who missed the first 11 matches of the season with a hip injury.

Lewis Cook

Arnaut Groeneveld

Adam Smith



D-GRADE

Ryan Fraser: Mighty disappointing. It’s like his head was turned in the summer and got stuck. Does lead team in key passes per game with 1.6, but to dip from seven goals and 14 assists to 1+4 is… (tugs on collar).

Junior Stanislas: Nothing much yet after missing half of the season with a knee injury.

Dominic Solanke: One goal from 28 matches in all comps is not legendary for a center forward.

Andrew Surman

INCOMPLETE/FAILED TO MAKE MIN. APPEARANCES

Mark Travers, Sam Surridge, Jack Simpson, Charlie Daniels, Jordon Ibe, David Brooks.

