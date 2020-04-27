More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Report: Premier League plans ‘project restart’ for June return

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 27, 2020, 9:31 AM EDT
The Premier League are planning to resume the 2019-20 season in June as there is renewed hope the campaign will be completed in full with ‘project restart’ put in place to return to action during the coronavirus pandemic.

A report from our partners in the UK, Sky Sports, says a return just over six weeks from now is the main aim and that comes after the top-flight season in the Netherlands was canceled, plus the top tiers in Belgium and Scotland are expected to follow suit soon.

Premier League clubs will meet this Friday, May 1, for their latest conference call to discuss the plan for finishing the league season in empty stadiums.

It appears that the UK has gone past the peak of the coronavirus pandemic and government officials are now set to meet with leading medical directors from professional sports to plan a path forward and back to action. The main issue is how the 200-500 people present at these games will be tested for COVID-19.

The UK is currently under lockdown orders until May 7 but an update on a possible relaxation of social distancing measures is expected before then.

Per the report, games could resume behind closed doors as early as June 8 with a full return to training on May 18. The Premier League hopes to finish the season by the end of July, as UEFA can then prioritize the latter stages of the Champions League and Europa League throughout August.

There is still a lot to sort out when it comes to transfers too, as FIFA have suggested a transfer window between the 2019-20 season ending and 2020-21 season starting but leagues around the world will not be aligned.

Premier League clubs Arsenal, West Ham and Brighton have opened their training grounds so players can train individually and it is expected other teams will follow suit in the coming days. It is not known yet whether clubs will play games at empty stadiums or at neutral venues such as the English FA’s sprawling St George’s Park training complex.

There have been many reports about the Premier League’s return date ever since the 2019-20 season was suspended on March 13 due to the pandemic but this seems like the most positive. It also comes after Serie A clubs were given the green light by the Italian government for players to return for individual training on May 4 and then group training on May 18 before a possible resumption to the Italian top-flight season at the start of June.

Germany’s Bundesliga says it is ready to return in early May if the government agrees it can go ahead, while the situation in Spain and France is less clear as their governments continue to plan to reopen after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy lockdown eases, paving way for Serie A return

Serie A
Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua via Getty
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT
Serie A is coming back to the training pitch soon.

Italy is moving into Phase 2 of its return from the coronavirus pandemic on May 4, meaning players can return to individual training on that day.

Group training would begin May 18, and matches could restart June 2. There were some reports that the Coppa Italia could restart before Serie A in order to give most of the league’s clubs more time to return.

Italy’s death toll Saturday was its smallest in six weeks, but Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte stressed the need to continue social distancing measures to avoid another climb for the curve.

Things will still be very closely legislated, via Football-Italia:

From May 4 and for the next two weeks, until May 18, we will confirm the social distancing guidelines, so travel should still be reduced within a region for unavoidable work or health reasons. However, we will also allow targeted family visits, but only targeted ones with social distancing and use of protective masks. There are to be no large family gatherings from May 4.

Responses to the coronavirus pandemic have been varied across leagues. The Eredivisie is done, with no public events expected in the Netherlands until Sept. 1. The Bundesliga wants to play in May if the government gives the green light.

The goal posts are being moved often, and that’s understandable. Getting it right is the most important thing. Let’s see if Italy and Germany set the table for England and the United States.

Ziyech confident he’ll join Chelsea as planned on July 1

Hakim Ziyech
Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Chelsea signee Hakim Ziyech doesn’t have any doubts about where his fate lies when soccer resumes.

Ajax and Chelsea agreed a $43.5 million fee for the playmaker to join the Londoners on July 1, but that was thrown into the air like so many other things by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ziyech is confident that he’ll be able to join the Blues on the agreed-upon date.

That makes sense given the cancelation of the Eredivisie season, but will UEFA and the Premier League allow Chelsea to register a new player for this season (assuming it resumes).

From AD, via Talksport:

“After I signed the contract that was it – on July 1 I am a Chelsea player. I haven’t given it another thought,” Ziyech told AD.

“It’s nice for me to have some clarity. Nobody knows exactly what will happen to the transfer market. Clubs will be more anxious to attract players for large transfer fees.”

The 27-year-old Moroccan international had eight goals and 21 assists for Ajax this season after posting 21 and 24 last campaign.

Ziyech is incredibly versatile but has preferred right wing in recent years. He may line up opposite Christian Pulisic and/or Callum Hudson-Odoi, though both players may also man the right side.

Will Chelsea be able to use Ziyech if the PL resumes this summer? We’d love to see it, but it really doesn’t feel entirely fair, does it?

Transfer rumor roundup: Liverpool after Leeds engine, Everton chase AZ mid

transfer rumor roundup
Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 2:29 PM EDT
Merseyside is the place to be for Sunday’s transfer rumors.

Sky Sports reports on a rumor linking Everton with a move for AZ Alkmaar star Teun Koopmeiners for around $15 million.

Koopmeiners, 22, has yet to make his full Netherlands debut but has represented the nation at every level between 17 and 21.

He has 26 goals and 10 assists for AZ in 110 career appearances including a career-best 16 and three in 42 this season.

He went 180 minutes over two matches versus Manchester United in the Europa League, though neither he nor his team registered a goal or assist.

There’s another new target on Merseyside, this time the red side, according to The Birmingham Mail.

Liverpool has entered the race to sign Kalvin Phillips, though the homegrown Leeds United product may want to stay with his boyhood club upon probable promotion to the Premier League.

The price tag is said to be $37 million, with Aston Villa unable to meet the valuation but the Reds capable of doing so.

Phillips, 24, has played almost 3,000 minutes for Leeds this season and is two seasons removed from a seven goals season (He has only two since). He has 11 goals and 10 assists for his career.

Liverpool’s defensive midfield ranks include Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, the latter having the best year of his career, but Phillips has box-to-box capabilities so he could also fit the bill in the Georginio Wijnaldum or Naby Keita roles.

Phillips is having a marvelous year as the engine for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, averaging 2.8 interceptions per match along with 1.3 clearances and 1.3 interceptions. Could Leeds hang onto him into the PL, because he fits the Jurgen Klopp bill quite nicely .

Belarusian Premier League roundup: Slutsk back on top after late heroics

Belarusian Premier League
Photo by Natalia FedosenkoTASS via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 26, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
The Belarusian Premier League is the only European top-flight which has continued throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as Matchweek six saw the league table become even closer and we have the latest video highlights for you.

Five games have taken place so far this week as fans are still allowed to watch the games at the stadiums in Belarus and matches are broadcast across the world.

Slutsk plays at a ground with a capacity of under 2,000, and has only been a club since 1998. It has never finished higher than eighth in the table.

The club is now alone in first place in the Belarusian Premier League thanks to a dramatic win and a disappointing loss for Vitebsk later in the day.

Below is a look at the video highlights from Sunday’s games.

Slutsk 3-2 Belshina Bobruisk

Nigerian midfielder Umar Bala Muhammed scored early and late as the leaders snared all three points at home.

Artem Serdyuk’s 35th-minute goal made Slutsk’s advantage 2-0, but Leonid Kovel scored before halftime and Pavel Bordukov leveled the score in the 52nd minute.

An 85th-minute sending-off for the visitors opened the door for Mohammed to deliver a winner three minutes later.

Isloch 2-0 Vitebsk

Dmitri Komarovsky and Momo Yansane scored on either side of halftime as Isloch kept pace with the leaders by winning at home.

Isloch is a point back of Slutsk, while the visitors fail in their bid to take a share of the top spot.

Torpedo Zhodino 0-0 Rukh Brest

Twenty-two shots combined shots over 90 minutes were not enough to provide a breakthrough for the first-place seeking hosts, and the visitors’ Sergei Tikhonovskiy was shown red for his second offense of the second half.

Torpedo has allowed just two goals in six matches, but have also only scored four times.